What makes a good iPhone VPN?

VPNs have become increasingly popular as more users come to recognize the importance of online privacy. While iPhone VPN services aren’t quite as well-known as their desktop counterparts, they generally offer a similar set of features – and thankfully, all the best VPN providers allow you to use a single plan on multiple devices.

Even though Android is known for its flexibility and customization options, iOS users can still choose from several reputable VPN providers. In this article, we’ll cover important criteria to consider when looking for a VPN for your iOS device.

Privacy features

VPNs are obviously all about privacy, but the truth is that not all VPNs are created equal when it comes to keeping your data safe. PureVPN, for example, advertised a hyper-secure “no-logs” policy until the FBI used its logs to catch an online stalker.

While it released a statement claiming that they only store “network logs” that “simply can’t” expose you, this was flatly contradicted by the FBI’s statement: “Records from PureVPN show that the same email accounts — Lin’s Gmail account and the teleprtfx Gmail account — were accessed from the same WANSecurity IP address.”

Of course, it’s unlikely that law enforcement would ask for your data in the absence of illegal activity, but it’s still concerning for a “no-logs” VPN to secretly store customer information. Furthermore, some free VPN services make money by selling user data to third parties, essentially negating the main benefit of a VPN.

In general, you should look for a VPN from a reliable provider with a strong history of respecting online security. If you’re serious about privacy, we also recommend using a VPN based in a country that isn’t party to intelligence-sharing agreements like 14 Eyes, 9 Eyes, and 5 Eyes.

Streaming

People use VPNs for many reasons, but accessing foreign streaming content is one of the most popular. With more people using tablets and smartphones as primary devices than ever before, there’s a good chance that you want a service that works as a Netflix VPN and iPlayer VPN, along with unblocking Hulu, Peacock and other platforms.

Many streaming services have started to push back against VPNs, so it’s getting more difficult to find providers that can successfully unblock these sites. That said, we’ve seen positive results during testing for several VPNs – for example, ExpressVPN, NordVPN, Surfshark, CyberGhost, and IPVanish were all able to get around Netflix region restrictions.

Every VPN has servers in a unique set of server locations, so make sure to check the server list if you’re looking for content that’s locked to a particular region. If the platform has a VPN free trial, you’ll also have the opportunity to test its speed and make sure it can handle high-resolution streaming.

Advanced features

Certain providers also have extra features or settings that add to the platform’s capabilities. For example, secure programs commonly come with kill switches that automatically end online activity if the VPN cuts out for any reason.

Similarly, NordVPN and some other VPNs have malware and ad blocking features that keep your device safe and distraction-free. You could always get ad and malware blocking separately, but there’s something to be said for having these features accessible in your VPN.

What’s the best VPN for iPhone?