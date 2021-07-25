Android 12 introduces the new Material You design language, which builds upon the older Material Design paradigm.

With Material You, Google is adding some flair and personality to stock Android. For instance, Material You's theme engine picks a color from your wallpaper and applies it system-wide as your accent color.

But what if you don't like it? Changing it is easy. Google gives you some alternate options to try that would also look good with your wallpaper, or you can select from a few basic colors instead.

The options remain limited based on your wallpaper, so if you're still not happy with the colors, you might need a new wallpaper entirely. But assuming that's not the case, here's how to change the Material You accent color in Android 12.

How to change the Material You color in Android 12

1. Open Settings > Wallpaper & style.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. If you don't like the wallpaper color options, tap the Basic colors tab. This will present you with four alternate color options.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Select the color you'd like to test. The preview windows at the top of the screen will show what the color will look like.

4. To go back to the original wallpaper color, tap the Wallpaper colors tab and then select the color bubble you'd like to use or try.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

