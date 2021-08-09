Pretty soon, all Android users will want to know how to use enhanced auto-rotate. Android 12 is right around the corner, but if you have a Pixel 3 and above (or another supported device), you can try it out right now. One of the new features is Google's attempt to resolve auto-rotate frustrations while you're laying down.

It uses the front-facing camera to detect when you're horizontal, and then it disables auto-rotate. It's pretty nifty and seems to work pretty well in practice so far.

Google says the images that enhanced auto-rotate captures never leave your phone, so you shouldn't have to worry about privacy. If you're running Android 12, whether it's the beta right now or the final release later, here's how to use enhanced auto-rotate.

How to use enhanced auto-rotate in Android 12

1. Open Settings, and go to the Display section.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

2. Scroll down to "Other display controls," and tap "Auto-rotate screen."

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Ensure that the "Use Auto-rotate" toggle is enabled.

4. Switch on "Enable Face Detection."

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

