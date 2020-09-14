Celtics vs Heat live stream: How to watch Game 1 of the NBA playoffs online

Celtics vs Heat start time, channel Celtics vs Heat game 1 tips off Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN. The NBA playoffs are also airing on ABC and TNT. Full series schedule below.

Get ready for the Celtics vs Heat live stream of game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. Both teams pulled off upsets in the previous round of the NBA playoffs, which sets up an epic clash of underdogs.

The Celtics vs Heat rivalry has a ton of history. Team presidents Danny Ainge and Pat Riley have a longstanding dislike of each other. Boston and Miami last met in the conference finals in 2012, when the Heat prevailed in an instant classic seven-game series. Back then, though, it was LeBron James taking on Paul Pierce. Now, it's Jimmy Butler dueling against Jayson Tatum for a chance at a championship.

For the Celtics, it's the third trip to the Eastern Conference finals in four years. Tatum has been fantastic in the playoffs, averaging 24.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists against the Raptors in the semis. And now, Boston may be getting back Gordon Hayward, who left the bubble for a few weeks with a sprained ankle. But will the star be rusty after sitting out? The Celtics will also need to clamp down on defense beyond the arc, since Miami is shooting 38% on 3s in the playoffs.

As for the Heat, they'll rely on Jimmy Butler as the key to their offense. This is Butler's first conference finals and the All-Star isn't likely to let the chance slip away from him. He'll have help from Adebayo, Jae Crowder and Goran Dragic. The real question is whether Miami's defense can stifle the scoring of Tatum, Jaylen Brown and potentially Hayward.

Here is everything you need to watch the Celtics vs Heat live stream for game 1.

How to avoid Celtics vs Heat blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout — and you can't watch Celtics vs Heat live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Celtics vs Heats live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Celtics vs Heat game 1 on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. NBA playoff games are also airing on ABC and TNT.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and fuboTV. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30, while Fubo's $60 per month Standard package is lacking TNT.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but Sling doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas).

Celtics vs Heat live streams in the UK

British basketball fans will have to stay up late to catch the Celtics vs Heat live stream at 11:30 p.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Celtics vs Heat live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Celtics vs Heat on SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. Specifically, it's on SN360

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Celtics vs Heat series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Tue., Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Tue., Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN) Game 2: Thu., Sept 17, TBD

Thu., Sept 17, TBD Game 3: Sat., Sept 19, TBD

Sat., Sept 19, TBD Game 4: Mon., Sept 21, TBD

Mon., Sept 21, TBD *Game 5: Wed., Sept 23, TBD

Wed., Sept 23, TBD *Game 6: Fri., Sept 25, TBD

Fri., Sept 25, TBD *Game 7: Sun., Sept 27, TBD

* = if necessary