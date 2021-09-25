Dolphins vs Raiders live stream: How to watch NFL week 3 game online

The Dolphins vs Raiders live stream puts a Vegas team on the verge of breaking out on display against a team that is simply trying to hold down the fort. The (2-0) Raiders take on the (1-1) Dolphins in this NFL live stream .

Dolphins vs Raiders channel, start time The Dolphins vs Raiders live stream takes place Sunday, Sept. 26.

• Time — 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT / 9:05 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden signed a 10-year, 100 million dollar deal in 2018. Since then the Raiders have slowly but steadily increased their win total every year. Last year, like this one, they started out 2-0 before falling to Cam Newton and the Patriots. Now, they have another chance at the franchise’s first 3-0 start since 2002, the year they went to the Super Bowl under head coach Bill Callahan.

Along with the Raiders overall improvement under Gruden, quarterback Derek Carr has also grown. His passer rating has gone up every year and this season he’s off to a great start. Now in his eighth season, Carr has thrown four touchdowns and just one interception through the first two weeks for a passer rating of 104.1. Carr threw for 382 yards last week in the Raiders’ 26-17 win over the Steelers and finally was able to bring Henry Ruggs to life. The 2020 12th overall pick caught a career high five passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins enter Vegas after getting some bad news about their quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He will miss at least a week with a fractured rib. The injury was suffered in the first quarter of Miami’s 35-0 loss to the Bills last week. Jacoby Brissett will start in Tua’s place. Brissett was unable to get much going against Buffalo, completing just 24-of-his-40 passes for 169 yards and an interception. The 28-year-old Brissett hasn’t started a game since 2019 when he went 7-8 in that role for the Colts.

The Raiders are 4-point favorites against the Dolphins. The over/under is 45.

How to watch Dolphins vs Raiders live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Dolphins vs Raiders live stream, you can still see the game.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Dolphins vs Raiders live streams in the US

In the US, Dolphins vs Raiders is going to be broadcast on CBS.

The game starts at 4:05 p.m. ET / 1:05 p.m. PT Sunday, Sept. 26.

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Dolphins vs Raiders live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Titans vs Seahawks.

Dolphins vs Raiders live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Dolphins vs Raiders on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Dolphins vs Raiders live stream starts at 9:05 p.m. BST Sunday evening on Sky Sports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Dolphins vs Raiders live streams in Canada

Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Dolphins vs Raiders live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.