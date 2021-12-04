Buccaneers vs Falcons live stream: How to watch NFL Week 13, odds and fantasy picks

The Buccaneers vs Falcons features Brady and the Bucs going for three wins in a row, while Ryan and the Falcons are just trying to put two wins together for the first time in over a month! Bucs and Birds kick it off in this NFL live stream.

Buccaneers vs Falcons channel, start time The Buccaneers vs Falcons live stream is Sunday (Dec. 5)

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT

The Buccaneers (8-3) enter this match up fresh off a come-from-behind-win over the Colts. They trailed 24-14 in the third quarter but managed to outscore Indy 24-7 in the second half en route to a 38-31 win. Leonard Fournette was the star of the show running for 100 yards on 17 carries with three touchdowns while catching seven passes for 31 yards and another touchdown.

The Falcons (5-6) have really struggled this season but are coming off a 21-14 road win against the Jaguars. The very versatile Cordarrelle Patterson returned from an ankle injury that kept him out of week 11’s shutout loss to the Patriots to rush for 108 yards on 16 carries with two touchdowns. Patterson also caught two passes for 27 yards. Quarterback Matt Ryan was serviceable in the win over the Jags as he completed 19-of-his-29 passes for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The pick gave Ryan 11 on the season, matching his total from last year.

While Patterson has been Atlanta's key to any offensive flow, Tampa and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will look to take away at least one aspect of the offensive weapon's game. The Bucs are ranked as the NFL's best run defense allowing just 81 yards-per-game this season.

Buccaneers vs Falcons fantasy picks and odds

Betting Odds: The Buccaneers are 11-point favorites against the Falcons. The over/under is 50.5.

Buccaneers: Leonard Fournette is coming off a four-touchdown performance against the Colts, so hands don't get much hotter than that. Also, Rob Gronkowski is coming off two games where he's posted significant numbers since coming off of injury. Gronk has 13 catches for 194 yards over his last two games. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans are coming off a modest game in Indy. The two combined for just seven catches and 40 yards. The Bucs defense may have allowed 31 points last week but they also sacked Carson Wentz three times and forced the Indy offense into five turnovers.

Falcons: Cordarrelle Patterson is simply the lifeblood of this offense. He has scored more than double the amount of touchdowns as anyone else on the Falcons. Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus has the second most scores with three. Though Kyle Pitts has emerged as a top receiving tight end in terms of yards, he has only found the end zone once this season.