MLB All-Star Game live stream 2025: How to watch Major League Baseball Midsummer Classic online from anywhere, starters

The MLB All-Star Game 2025 at Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves, will be the 95th edition of the so-called Midsummer Classic between the best players selected to represent the American and National Leagues. The biggest names in baseball will do battle against each other, with the honor of being an 'all-star' added to the resumes.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch MLB live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Two of the biggest names in baseball will be on opposite teams as Aaron Judge (American League) and Shohei Ohtani (National League) topped the vote-getters in the first phase of voting to automatically earn their starting spots at outfield and designated hitter, respectively.

Ohtani returns after hitting a home run last year, but ending up on the losing side as the American League emerged 5-3 victors.

The Pirates’ Paul Skenes and Detroit’s Tarik Skubal. For the second straight year, Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes has the honor of being the National League's starting pitcher, while Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal will hurl for the American League, after another stellar season that includes a 153-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 121 innings.

There will be four rookie starters in Cal Raleigh, Jacob Wilson, Ryan O'Hearn (all American League) and Pete Crow-Armstrong (National League). Who will come out on top?

Here's everything you need to know to watch MLB All-Star Game 2025 this season — including free streaming options.

FREE MLB All-Star Game 2025 live streams

Though there's no free live stream for the MLB All-Star Game 2025, baseball fans in Australia will be able to watch the action with a Kayo Sports 7-day FREE trial.

Once the trial is up, you must then decide whether to take up a Kayo Sports subscription, or to cancel. Scroll down to the Australia section of this article to find out how much a subscription will set you back.

But what if you're usually based in Australia but aren't at home to catch that free MLB All-Star Game coverage? Maybe you're on vacation and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch MLB All-Star Game 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the baseball on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual MLB live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for fans away on vacation or on business.

Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

NordVPN deal

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

Use Nord to unblock Kayo Sports and watch the MLB All-Star game live online

Watch MLB All-Star Game 2025 live stream in the U.S.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game is being televised nationally on FOX in the U.S..

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get all of those channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes FOX, plus ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, TBS, FS1 and ABC in its combined Orange & Blue plan, which costs $65.99, though you get your first month half-price.

Alternatively, FOX, FS1, ABC and TBS are included in the Sling Blue plan which starts at $50.99/month.

You can get FOX, FS1, ABC and TBS on the Sling TV Blue package, which also includes NBC, USA Network and FX. New subscribers get 50% off their first month. Buy now and watch the MLB All-Star game LIVE.

How to watch MLB All-Star Game 2025 live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports has the rights to the MLB All-Star Game 2025 in the U.K.. Coverage starts from 1:30 A.M. BST.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports and Discovery Plus, try using NordVPN to watch Major League Baseball as if you were back at home.

How to watch MLB All-Star Game 2025 live streams in Canada

MLB All-Star Game 2025 rights belong to Sportsnet in Canada this season.

You can stream games live on Sportsnet Plus, which costs from CA$24.99/month ($199.99/year) and provides access to a whole host of other sports. Both Standard and Premium plans let you watch MLB.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch MLB live streams by using a quality VPN like NordVPN to unlock your usual service.

How to watch MLB All-Star Game 2025 live streams in Australia

Aussies will find MLB All-Star Game 2025 live streams on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the baseball, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $30/month, and hosting plenty of NBA, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

MLB All-Star Game 2025 rosters

American League

C: Cal Raleigh, Mariners

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

2B: Gleyber Torres, Tigers

3B: Jose Ramirez, Guardians

SS: Jacob Wilson, Athletics

OF: Aaron Judge, Yankees

OF: Riley Greene, Tigers

OF: Javier Baez, Tigers

DH: Ryan O'Hearn, Orioles

Starting Pitcher: Tarik Skubal, Tigers

National League

C: Will Smith, Dodgers

1B: Freddie Freeman, Dodgers

2B: Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks

3B: Manny Machado, Padres

SS: Francisco Lindor, Mets

OF: Ronald Acuna Jr., Braves

OF: Pete Crow-Armstrong, Cubs

OF: Kyle Tucker, Cubs

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers

Starting Pitcher: Paul Skenes, Pirates

