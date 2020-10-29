Apple Watch SE just hit lowest price ever in early Amazon Black Friday deal

Some of the best Black Friday deals — and most sought after ones — are on top-rated smartwatches. Remember when the Apple Watch Series 3 for $129 sold out at Walmart in seconds last holiday season? Instead of trying you luck with Apple Black Friday deals, you can get a brand new Apple Watch for just $259 right now.

Amazon has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $259. This model of the watch usually costs $279, so you'll save $20. Although that might not seem like much, we've hardly seen the new mid-range Apple Watch get a discount. During Prime Day, it was only $10 off.

Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $259 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's new mid-tier smartwatch. It features the same chip found in the Apple Watch 5, but sports a bigger screen than the Apple Watch 3. It also supports Emergency SOS calling, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.View Deal

The Apple Watch SE is one of the best smartwatches because it's a hybrid of the Apple Watch Series 5 and Series 4. It offers international emergency calling, fall detection, noise monitoring and an optional LTE model for $50 more.

In our Apple Watch SE review, we found Apple's new smartwatch to be a well-rounded device. It has a plethora of customizable watch faces, NFC for mobile payments, and supports Apple's new Family Setup, which lets you set up and manage an Apple Watch for your child or parent.

If you're looking for the ultimate smartwatch, you might want to get the Apple Watch 6 in lieu of the SE. It features a gorgeous always-on display, blood oxygen (SpO2) reader, and sports Apple's new S6 chip. In our Apple Watch 6 review, we liked its clean software, slim design, and seamless integration with Apple's larger ecosystem.

