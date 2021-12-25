Bills vs Patriots live stream: How to watch NFL week 16 online

The Bills vs Patriots live stream will be played in slightly more welcoming weather conditions than when these two teams saw each other in their first meeting of the season. In week 13, the Pats beat the Bills 14-10 as Buffalo was going experiencing snowy 36 degree weather with 20 m.p.h winds. This time the forecast is calling for a tropical 40 degrees around kickoff with winds maxing out at 10 m.p.h. in Foxborough.

The Bills are hoping, as the weather changes, so will the outcome of this NFL live stream.

Bills vs Patriots channel, start time The Bills vs Patriots live stream airs Sunday (Dec. 26).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Bills (8-6) are sick of it. Just plan sick of it. They’ve heard enough times over the last three weeks that they lost to a team that passed the ball just three times due to inclement weather in Buffalo. Now is the time for them to put that loss far behind them and get back to at least a share of first place in the AFC East.

Buffalo has struggled since their 4-1 start as they have yet to put two wins together since weeks four and five. They’ll have a chance do that Sunday as they are coming off a 31-14 win over the Panthers. That win saw quarterback Josh Allen throw for three touchdowns while running back Devin Singletary ran for 86 yards and score.

The Patriots (9-5) are doing something this week that they haven’t done since week seven, come off a loss. In week 15’s installment of Thursday Night Football, the Pats lost to the Colts, 27-17 snapping their seven game win streak. Mac Jones threw two interceptions in the loss while completing just 26-of-his-45 passes. Jones wasn’t the only one struggling for New England in the loss as the Pat’s run defense joined a long list of teams that were bested by running back Jonathon Taylor. New England allowed Taylor to run for 170 yards and a touchdown in the game.

Despite the Patriots' long win streak and the Bills struggles this season, this is still a very close race in the AFC East. A win puts the Bills in a tie for first at 9-6, while the Dolphins (7-7) just keep winning as they've put together six straight victories. Miami faces the Saints on Monday night.

The Patriots are 2.5-point favorites against the Bills. The over/under is 43.5.

How to watch Bills vs Patriots live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Bills vs Patriots you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Bills vs Patriots live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Bills vs Patriots live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT Sunday (Dec. 26)

You can get your local CBS network's NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The NFL game broadcast rights have stayed similar season over season. CBS gets AFC games on Sunday afternoons, FOX has the NFC games, NBC has Sunday Night Football and some Thursday night football, while ESPN has Monday Night Football. Amazon Prime Video has some Thursday Night Football games, while the NFL Network will continue to offer a bunch of games throughout the year.

So, that makes it really easy to recommend where cord-cutters should turn to watch the NFL season: Fubo TV. Built for all things sports, Fubo has all three of those local broadcasters, plus ESPN and NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling TV doesn't have CBS (not without AirTV at least), so while that's one of our favorite services, it's not ideal for football fans.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Paramount Plus Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. And more great stuff is on the way, including Frasier and Criminal Minds revivals.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our guide on How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV.

Bills vs Patriots live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Bills vs Patriots.

Bills vs Patriots live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Bills vs Patriots on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Bills vs Patriots live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Bills vs Patriots live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bills vs Patriots live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus,