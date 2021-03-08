Apple TV 2021: Release date, price, specs, remote and leaks

Apple TV 2021 may finally get a release date soon. A rumored Apple March event is expected to unveil an update of the streaming box with a new A-series chipset and (hopefully) a new, easier-to-use Apple TV remote.

The Apple TV 2021 is likely to be the same hardware as the Apple TV 4K and will run on tvOS14, released last fall, which introduced picture-in-picture mode, multiuser support for gaming and HomeKit improvements.

Here's everything else we know about the Apple TV 2021.

The Apple TV 4K was released in Sept. 2017, so it's been quite awhile since Apple launched a new streaming box.

Apple leaker Jon Prosser says the Apple TV 2021 is one of the products that are "ready" to be featured in a March 23 Apple event:

Updated info from a reliable source 👇Products that are ready: AirTags, iPad Pro, AirPods, Apple TVTake that however you’d like...March 8, 2021 See more

It's unclear if that means the Apple TV 2021 is ready to ship or simply ready to be announced. Apple TV users could purchase a new device as early as this spring or may have to wait until later this year.

Apple TV 2021 price

The current Apple TV 4K starts at $179, which is more expensive than most comparable streaming devices. For example, the Roku Ultra, which supports 4K HDR content and comes with a voice remote, costs $99. And the Amazon Fire TV Cube, which has Alexa built in and can control your cable box, costs $119. Hopefully Apple lowers its pricing for the Apple TV 2020.

Apple TV 2021 specs

In terms of what's changing for the Apple TV 2021 may be more about video games than streaming. The first rumor we saw pointed to an overdue speed boost update, that would allow for a new processor. Signs suggests it could be either Apple's A12 or A13 Bionic chip, which are a part of the iPhone generations from 2019 and 2018. To put that in perspective, the most recent Apple TV uses A10 Fusion chip technology, which has been circulating since its 2016 debut in the iPhone 7.

Since the current processors are plenty fast for binge-watching Apple TV Plus shows, Netfix marathons and other live TV apps, this upgrade is probably meant to give the box more gaming prowess, as the Apple TV is one of the Apple Arcade platforms.

The latest rumor, which 9to5Mac pulled from prominent YouTubers, is that the Apple TV 2021 will come in 64GB and 128GB capacities, doubling the Apple TV 4K's 32GB and 64GB drives. Again, this is most likely for games, allowing for users to keep a larger library of titles on their Apple TV, and allow for even more complex games.

Apple TV 2021 remote control

We'd love to see a new Apple TV remote that doesn't rely on the touchpad (which can be finicky for some) for navigation. And leaked iOS 14 code suggests a new Apple TV remote is coming. However, we don't if the new remote for the Apple TV 2021 will change the input method or not.

Apple TV 2021 tvOS 14 features

Last fall's tvOS 14 update added or expanded several features to the platform that powers the Apple TV. Here's what the update brought:

New Control Center for HomeKit accessories: It looks similar to what's available on iOS and iPad OS.

Multi-user support for AppleArcade: Switch between users to resume game progress and see different users' game progress, achievements and friends.

Support for more game controllers: including Xbox Elite 2 and the Xbox adaptive controller.

Picture-in-picture mode. Watch the news while using fitness apps. See who's ringing a HomeKit enabled doorbell. And now you can check out a video in 4K via AirPlay from your phone or iPad.