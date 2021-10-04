Trending

How to use Tab Groups in iOS 15 Safari

By

Tab Groups are a big change introduced in iOS 15 Safari

Safari opened to the Tab Groups view in iOS 15 on an iPhone in front of leaves
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

iOS 15 Safari sees some big changes, though the biggest change of all — the tab bar has moved to the bottom of the browser — can be reset if you prefer. (We can show you how to move the tab back to the top of Safari.) But another change in Safari is here to stay — Tab Groups.

Tab Groups allow you to collect several tabs into a set. For example, if you're researching buying a new TV, you might create a set called "TV research" that contains reviews, product pages, online retail listings, and so on.

Tab Groups don't just live on your iPhone. They're synced between any device running iOS 15, iPadOS 15 or macOS 12 Monterey. Make a change on one device, and it's reflected across all those other places.

It figures to be a powerful organizational tool that takes the limited screen space of iPhones into account. Here's how to get started using Tab Groups in iOS 15 Safari.

How to create a Tab Group in iOS 15 Safari

1. Tap the tab button in the right corner of the location bar. 

A red arrow is pointing to the tab button in the bottom right corner of Safari in iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Tap the middle of the bar, where it lists the number of open tabs. 

A red box highlights the tabs button in the bottom middle of Safari in iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Tap New Empty Tab Group to create a new blank tab group or, if you want to group all the tabs you currently have open, tap New Tab Group from X Tabs (where X is the number of tabs you currently have open). In this instance, we'll create a new tab group. 

A red box highlights the "+ New Empty Tab Group" button in Safari on iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Alternatively, when you're viewing the tab bar, tap and hold on the number of open tabs and choose New Empty Tab Group or New Tab Group from X Tabs from the pop-up menu that appears. 

A red box highlights "New Empty Tab Group" button in a pop-up menu Safari on iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Enter the name you'd like to use for the Tab Group and tap OK. 

The field to name your tab group in Safari on iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

How to add a tab to a Tab Group in iOS 15 Safari

1. Tap the tab button in the right corner of the location bar. 

A red arrow is pointing to the tab button in the bottom right corner of Safari in iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Tap and hold the tab you'd like to add. 

A tab is shown in thumbnail view in Safari on iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Tap Move to Tab Group. 

A red box is highlighting the Move to tab group option in Safari in iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Tap the name of the tab group you'd like to add it to. 

A red box highlights the available tab groups in Safari on iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Alternatively, while viewing the tab, tap and hold the location bar, then tap Move to Tab Group from the pop-up menu. From there tap the name of the tab group you'd like to add to. 

A red box is highlighting the Move to tab group option in Safari in iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

How to switch Tab Groups in iOS 15 Safari

1. Tap the tab button in the right corner of the location bar. 

A red arrow is pointing to the tab button in the bottom right corner of Safari in iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Tap the middle of the bar, where it lists the name of the current Tab Group or the number of open tabs. 

A red arrow highlights the tab group's named button in the bottom middle of Safari in iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Tap the name of the Tab Group you'd like to switch to. 

A red box highlights the group tabs button in Safari in iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Alternatively, when you're viewing the tab bar, tap and hold on the name of the Tab Group/number of open tabs and choose the name of the tab group you'd like to switch to.

A red box highlights the group tabs button in Safari in iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

How to reorder your Tab Groups in iOS 15 Safari

1. Tap the tab button in the right corner of the location bar. 

A red arrow is pointing to the tab button in the bottom right corner of Safari in iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Tap the middle of the bar, where it lists the current Tab Group. 

A red arrow highlights the tab group's named button in the bottom middle of Safari in iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Tap the Edit button in the top right corner of the pop-up. 

A red arrow points up at Edit in the Tab Groups menu in Safari in iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Tap and hold on the drag handles to the far right of the Tab Group, and drag it into the position you'd like it in.

A red box highlights the set of group tabs buttons, where one is being dragged, in Safari in iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Tap Done. 

A red arrow points to Done in the Tab Groups menu in Safari in iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

How to rename a Tab Group in iOS 15 Safari

1. Tap the tab button in the right corner of the location bar. 

A red arrow points to the tabs button in Safari in iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Tap the middle of the bar, where it lists the current Tab Group. 

A red arrow highlights the tab group's named button in the bottom middle of Safari in iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Tap the Edit button in the top left corner of the pop-up. 

A red arrow points up at Edit in the Tab Groups menu in Safari in iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Tap the More button (the three dots in a circle) next to the Tab Group you want to rename.

A red arrow points at the three dots button in the Tab Groups menu in Safari in iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Tap Rename.

A red arrow points at Rename in the Tab Groups menu in Safari in iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. Enter the new name you'd like to use and tap Save. Then tap Done. 

screens that show the field to edit the tab group name and the renamed groups screen in Safari on iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

7. Alternatively, instead of tapping the Edit button, simply swipe left on the tab group you'd like to rename, then tap the gray rename button where you can enter your new name.

screens that show how to find the edit field by swiping and renaming the tab group name in Safari on iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

How to delete a tab group in iOS 15 Safari

1. Tap the tab button in the right corner of the location bar. 

A red arrow points to the tabs button in Safari in iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Tap the middle of the bar, where it lists the number of open tabs or the name of the Tab Group. 

A red arrow highlights the tab group's named button in the bottom middle of Safari in iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Tap the Edit button in the top right corner of the pop-up. 

A red arrow points up at Edit in the Tab Groups menu in Safari in iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Tap the More button (the three dots in a circle) next to the Tab Group you want to delete.

A red arrow points at the three dots button in the Tab Groups menu in Safari in iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Tap Delete and confirm.

A red arrow points at Delete in the Tab Groups menu in Safari in iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. Alternatively, instead of tapping the Edit button, simply swipe left on the Tab Group you'd like to delete, then tap the red delete button. 

screens that show how to find the delete button by swiping in Safari on iOS 15

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

More iOS 15 How-tos

Dan Moren

Dan Moren is the author of multiple sci-fi books including The Caledonian Gamibt and The Aleph Extraction. He's also a long-time Mac writer, having worked for Macworld and contributed to the Six Colors blog, where he writes about all things Apple. His work has also appeared in Popular Science, Fast Company, and more