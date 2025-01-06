Samsung Frame Pro TV has the upgrade to shut down the haters — even me

Don’t get me wrong, I’ve always appreciated Samsung’s The Frame TV from an aesthetic perspective. But as someone who reviews TVs for a living, I had a hard time seeing past the lackluster picture performance when it comes to movie- and TV-watching. In fact, I’ve presented that caveat to many prospective shoppers over the years. This might not be the case anymore thanks to the new Frame Pro, though.

Samsung has two new Frame TVs for 2025: 1. The standard Frame TV that’s mostly the same minus an upgrade to a 144Hz refresh rate and 2. The all-new Frame Pro TV, Samsung’s first Lifestyle TV outfitted with a Neo QLED (Samsung’s branded term for Mini-LED) display. Simply put, this means Samsung is raising the bar for picture quality and brightness among art TVs to a higher standard.

Samsung Frame Pro side-by-side with the standard Frame 2025

What’s more, the Frame Pro comes with a new Wireless One Connect Box rather than the familiar One Connect Box we’ve seen across Samsung’s TV lineup for many years. The Wireless One Connect Box is sort of similar to the Zero Connect Box that comes with LG’s Wireless OLED series, but Samsung’s version doesn’t need a direct line towards the TV — it can be tucked away in a cabinet for a super clean, cable-free look.

The Samsung Art Store remains mostly the same, with the one notable difference being that the Art Store will be available on select non-Frame TV models so that more art enthusiasts can get in on the experience. It still costs extra to save art to your own private home museum collection, but you do get some free options each month and you can always upload your own images in the companion app.

Art TVs aren’t going anywhere, but with more affordable alternatives on the market like the Hisense Canvas TV, this is the optimal time for Samsung to raise the stakes. While I’d want to see the test results from our lab before making any conclusions, it’s seeming like customers won’t need to compromise quality for looks. In many ways, this is also Samsung reminding other art TV manufacturers that it’s the brand that made art TVs so coveted in the first place.