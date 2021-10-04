How to use Tab Groups in iOS 15 Safari

iOS 15 Safari sees some big changes, though the biggest change of all — the tab bar has moved to the bottom of the browser — can be reset if you prefer. (We can show you how to move the tab back to the top of Safari.) But another change in Safari is here to stay — Tab Groups.

Tab Groups allow you to collect several tabs into a set. For example, if you're researching buying a new TV, you might create a set called "TV research" that contains reviews, product pages, online retail listings, and so on.

Tab Groups don't just live on your iPhone. They're synced between any device running iOS 15, iPadOS 15 or macOS 12 Monterey. Make a change on one device, and it's reflected across all those other places.

It figures to be a powerful organizational tool that takes the limited screen space of iPhones into account. Here's how to get started using Tab Groups in iOS 15 Safari.

How to create a Tab Group in iOS 15 Safari

1. Tap the tab button in the right corner of the location bar.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Tap the middle of the bar, where it lists the number of open tabs.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Tap New Empty Tab Group to create a new blank tab group or, if you want to group all the tabs you currently have open, tap New Tab Group from X Tabs (where X is the number of tabs you currently have open). In this instance, we'll create a new tab group.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Alternatively, when you're viewing the tab bar, tap and hold on the number of open tabs and choose New Empty Tab Group or New Tab Group from X Tabs from the pop-up menu that appears.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Enter the name you'd like to use for the Tab Group and tap OK.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

How to add a tab to a Tab Group in iOS 15 Safari

1. Tap the tab button in the right corner of the location bar.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Tap and hold the tab you'd like to add.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Tap Move to Tab Group.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Tap the name of the tab group you'd like to add it to.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Alternatively, while viewing the tab, tap and hold the location bar, then tap Move to Tab Group from the pop-up menu. From there tap the name of the tab group you'd like to add to.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

How to switch Tab Groups in iOS 15 Safari

1. Tap the tab button in the right corner of the location bar.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Tap the middle of the bar, where it lists the name of the current Tab Group or the number of open tabs.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Tap the name of the Tab Group you'd like to switch to.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Alternatively, when you're viewing the tab bar, tap and hold on the name of the Tab Group/number of open tabs and choose the name of the tab group you'd like to switch to.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

How to reorder your Tab Groups in iOS 15 Safari

1. Tap the tab button in the right corner of the location bar.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Tap the middle of the bar, where it lists the current Tab Group.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Tap the Edit button in the top right corner of the pop-up.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Tap and hold on the drag handles to the far right of the Tab Group, and drag it into the position you'd like it in.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Tap Done.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

How to rename a Tab Group in iOS 15 Safari

1. Tap the tab button in the right corner of the location bar.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Tap the middle of the bar, where it lists the current Tab Group.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Tap the Edit button in the top left corner of the pop-up.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Tap the More button (the three dots in a circle) next to the Tab Group you want to rename.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Tap Rename.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. Enter the new name you'd like to use and tap Save. Then tap Done.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

7. Alternatively, instead of tapping the Edit button, simply swipe left on the tab group you'd like to rename, then tap the gray rename button where you can enter your new name.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

How to delete a tab group in iOS 15 Safari

1. Tap the tab button in the right corner of the location bar.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Tap the middle of the bar, where it lists the number of open tabs or the name of the Tab Group.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Tap the Edit button in the top right corner of the pop-up.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

4. Tap the More button (the three dots in a circle) next to the Tab Group you want to delete.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

5. Tap Delete and confirm.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

6. Alternatively, instead of tapping the Edit button, simply swipe left on the Tab Group you'd like to delete, then tap the red delete button.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

