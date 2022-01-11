How to watch Eternals online on Disney Plus: release date and more

When you watch Eternals online with Disney Plus this week, you'll have come to the end of a very long wait. Just like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals, which first came out in Nov. 2021, was a theatrical exclusive. But now you can finally experience Marvel Studios' epic story of Earth before superheroes as we know them from the comfort of your own couch.

Eternals Disney Plus date and time and more Release time and date: Eternals arrives on Disney Plus at 3 a.m. ET on Wednesday (Jan. 12).

Cast: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek

Director: Chloé Zhao

Running time: 2 hours and 37 minutes

Rating: PG-13

Marvel's Eternals is the story of what happens when ageless aliens (the Eternals) renew hostilities with the beasts (the Deviants) that they've been fighting for thousands of years. While these powerful beings have existed for years, they're being forced out of hiding in part because of the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Eternals tells its story across different periods of history, but in the present day the group's de-facto leaders are Sersi (Gemma Chan), whose touch can transform matter, and Ikaris (Richard Madden) — who feels an awful lot like Superman, as he can fly and blast lasers out of his eye.

I won't spoil the story (I was one of the folks who saw Eternals in theaters), but don't be surprised that Kumail Nanjiani is up to his old scene-stealing tricks as Kingo, an Eternal who hides in broad daylight as a Bollywood film star. Kingo and his valet Karun (Harish Patel) bring many needed laughs to the movie.

Here's everything to know about how and when to watch Eternals online!

How to watch Eternals on Disney Plus

You don't need to have an epic adventure to find Eternals. Eternals comes to Disney Plus on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 3 a.m. ET.

The film came out back on Nov. 5, 2021, but was a theatrical exclusive, as Disney Plus Premier Access seems to be on hold.

Disney Plus Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Hamilton and more. Get the most value with the $13.99 bundle that throws in Hulu and ESPN Plus.

How to watch Eternals internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

Eternals cast

The Eternals cast is the kind of thing that comes with a spoiler, depending on where you look. We won't spill those beans, though. Here's the main cast of Eternals.