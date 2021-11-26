All-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite just hit lowest price yet for Black Friday

The new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is being sold at its lowest price yet in this Black Friday deal. This is the best e-reader out there, featuring a few interesting upgrades from its already excellent predecessor. As such, if you’re in the market for a Kindle or are considering upgrading, this is a deal you won’t want to pass up.

Presently, the Kindle Paperwhite (2021) is $104 at Amazon. This is $35 off its regular $139 price. Even if you opt to pay $20 more to remove ads, you’re still getting a nice discount (down to $124, which is $15 off the regular with-ads price). This Kindle has been going in and out of stock at Amazon for the past day. It’s currently in stock at the time of this writing so it’s in your interest to act fast if you want the device to arrive before the end of the year.

The new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader on the market. It features a 6.8-inch display, 300ppi resolution, 8GB of storage and weighs 7.2 ounces. The larger display, warmth options and USB-C charging are new features that make an already great e-reader even better. At $104, this is a deal you don’t want to pass up.

In our Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021) review, we noted that this model "looks a lot like the previous one, at least from a distance." But that's good because Amazon doesn't need to re-invent the wheel. It just needed to make the Kindle Paperwhite that much better, as this model already passes "the Goldilocks challenge," of being not-too expensive and not-too low-frills.

The new Kindle Paperwhite features a larger display, the screen warmth feature once exclusive to the high-end Kindle Oasis and USB-C charging. And that's enough to keep at at the top of our best Kindle list.

I own the 2019 Kindle Paperwhite, and have been seriously considering upgrading to the 2021 model. As stated in our review, this is a nominal upgrade to the previous model. But, as silly as it may sound, USB-C charging is a big deal for me since I’m trying to rid myself of devices with microUSB charging. I also like that the new Kindle is faster and snappier than the one on my model. Though I prefer not to use backlighting on my Kindle, I do like this model’s display warmth settings.

Anyone with a pre-2018 Paperwhite should have zero hesitation to upgrade, as this the Paperwhite now features a waterproof design by default. This is the best e-reader on the market and you’d do well to snag it at this reduced price.