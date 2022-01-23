Virtual reality doesn't have to be a solo experience. By learning how to cast Oculus Quest 2 to TV, you can share your VR outings with an audience. Family members, friends and other interested viewers can watch as you play a VR game or take on a VR workout like Supernatural.

Oculus Quest 2 (now referred to as Quest 2 by its parent company Meta) is TG's choice for the best VR headset. It sports a sleek design, intuitive controllers and strong built-in audio — all for a fairly affordable price.

The Oculus Quest 2 also has access to an impressive library of games and apps, like Beat Saber, Golf+ and Resident Evil 4. But if you ever find yourself feeling a little lonely while using a VR headset, you're not alone. Many users want to share their gaming and fitness triumphs.

Luckily, there is a way! The Oculus Quest 2 has a handy feature that allows you to cast to a television. You will need a Chromecast device or a TV with built-in Chromecast capabilities. Our favorite is the Chromecast with Google TV. It's got 4K UHD streaming with support for HDR and Dolby Vision, plus comes with the excellent Google TV interface.

Once you've hooked up with a Chromecast to your TV, you're ready to begin.

How to cast Oculus Quest 2 to TV

Step 1: Turn on the Oculus and your TV.

If you've hooked up a Chromecast device to the TV, make sure to select the right input. Also, the Chromecast and Oculus should be on the same Wi-Fi network.

Step 2: Press the Oculus button on the right hand controller to bring up the home menu.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Step 3: Point and click the Share button.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Step 4: In the Sharing window, click the Cast button.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Step 5: In the Cast From This Headset window, select your Chromecast-enabled device.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Step 6: A confirmation message will pop up. Your TV should now display the feed from your Oculus Quest 2.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

How to stop casting Oculus Quest 2 to TV

To stop casting, simply go back to the Share menu and click the Cast button. Confirm you want to stop casting.

