The Western Force vs Lions live stream is the first 2025 British & Irish Lions tour match to be played in Australia, with the Optus Stadium in Perth playing host. Can the visitors get back to winning ways after a loss before leaving for Down Under?

You can watch Western Force vs Lions live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Western Force vs Lions live stream, date, time and channels The Western Force vs Lions live stream takes place Saturday, June 28.

• Time: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST / 8 p.m. AEST

• FREE STREAM — RugbyPass TV (U.S.)

• STREAM — Sky Sports. (U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Lions head coach Andy Farrell is clearly determined to put last week's 28-24 defeat to Argentina behind him and has selected a strong XV to face Western Force. More than half are Irish, with Dan Sheehan to captain the side on his Lions debut, with regular skipper Maro Itoje rested.

Tadhg Beirne and Sione Tuipulotu are the only players to keep their starting place from a week ago, while Henry Pollock gets a go from the off a number eight, his dynamism and youthful verve highly prized by Farrell. Finn Russell starts at fly-half outside Tomos Williams.

Western Force are on a five-game losing run and the weakest of the Australian Super Rugby Pacific opposition the Lions will face on tour. The injured Kurtley Beale misses out as he seeks to prove his fitness for the test side, with Ben Donaldson coming in.

Here's how to watch Western Force vs Lions live streams from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free.

How to watch Western Force vs Lions for free

If you're in the U.S. you're in luck, as you can watch a Western Force vs Lions live stream for FREE. It will be streamed online on RugbyPass TV, along with six further British & Irish Lions tour games.

Traveling abroad right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options and we'll show you how to access it below.

How to watch Western Force vs Lions from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Western Force vs Lions live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 115+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. For a limited time only, new subscribers can also get up to $50 of Amazon vouchers. Get up to 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. but want to view RugbyPass TV as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to RugbyPass TV and enjoy!

How to watch Western Force vs Lions live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As mentioned, rugby fans in the U.S. can watch Western Force vs Lions live streams for free on RugbyPass TV.

RugbyPass TV is showing every game of the tour bar the three Tests, which are exclusive to CBS and Paramount Plus - more on that in our full guide.

Not currently in the U.S. but want to catch the Force vs Lions game? You can use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick.

How to watch Western Force vs Lions live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Western Force vs Lions, along with every game of the British & Irish Lions 2025 tour, will be shown on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the rugby on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Head to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Don't want to be locked down to a Sky TV contract? Opt for a NOW Sports membership instead with plans starting at £14.99 a day or £34.99 a month.

There will also be highlights later in the day on the free-to-air Welsh-language S4C channel, which can be streamed on BBC iPlayer.

If you're abroad right now you can still follow your usual Western Force vs Lions live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Western Force vs Lions live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Western Force vs Lions, along with every game of the tour, is exclusive to DAZN in Canada.

Paying for a year upfront will get you the most bang for your buck, at CA$249.99. However, if you commit to a year but pay monthly, you'll get your first two months for CA$4.99 apiece, with the remaining 10 costing CA$24.99 per month.

A monthly rolling subscription usually costs CA$34.99, but for a limited time you can get your first month for CA$19.99.

Those traveling outside Canada but with a DAZN subscription can watch Western Force vs Lions live streams using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Western Force vs Lions live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Western Force vs Lions game is being live streamed on Stan Sport in Australia, which is showing every game of the tour ad-free and in 4K. Stan Sport costs AU$15 per month on top of a Stan plan, which starts at AU$12 per month.

The three Tests, meanwhile, will be on free-to-air Channel 9 and 9Now.

If you're away from Australia right now and want to watch your usual subscription from back home, use a quality VPN like NordVPN.

Western Force vs British & Irish Lions XV's

British and Irish Lions: Daly, Hansen, Ringrose, Tuipulotu, Lowe, Russell, Williams; Schoeman, Sheehan, Furlong, Cummings, McCarthy, Beirne, Van der Flier, Pollock

Replacements: Kelleher, Porter, Stuart, Chessum, Conan, Mitchell, Jones, M Smith

Western Force: Donaldson, Grealy, Proctor, Stewart, Pietsch, Harford, White (c), Ekuasi, Champion de Crespigny, Harris, Swain, Carter, Hoskins, Paenga-Amosa, Robertson

Replacements: Dolly, Pearce, Tauakipulu, Faifua, Prinsep, Robertson, Burey, Kuenzle

More from Tom's Guide