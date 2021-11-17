Cyber Monday 2021 date — when is it?

The Cyber Monday 2021 date is rapidly approaching. Cyber Monday 2021 will occur on November 29. Although there are no official Cyber Monday deals available yet, retailers like Walmart and Amazon will have previews as early as Thanksgiving week.

Cyber Monday brings about massive discounts on TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances, and home furniture. In fact, Cyber Monday mattress deals are generally the lowest bedding prices of the year.

This year, Cyber Monday 2021 will be unlike any retail holiday that's come before it. We're still living through a pandemic, so most shoppers will continue to favor the convenience of online shopping versus trekking into a physical brick and mortar. Online shoppers will see epic sales on TVs, smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, home goods, kitchen gadgets, toys, and more.

When is Cyber Monday 2021

Cyber Monday is an annual sales event that falls on the Monday after Black Friday. This year, Cyber Monday is November 29, 2021. Cyber Monday has grown from a single day to a full week. Here's what you can expect for 2021:

Amazon: Last year, Amazon offered epic deals on 4K TVs and toys. Apple devices were also generously discounted. Make sure to follow our Amazon deals coverage for more sales you can get now and through the holiday season.

Walmart: The retailer has been offering plenty of early holiday sales access to its Walmart Plus members. Expect this trend to continue. We also foresee Walmart offering PS5 restock to its members ahead of the general public.

Best Buy: Like its competitors, Best Buy will offer epic deals in late November. We especially like Best Buy for its Apple and 4K TV discounts. Make sure to follow our Best Buy deals coverage for sales you can get now.

Shop November's best sales