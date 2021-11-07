Grabbing one of the best Google Pixel 6 Pro cases should be the first thing on your to-do list if you’ve picked up the larger of Google’s new flagship phones. While the Google Pixel 6 Pro has an attractive price compared to other leading phones, you’re still paying $899 — you want to make sure that your money doesn’t go to waste the first time you accidentally drop your Pixel 6 Pro.

Fortunately, with one of the best Google Pixel 6 Pro cases, you can keep your phone looking large and in charge much longer than you could if you walked around with your new Pixel exposed to the elements. And you’ve got plenty of options for cases, ranging from minimalist designs to ones that pull out all the stops.

We’ve searched far and wide for the best Google Pixel 6 Pro cases and came up with with a list of contenders that offer some degree of protection. We’ve also kept an eye out for cases that bring unusual designs, extra features and complementary colors to the mix. Here are the best Google Pixel 6 Pro cases we’ve spotted so far.

What is the best Google Pixel 6 Pro case?

The best Google Pixel 6 Pro case depends entirely on your personal taste, along with what you want out of a Pixel accessory. So when deciding which case to buy, figure out your top priorities: Protection? Style? Features like a kickstand or extra slots for holding cards and cash? We’ve found Pixel 6 Pro cases that meet all that criteria.

We think the Caseology Vault for the Pixel Pro 6 is the best choice overall for its blend of good looks and solid protection. But if you want a case that shows off the Pixel 6 Pro’s design, turn to the Google-built Pixel 6 Pro case, which offers cool translucent protection in a number of intriguing colors.

The Olixar Folio Wallet Case combines the convenience of a wallet with the protection of a phone case, complete with a kickstand and ID and credit card pocket. And Spigen’s Slim Armor case adds a wallet element as well.

Best Google Pixel 6 Pro cases

1. Caseology Vault Protective Case for Pixel 6 Pro Best Google Pixel 6 Pro case overall Specifications Colors: Matte Black, Sage Green, Urban Gray Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 2.11 ounces Reasons to buy + Good blend of protection and style + Multiple color options Reasons to avoid - Covers up Pixel 6 Pro's design

Caseology's Vault Protective Case is available for other phones, but we’re especially taken with the version for the Google Pixel 6 Pro. The case is stylish, yet rugged, with a special 3D hexa cube design for better grip and ergonomics, complete with Caseology's "Dia Grip" on both sides for a more secure grip.

The Caseology Vault Protective Case includes raised bezels around the screen and camera ring, and it even comes in two-tone shades to complement the Pixel 6 Pro you chose. There are three different colors you can select: Matte Black, Sage Green, and Urban Gray.

2. Olixar Folio Wallet Case for Pixel 6 Pro Most versatile Google Pixel 6 Pro case Specifications Colors: Black, Brown Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane, PU leather Weight: TBA Reasons to buy + Includes kickstand and wallet + Durable Reasons to avoid - Limited color options

Some of the best Pixel 6 Pro cases are capable of being more than just ways to keep your digital companion safe.The Olixar Folio Wallet Case, for example, is not only made of durable, shockproof TPU and designed to help keep your Pixel 6 Pro safe from drops, scratches, and other adverse conditions, but it's also a folio with enough rigidity that you can use it as a stand.

But the feature set goes on. The Olixar Folio Wallet Case for Pixel 6 Pro also includes two card slots for storage. A strong magnet closes the wallet case, keeping everything shut tight and giving you a multipurpose Pixel 6 Pro case that's ready for anything you can throw at it.

3. Google Pixel 6 Pro Case Best Google Pixel 6 Pro Case made of recycled materials Specifications Colors: Soft Sage, Golden Glow, Light Frost, Stormy Sky Materials: Recycled polycarbonate, thermoplastic elastomer Weight: 1.2 ounces Reasons to buy + Eco-friendly + Multiple color options + Shows off Pixel 6 Pro design Reasons to avoid - Fairly minimal design

When it comes to designing great cases for its own phones, Google spares no expense. The Pixel 6 Pro case is no different.

This lightweight, translucent case is crafted from sustainable materials (recycled polycarbonate and thermoplastic elastomer), while remaining tough and shock-absorbent. Google’s case includes raised edges to help protect your Pixel 6 Pro from accidental drops or scratches. But its real draw is how great it looks, with four colors — Soft Sage, Stormy Sky, Light Frost, and the Google Store-exclusive Golden Glow — that really complement your phone.

4. Ghostek Covert Clear Case for Pixel 6 Pro Best clear Google Pixel 6 Pro case Specifications Colors: Cloudy Clear, Sorta Pink, Stormy Smoke Materials: Polycarbonate, silicone, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 2 ounces Reasons to buy + Shows off Pixel 6 Pro's design + 8-foot drop protection Reasons to avoid - Not especially stylish

The Pixel 6 Pro is a great-looking phone, so it's understandable that you might not want to hide it away with a case. The Ghostek Covert Clear Case offers invisible protection with an elevated bumper, raised camera lens protector, and military-grade drop protection up to 8 feet.

The buttons on the case feel great, and it features a secure anti-slip hand grip to keep your Pixel 6 Pro from falling right out of your hand and onto the ground when you're using it. If you don't care about a special color or don't want to cover your Pixel 6 Pro's unique design, this case is an excellent option.

5. OtterBox Defender Series Pro Case for Pixel 6 Pro Most durable Google Pixel 6 Pro case Specifications Colors: Black, Blue Materials: Polycarbonate, synthetic rubber Weight: 6.7 ounces Reasons to buy + Great protection against drops + Lifetime warranty Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Bulky

Otterbox makes a variety of rugged cases for Pixel phones, including the Pixel 6 Pro, so you may be familiar with the Defender Series and the protection it delivers. It's certainly one especially rugged way to keep your Pixel 6 Pro safe, as it's rated for military protection against drops, and it's made with 50% recycled plastic for a dependable polycarbonate shell.

The Otterbox Defender Series has raised edges to keep the screen and camera safe, an infusion of a silver-based additive to block microbial growth, and even a holster so you can wear your Pixel 6 Pro on your belt. Plus, if anything goes wrong, Otterbox's limited lifetime warranty will see that you get a replacement case.

6. Dbrand Pixel 6 Pro Case Google Pixel 6 Pro case with the best grip Specifications Colors: Matte Black, Red Carbon, White Marble, Sky Blue, Black Camo Materials: Polycarbonate, elastomer, microfiber Weight: TBA Reasons to buy + Grippable surface + Extensive drop protection + Many colorful options Reasons to avoid - Pretty pricey

Dbrand offers an attractive Pixel 6 Pro case that turns your phone into something meant to attract smartphone addicts. The company calls it the "perfect" case, and that may not just be marketing bluster.

The Dbrand Pixel 6 Pro Case’s precise fit, "clicky buttons," and military-grade drop resistance combined with a slim profile make it something to keep an eye on. It's also referred to as the "world’s grippiest phone case," featuring microscopic ridges, textured dots all over the phone case's surface. Those are designed to make sure that you keep a good grip on your Pixel 6 Pro, with grip strips on the side of the Dbrand case aiding that effort.

7. Feitenn Silicone Case for Pixel 6 Pro A flexible Google Pixel 6 Pro case Specifications Colors: Green, Black, Blue, Purple Materials: Silicone Weight: 2.9 ounces Reasons to buy + Flexible materials + Good color options Reasons to avoid - Other cases provide more extensive protection

Sometimes, you want to forgo a rigid phone case in favor of a softer, more flexible option. The Feitenn Silicone Case for the Pixel 6 Pro is just that. It's made from liquid silicone gel, so it's soft to the touch, while remaining flexible enough to provide sufficient protection.

The Feitenn Silicone Case includes raised edges for your phone screen, camera protection, reinforced corners, and an inner microfiber cushion to further protect your phone. Given the nature of silicone, the case is also grippy and comfortable to hold if you're going to be on the phone for some time. The case is also available in Black, Blue, Green, and Purple, which gives it more of a whimsical feel than most of the other models out there.

8. Spigen Slim Armor for Google Pixel 6 Pro Case A protective Google Pixel 6 Pro case with card slots Specifications Colors: Black, Rose Gold Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: 2 ounces Reasons to buy + Shock-absorbing materials + Includes 2 card slots Reasons to avoid - Not much of a protective edge around the screen

Spigen has created an entire line of excellent phone cases for a variety of smartphones, and the Slim Armor option for the Google Pixel 6 Pro is one of the best. Not only is the Spigen Slim Armor for Google Pixel 6 Pro crafted from shock-absorbing TPU with a polycarbonate exterior, it includes air cushion technology to further protect your phone.

The Slim Armor case also includes a sliding exterior card slot that can hold two cards, freeing up some space in your pocket or bag so you may not even need to carry a wallet. With ridged, grippy areas on the top and sides, you won't have to worry about dropping your Pixel 6 Pro, and you can rely on the Spigen name to know that if you happen to drop your phone, you'll be more than safe.

9. Peel Super Thin Pixel 6 Pro Case The best thin Google Pixel 6 Pro case Specifications Colors: Clear Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: TBA Reasons to buy + Thin profile + Shows off the Pixel 6 Pro's good looks Reasons to avoid - Minimal protection from drops

If you're looking for an extremely thin phone case for your Pixel 6 Pro, your best choice is Peel’s Super Thin Pixel 6 Pro case. It’s designed to be completely minimalistic and attractive without intruding on your phone's natural beauty.

The Peel Super Thin case is completely transparent, crafted from soft TPU. It covers all of the phone's exposed buttons. There's no branding, no imagery, no nothing — it’s just you and your phone, protected from the things that threaten to dull the Pixel 6 Pro’s shine.

10. UAG Scout Series Google Pixel 6 Pro Case Best balance of protection and design Specifications Colors: Black Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane Weight: TK Reasons to buy + Durable case + Lightweight design Reasons to avoid - Only one color option

UAG is known for some of the most rugged and sturdy phone cases available. The Scout Series Google Pixel 6 Pro Case combines the best of both worlds — minimalist design with smooth, lightweight TPU to make your phone look sleek while wrapped in toughness.

The UAG Scout Series is composed of impact-resistant, non-slip TPU with a soft core to keep your Pixel 6 Pro safe. The case also features raised screen protection to keep the Pixel 6 Pro’s 6.7-inch screen intact. A honeycomb texture on the back of the case ensures it feels good in the hand and it's difficult to drop as well.

How to choose the best Google Pixel 6 Pro case for you

When choosing the best Google Pixel 6 Pro case, you'll need to make an important decision: do you care more about how protected your phone will be or what it looks like? It's a good idea to grab a case that will keep your phone from being smudged or scratched from unexpected drops. On the other hand, you could opt for the best-looking case that makes your phone look and feel like more of an extension of you and your personality. It doesn't matter what you choose, as long as it meets all your expectations.

With that in mind, you can't just shell out for the most expensive case and expect that it'll make you the happiest. Look for the case with the features that matter the most for you, and don't discount the cheaper finds, which quite often can make for fantastic options.