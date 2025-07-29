How to watch ‘Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues’ online from anywhere

The formula for "Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues" is quite simple. Take a football club with underperforming as part of its DNA and add a bona fide American sporting legend (former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Bucaneers quarterback Tom Brady) who is allergic to failure and follow events on and off the pitch for a season...

Below, we reveal where to watch “Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues” online and from anywhere with a VPN.

Stream ‘Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues’ online - Release date, streaming info "Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues" premieres in the U.K. on Amazon Prime on Friday, August 1.

It's a formula that's worked before and the AAA (Access All Areas) sporting franchise treatment has proved hugely popular - and not just with supporters of the club involved - but, boy, did they pick the right club/ legend/ season combo for this docuseries. It's great TV from the get go.

Birmingham City's 2024-25 season began in League One (the third tier of professional football after relegation the previous season. The club need to stop the slide and reverse the momentum as soon as possible. *NO REAL SPOILER INCOMING*

As viewers will see and most sport fans will already know, after years of multiple managerial changes and complete turmoil, they were able to finally steady the ship and set it sailing in the right direction by earning automatic promotion back to the EFL Sky Bet Championship with a record haul of 111 points.

That's the sport stuff, the real gold (plus Brady magic dust) is to be found watching the people and politics behind the scene as the already considerable jeopardy for all concerned - in the boardroom, dug out and locker room - is magnified by the attendance of TV crew 24/7.

How to watch 'Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues' online in the U.K

"Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues" premieres in the U.K. on Amazon Prime on Friday, August 1.

How to watch ‘Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues’ online from anywhere with a VPN

"Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues" is released worldwide on Prime Video on Friday, August 1 in the U.S. (and everywhere else).

"Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues" is released worldwide on Prime Video on Friday, August 1 in Canada (and everywhere else).

As with everywhere else, "Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues" is available to stream in Australia on Prime Video from Friday, August 1.

‘Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues’ Need to Know

‘Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues’ - Contributors

Tom Brady - NFL legend/ minority investor

Matt Alvarez - Birmingham City Board member

Chris Davies - Birmingham City’s head coach

Tom Wagner - Chairman and co-founder of Knighthead Capital

Steven Knight - Exec Producer/ Creator of "Peaky Blinders"/ Birmingham fan

Jay Stansfield - BCFC Player

Plus several other players, members of the back room staff, officials and businessmen

'Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues’ - Episode guide

Official ‘Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues’ Trailer

How many managers have Birmingham City had since August 2023? Five (or six if you include one caretaker manager). In order: John Eustace (July 2022-Oct 2023); Wayne Rooney (Oct 2023 - Jan 24); Tony Mowbray (Jan 2024 -Mar 2024); Mark Venus (Caretaker manager, Mar 2024); Gary Rowett (Mar 2024 - Jun 2024); Chris Davies (Jun 2024 - Present).

