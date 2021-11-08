Run — don’t walk — for this 50% off Black Friday running shoe deal on Amazon

The Black Friday deals are rolling in early this year, with brands like Adidas and Saucony slashing the prices of its everyday running shoes ( Adidas’ Ultraboost 21 is also in the sale — check out the deal now!). So, if you’ve been waiting until Black Friday to update your running shoes, now is the time to strike.

One shoe worth investing in right now is the Saucony Triumph 18, which has been slashed by 50% in the Amazon early Black Friday sales. The Triumph 19 was released in May this year, so although this is last season’s model, it’s still a brilliant, neutral, everyday running shoe that is perfect for easy miles.

Not for you? Don’t worry, we’ve hand-picked the best Black Friday running shoe deals here, and will be updating this page as the holidays get closer, so be sure to bookmark it now if you are in the market for a new pair of shoes.

What is the Saucony Triumph 18 like to run in?

The Saucony Triumph 18 is one of Saucony’s most popular everyday running shoes. It’s designed to be comfortable and reliable, no matter what you throw at it. The shoe is plush, with a good amount of Saucony’s PWRRUN+ foam in the midsole to give you a soft, yet snappy, feeling underfoot. It’s more stable and more cushioned than the Triumph 17, with a firmer heel cup to keep the foot in place as you move.

Saucony Triumph 18 men's running shoe: Was $149.95, now $75.95 @ Amazon Saucony Triumph 18 men's running shoe: Was $149.95, now $75.95 @ Amazon

The Saucony Triumph 18 is pretty much half price on Amazon right now for the men's version of the shoe. There's a number of different colorways and sizes in the sale, so get shopping before they sell out!

Saucony Triumph 18 women's running shoe: Was $149.95, now $89.95 @ Amazon Saucony Triumph 18 women's running shoe: Was $149.95, now $89.95 @ Amazon

The women's version of the Saucony Triumph 18 hasn't been discounted by quite as much as the men's, but it's still a brilliant saving for a brilliant everyday running shoe.

The Triumph 18 is a good buy for beginners looking for a neutral shoe that’ll keep them comfortable. It will also help pick up the pace on faster runs. More experienced runners probably wouldn’t want to choose this shoe for speed sessions, however, as it is pretty heavy and isn’t the most responsive.

When it comes to the feel and fit, the Saucony Triumph 18 fits true to size, although like all running shoes, it’s well worth going up at least half a size from your usual everyday shoe size. There’s a generous amount of padding around the heel of the shoe and underneath the tongue, so if you want a shoe that’ll be comfortable on winter jogs through the park, hikes with the dog, and in the gym, you’ve found it. The best part? It’s currently half price on Amazon, so there’s never been a better time to click buy! Don’t hang around, we’re pretty sure they won’t be in stock for long.