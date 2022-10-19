Best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases in 2022

The best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases offer an array of functional, fashionable features to protect your new smartphone — and that’s good news if you’ve just spent $899 on Google’s latest flagship.

As you’ll discover in our Google Pixel 7 Pro review , the phone includes a lot of premium features, from a rear telephoto lens to a gorgeous display. You’ll want to protect both, especially since the Pixel 7 Pro is considered a little bit slippery by some people. Anything you can do to keep that 6.7-inch display or rear camera bar in tact is a smart investment.

From super-slim designs that easily slip in your pocket to extra-rugged construction to protect against the harshest of elements, here are the best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases to fit every lifestyle and budget.

What are the best Pixel 7 Pro cases?

Ounce for ounce, the Speck ImpactHero is the best Pixel 7 Pro case we’ve found, thanks to a durable antimicrobial design and generous lifetime warranty. While the Pixel 7 Pro has an IP68 dust and water resistance rating and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on the front and back, you can expect some durability from the phone, but the Caseology Nano Pop, OtterBox Defender Series, Incipio Grip and Case-Mate Tough Clear Case offer extensive drop protection, too.

If you’re looking for a case without a lot of added bulk, consider Peak Design’s Everyday Case, while the Spigen Slim Armor CS adds wallet features to your Pixel 7 Pro case as well.

(opens in new tab) 1. Speck ImpactHero Case View at Verizon (opens in new tab) Best case overall Colors: Black/Slate Grey, Prussian Blue/Cloudy Grey

Materials: Polycarbonate

Weight: N/A + Scratch-resistant

+ Antimicrobial treatment

+ Lifetime warranty

- Limited color choices The Pixel 7 Pro is elegant enough all by itself, but the Speck’s ImpactHero case adds an elevated touch of class. The dual-layer, scratch-resistant polycarbonate case features a soft-touch coating and sweet lifetime warranty. You can also count on up to 8 feet of drop protection, and you’ll still have seamless access to all ports and buttons. As a bonus, an antimicrobial treatment reduces stain- and odor-causing bacteria up to 99%, which is nothing to sneeze at. (opens in new tab) 2. Caseology Nano Pop View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best case value Colors: Avo Green, Black Sesame, Blueberry Navy

Materials: Silicone, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 2.5 ounces + Military-grade drop protection

+ Supports wireless charging

+ Grippy design

- No extra features For less than $20, the Caseology Nano Pop delivers fantastic value, making it one of the best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases. Made from silicone and thermoplastic polyurethane, this two-tone case offers just the basics, and nothing more. But it’s tested to withstand 4-foot drops, while a grippy outer layer features gently raised edges to keep the Pixel 7 Pro’s display and camera lenses scratch-free. It works with wireless charging, and it’s screen protector compatible, so your Pixel never has to leave the Nano Pop. (opens in new tab) 3. Spigen Slim Armor CS Check Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best wallet case Colors: Black, Rose Gold

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 1.8 ounces + Built-in wallet

+ Works with wireless charging

+ Military-grade drop protection

- Bulkier than other cases Spigen’s Slim Armor CS case for the Pixel 7 Pro is a true multitasker, housing not only your phone, but a built-in wallet as well. You can carry two cards as well as cash in a secret slot. Made from lightweight plastic, this case features Air Cushion Technology to offer military-grade drop protection; raised edges around the screen and camera lenses provide additional peace of mind. To top it all off, the Slim Armor CS case is compatible with wireless charging, too. (opens in new tab) 4. Dbrand Grip Case View at Dbrand (opens in new tab) Most colorful case Colors: 27 different colors and designs

Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: N/A + Colorful customization options

+ Extra grippy ridges

+ Precision cutouts

- Premium price Get the Grip case from Dbrand, and you may have a hard time letting go of your Pixel 7 Pro. Microscopic ridges along the textured sides — coupled with unique “grip strips” — keep your phone firmly in hand, no matter where your daily travels take you. Additional features like chamfered edges along the front lip allow for unfettered access to the Pixel’s eye-catching 6.7-inch display, not to mention more comfortable finger swipes and gesture navigation. But the real appeal comes in the dozens of swappable skins that let you find a design that matches your personal taste. 5. OtterBox Defender Series Case View at Google (opens in new tab) Most durable case Colors: Black, Blue Suede Shoes

Materials: Polycarbonate, rubber

Weight: 0.32 ounces + Practically indestructible

+ Compatible with wireless charging

- Bulkier than most cases

- Very expensive Available in two sleek-but-simple color schemes, the OtterBox Defender Series Case for Pixel 7 Pro is a tough-as-nails case from a quality brand that’s been around for nearly a quarter-century. The Defender Series is a multi-layer case that can handle up to four times as many drops as the MIL-STD-810G 516.6 standard. An antimicrobial coating on the case’s exterior blocks common bacteria, while Otterbox uses 50% recycled plastic to make the case. The holster even doubles as a belt clip and hands-free kickstand. (opens in new tab) 6. Pela Pixel 7 Pro Case View at Pela (opens in new tab) Best eco-friendly case Colors: 19 different colors and patterns

Materials: Flaxstic

Weight: N/A + Fashion-forward designs

+ Compostable case materials

- Super-premium price If you want a case that makes a minimal impact on the planet, consider one of Pela’s Pixel 7 Pro cases. Pela makes its cases out of Flaxstic, which is composed of compostable bioplastic elastomer and flax straw materials. That way, Pela cases are free of phthalates, BPA, cadmium and lead; they’re also verified to meet child safety standards in the US, Canada, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The end result: a smaller carbon footprint — and lower greenhouse gas emissions — than traditional polycarbonate.And Pela has some pretty eye-catching designs to boot. (opens in new tab) 7. Peak Design Everyday Case Peak Design (opens in new tab) Thinnest case Colors: Black

Materials: Nylon canvas, polycarbonate, rubberized thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 1.5 ounces + Super-slim 2.4mm profile

+ Weatherproof construction

+ Compatible with other Peak Design accessories

- Only one color choice Peak Design specializes in thin-and-light cases that don’t skimp on edge-to-edge protection from the elements. And that’s what it’s delivered with the Everyday Case for Pixel 7 Pro. The case a stylish nylon canvas fabric shell, ultralight polycarbonate body, and rubberized shock-absorbing bumpers for durability from every angle. There’s a protective lip around the Pixel 7’s display and camera lenses, and it’s rated for drop protection up to 6 feet. (opens in new tab) 8. Case-Mate Tough Clear Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best clear case Colors: Clear

Materials: Recycled thermoplastic polyurethane, polyethylene terephthalate

Weight: 1.1 ounces + Made with 50% recycled TPU materials

+ Drop tested up to 10 feet

+ Screen protector included

- Not very flashy If you’d like to keep your new Pixel 7 Pro protected without obscuring the original design, this Case-Mate’s crystal-clear Tough Case creates a mobile fishbowl for admiring your smartphone. Even better, Case-Mate uses 50% recycled TPU materials, which helps to reduce your carbon footprint a bit. The anti-scratch coating keeps everything looking new for longer, and the whole thing is backed by a lifetime warranty. (opens in new tab) 9. Incipio Grip View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best grip on a case Colors: Black, Midnight Navy

Materials: Recycled material

Weight: 3.8 ounces + 14-foot drop protection

+ Unique side grips

- Premium price Featuring a unique textured design along the outer edge for maximum multidirectional grip, the Incipio Grip is built to stay firmly in your hand. But even if your Pixel 7 Pro takes the occasional tumble, not to worry — Incipio says the case is drop-tested up to 14 feet, which is much more durable than the average smartphone case. Impact struts absorb shock from the outside in, with raised-edge bezels to keep pesky scratches at bay. Like other best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases, this one uses antimicrobial technology to guard against 99.9% of surface bacteria.

What to look for in the best Google Pixel 7 Pro case

When selecting the best Pixel 7 Pro case to fit your lifestyle, make sure the case you buy is actually made for the Pixel 7 Pro. The best Pixel 6 Pro cases are unlikely to fit the Pixel 7 Pro perfectly, and the best Pixel 7 Pro cases certainly won’t, as the Pixel 7 has a smaller screen than the Pro model.

After confirming you’re looking at cases that will snuggly fit your phone, here are a few other factors to consider when searching for the best Google Pixel 7 Pro case.

Build materials and drop protection: Whether the case is made out of silicone, aluminum, polycarbonate or rubber, look for a good drop rating to keep your Pixel 7 Pro protected. Some phone cases are only meant to withstand drops of a few feet high, while more hardcore competitors have a MIL-STD-810G-tested rating of 10 feet or more.

Color/design options: Some phone cases only offer one or two color choices, but the fashion-forward ones take add blended colors, textured designs, and customized skins to the mix.

Environmental impact: We humans can always tread lighter when it comes to our collective effect on the environment, and if future-proofing planet Earth is on your to-do list, look for Pixel 7 Pro cases with various green initiatives; many brands use recycled plastics to get the job done, and every little bit helps.

How we pick the best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases

As a starting point, we come up with an initial list of best Google Pixel 7 Pro cases based on word-of-mouth and customer reviews. In some instances, we may call in cases for additional hands-on testing. When evaluating each model, we consider color choices, overall protection and special features. Because phone cases are such a personal choice, we also strive to include a variety of styles to fit different tastes — and budgets.