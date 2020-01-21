The best Apple HomeKit products 2020

Apple HomeKit, similar to Alexa and Google Assistant. works with a number of compatible smart home devices.

Using Siri, the voice assistant built into Apple's iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and HomePod smart speakers, you can control gadgets like bulbs, switches, cameras and more using your voice. Here are some of the best Apple HomeKit products to add to your smart home ecosystem.

The best Apple HomeKit products

1. Apple TV

The most integrated streaming device for HomeKit users

Size: 3.9 x 3.9 x 1.4 inches | Weight: 15 ounces | Ports: HDMI 2..0, Ethernet

Fantastic 4K HDR content

Intuitive home screen

Simple iOS and macOS integration

No digital audio or USB ports

If you want to control any of the best Apple HomeKit products remotely, you'll need something to act as a bridge to your Wi-Fi network. You can use an iPad, but a later-model Apple TV works well, too. The fourth-generation Apple TV has support for 4K HDR content, and has Siri built in, so you can control your devices using the remote.

If you're an Apple fan, check out the HomePod as well. Apple's smart speaker can be used as a hub for all of your HomeKit-enabled devices, so you can then control them remotely from your iPhone.

Read our full Apple TV review.

2. WeMo Mini

The easiest way to make a dumb appliance "smart"

Size: 3.8 x 2.4 x 1.4 inches | Electrical rating: 120V~/15A/60Hz/1800W

Home/away mode

Pairs easily to smart home platforms

Wider than most smart plugs

The Wemo Mini, the leader of the best smart plugs, is wide, but thin enough so that you can fit two of them per outlet. While it doesn't have energy monitoring, the Mini does work with all the major smart assistants, and has a helpful switch on the plug itself. It also has a clever Away mode, and lets you link the plug to a host of other smart home systems. As one of the best Apple HomeKit products, the WeMo can be controlled by speaking to Siri.

Read our full WeMo Mini review.

3. August Smart Lock Pro

The most connected smart lock we’ve tested

Size: 3.4 x 2.2 inches | Weight: 13.9 ounces | Batteries: 4 AA

Easy to install

Flexible settings

Convenient Auto-Lock and Auto-Unlock features

No audible alarm

Ever lie awake at night trying to remember if you locked the front door? HomeKit can bring ease your worries, with its support for the August Smart Lock Pro. Just ask Siri if your door is locked, and it'll tell you — and you can lock or unlock it using your voice. The August Smart Lock Pro sits atop our list of best smart locks and is one of the best Apple HomeKit products although the standard August Smart Lock is a viable budget option.

Read our full August Smart Lock Pro review.

4. iHome ISP6X Smart Plug

Its HomeKit compatibility is in its name

Size: 2.8 x 2.1 x 1.5 inches | Hub required: No

Robust app

Dual status lights

Inexpensive

No dimming feature

Connect any appliance to the iHome iSP6X to make it "smart." As one of the best Apple HomeKit products, you can say "Siri, turn my light off," for example, and iHome's plug will heed your voice. And as one of the best smart plugs, the iSP6X works with a variety of other smart home systems. We're also fans of the iHome ISP100, an outdoor smart plug that can withstand the elements. It pairs with HomeKit in seconds.

Read our full iHome iSP6X Smart Plug review.

5. Sonos One

The Sonos One is the smart speaker pick for audiophiles

Size: 4.8 x 6.4 inches | Speakers: Dual amplifiers, 1 tweeter, 1 mid-woofer

Excellent audio quality

Lets you control lots of music sources

Can pair more speakers for whole-house audio

Can't make calls

Sonos One is one of the best smart speakers on the market. It's equipped with Apple's AirPlay 2 wireless audio standard. This means you can now use the Sonos One in conjunction with a HomePod in multi-room audio setup. In addition to HomeKit compatibility, this speaker offers excellent audio, a comprehensive app, and control of a number of music streaming services. Credit: Sonos

Read our full Sonos One review.

6. Kwikset Premis

A simple HomeKit deadbolt

Lock Type: Deadbolt | Number Pad: Yes | Alarm: No | Codes: 30

Support for keycodes and remote operation

Rekeyable lock

No Android app

The Kwikset Premis is among the best smart locks that works with HomeKit. You can open it with an old-school key, a keypad code or an iOS app. It's easy to install (our reviewer did it in 20 minutes) and looks very classy. And you can program up to 30 custom key codes for all your friends family members.

Read our full Kwikset Premis review.

7. Lutron Caseta Dimmer Switch Starter Kit

Pricey but worth it for HomeKit users

Size: 3.1 x 2.2 x 1.25 inches | Wattage: 300 Watts

Built-in dimmer

Comes with remote

Requires hub to control remotely

Meant for lamps only

The Lutron Caseta Dimmer Switch Starter Kit works with any desk or table lamp (and up to 800 different bulbs), making the "dumb" device smart. There's a remote, but you can skip that if you want to control it with your iPhone or iPad. Or, as one of the best Apple HomeKit products, you can control it with your voice. This particular kit comes with two smart plugs, a Wi-Fi bridge (required for Lutron products) and two remotes. Another bonus: Lutron makes other gadgets for lighting, security and even smart window shades.

Read our full Lutron Caseta Dimmer Switch Starter Kit review.

8. Brilliant Smart Home Controller

Easy access to your smart home gadgets

Size: 4.8 x 5.3 inches | Resolution: 720 x 1280 pixels

Beautiful interface

No subscription required

Basic electrical-wiring skills required

Expensive

Brilliant has finally added HomeKit compatibility to its Brilliant Smart Home Controller, which is one of the best smart light switches. Brilliant allows you to control smart home devices like the Sonos One speaker, Nest Learning thermostat, Ecobee (5th gen), Ring Video Doorbell 2, Philips Hue lights, August Smart Lock Pro and WeMo Mini all in one place. And with HomeKit, you can use Siri to control any device connected to your Brilliant panel. The panel also has built-in motion sensors, and a small camera so you can use it as a video intercom.

Read our full Brilliant Smart Home Controller review.

9. Lifx Mini Smart Bulb

A competitive smart light brand with plentiful offerings

Size: 4.1 x 2.4 x 2.4 inches | Weight: 5.1 ounces

No hub required

Several smart features

Expensive

Could be difficult to set up

Lifx bulbs are some of the best Apple HomeKit products, and are all Wi-Fi enabled. This Lifx Mini smart bulb is excellent for smaller fixtures, like bedside lamps. In addition, the Lifx A19 and standout Lifx+ can both produce dazzling color effects, including a candle flicker, a strobe, and syncing with the music you're playing. The Lifx+ even has infrared technology for camera night vision. Best of all, the Lifx A19 and Lifx+ are both rated for 1100 lumens, making them the brightest smart bulbs on the market.

Read our full Lifx Mini smart bulb review.

10. Yale Assure Lock SL

One of the best keyless smart locks for HomeKit systems

Lock Type: Deadbolt | Number Pad: Yes | Codes: 250

Attractive, simple design

Touch screen sometimes takes a couple of touches to respond

The Yale Assure Lock SL is one of our favorite key-less smart locks, and it works with HomeKit as well as Google Assistant and Alexa. It connects seamlessly to August's smart-home system, which means you can control it with the August app through your Wi-Fi network. A sensor inside can detect and notify you if your door has been left ajar, giving you that added peace of mind while you're away.

Read our full Yale Assure Lock SL review.

11. Philips Hue White Starter Kit

Philips Hue makes the best smart light bulbs for every user

Bulb type: A19 | Lumens: 800 Lumens

Comprehensive app

Dimmable

Pairs easily to smart home platforms

Pricey

Color not tunable

Philips Hue White starter kit, the best smart light bulbs for most people, includes two bulbs and a hub to connect them to other smart home devices. While you can't change these bulbs' colors, you can adjust their brightness (up to 800 lumens), and add up to 50 to a single hub. Philips Hue lights work with a wide range of smart home systems, but they’re among the best Apple HomeKit products.

Read our full Philips Hue White starter kit review.

12. Netatmo Welcome

Netatmo Welcome's facial recognition keeps track of a household

Size: 6 x 2 inches | Weight: 14 ounces | Field of view: 130 degrees

Compact, understated presence

User-friendly app

Useful facial recognition

Piercing alerts

Over-sensitive motion detection

The Netatmo Welcome is a small, unobtrusive stand-alone security camera with a killer feature: facial recognition that works remarkably well. It quickly learns the faces and names of everyone in a household, and creates personalized user profiles for each of them so that they all can keep track of who's coming and going. It's one of the best Apple HomeKit products, so you can use Siri to access your camera's live feed, or integrate it into smart-home routines.

While you're at it, check out Netatmo's Healthy Home Coach. The Healthy Home Coach monitors air-quality level, humidity, temperature and noise.

Read our full review of the Netatmo Welcome review.

13. Chamberlain MyQ Garage Door Opener

Chamberlain's myQ smart garage door opener is the best option for most people

Size: 4.4 x 4.4 x 1.3 inches | Weight: 16 ounces | Batteries: 1 lithium metal

Simple physical setup requirements

Can manage multiple devices

Convoluted setup instructions

HomeKit users can open and close their garage doors using nothing but their voice. The Chamberlain myQ device includes a sensor for your garage door as well as a hub that connects to your Wi-Fi network. When you send a command using your smartphone or voice, it is relayed to the hub, which then goes to the sensor that activates your garage door. The myQ also happens to be at the top of our list of best smart garage door openers .

Read our full Chamberlain myQ review .

14. Arlo Baby

The HomeKit baby monitor to beat

Size: 4.3 x 2.6 x 2.5 inches | Recording: 360 to 1080 pixels | Field of view: 130 degrees

Clear video

Compact design

Easy-to-use and versatile app

Some lag between notifications and launching the app

The Arlo Baby monitor is one of the best Apple HomeKit products not just for the quality of its video, but all its other features, including environmental and air quality sensors, color-changing nightlight, customizable lullabies, and its generous cloud storage plan. When connected to HomeKit via an Apple TV, you can view a feed from the camera right on your TV screen. Its comprehensive compatibility makes it the top pick among the best baby monitors.

Read our full Arlo Baby monitor review.

15. Honeywell Lyric T5 Thermostat

A capable smart thermostat for homeowners on a budget.

Size: 3.2 x 3.2 x 0.7 inches | Motion sensor: No

Geofencing capability

Multiuser mode

Bland display

No motion sensor

The Honeywell Lyric T5 midrange connected thermostat uses your iPhone for geolocation to know when you're home or out and about, adjusting the temperature accordingly. You can set the temperature on the Honeywell T5 by voice as well. A handheld remote also lets you control the lighting and fan even if you don't have your iPhone handy. It is one of the best Apple HomeKit products if you do want to call for Siri's help.

Read our full Honeywell Lyric T5 thermostat rewiew.