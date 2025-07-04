How to watch NSW Waratahs vs British & Irish Lions Lions: Live stream the 2025 rugby game for FREE

From a tactical viewpoint, you'll be hard-pressed to find anyone who considers Owen Farrell a better replacement for the injured Elliot Daly than, say, Blair Murray or Tom Jordan (the latter of whom is already on tour in New Zealand). From a neutral perspective, it's pure gold. Can the Waratahs turn the media circus to their advantage?

• FREE STREAM — RugbyPass TV (U.S.)

• STREAM — Sky Sports (U.K.)

It's not just that Farrell is the son of Lions coach Andy Farrell. The former England captain's last taste of competitive rugby came two months ago, and he only lasted 18 minutes. He hasn't played international rugby in nearly two years, and even then, his boot-heavy approach is at complete odds with the expansive style that his father is trying to implement.

The opening game defeat to Argentina aside, it's been plain-sailing for the Lions, who've hammered Western Force and the Queensland Reds by a combined score of 106-19, scoring 16 tries in the process. Farrell Sr. has made 14 changes to the lineup that will take to the field at Sydney Football Stadium on Saturday, with Huw Jones the only man to retain his place. It's a big risk.

Northampton duo Fin Smith and Alex Mitchell take over from Finn Russell and Jamison Gibson-Park, Tadhg Beirne takes the armband and, fresh from winning the Top 14, Blair Kinghorn makes his Lions debut at left wing. Triston Reilly and Langi Gleeson carry the threat for the New South Wales outfit.

Here's how to watch Waratahs vs Lions live streams from anywhere in the world, and potentially for free.

How to watch Waratahs vs Lions for free

If you're in the U.S. you're in luck, as you can watch a Waratahs vs Lions live stream for FREE. It will be streamed online on RugbyPass TV, along with five further British & Irish Lions tour games.

How to watch Waratahs vs Lions from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

How to watch Waratahs vs Lions live streams in the U.S.

As mentioned, rugby fans in the U.S. can watch Waratahs vs Lions live streams for free on RugbyPass TV.

RugbyPass TV is showing every game of the tour bar the three Tests, which are exclusive to CBS and Paramount Plus — more on that in our full British & Irish Lions tour guide.

How to watch Waratahs vs Lions live streams in the U.K.

The Waratahs vs Lions, along with every game of the 2025 Lions tour, is being shown on Sky Sports.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the rugby on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Head to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices.

Don't want to be locked down to a Sky TV contract? Opt for a NOW Sports membership instead with plans starting at £14.99 a day or £29.99 a month.

There will also be highlights later in the day on the free-to-air Welsh-language S4C channel, which can be streamed on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Waratahs vs Lions live streams in Canada

The Waratahs vs Lions, along with every game of the tour, is exclusive to DAZN in Canada.

Paying for a year upfront will get you the most bang for your buck, at CA$249.99. However, if you commit to a year but pay monthly, you'll get your first two months for CA$4.99 apiece, with the remaining 10 priced at CA$24.99 per month.

A monthly rolling subscription usually costs CA$34.99, but for a limited time you can get your first month for CA$19.99.

How to watch Waratahs vs Lions live streams in Australia

The Waratahs vs Lions game is being live streamed on Stan Sport in Australia, which is showing every game of the tour ad-free and in 4K. Stan Sport costs AU$15 per month on top of a Stan plan, which starts at AU$12 per month.

The three Tests, meanwhile, will be on free-to-air Channel 9 and 9Now.

