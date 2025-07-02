4th of July Apple sales are live from $22 — here are the best deals to shop now

The 4th of July is this weekend — but 4th of July Apple sales are already cropping up everywhere. As one of the most coveted brands on the market, I've rounded up some of the best Apple deals I've seen so far.

Apple AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more are seeing epic markdowns. For instance, the Apple Watch 10 is now down to $299 at Amazon. You can also grab the Apple AirPods 4 for just $119. If you're in the market for an iPad, I recommend the iPad Mini 7 that's now $100 off.

So don't wait — shop all the best early Apple 4th of July sales while you still have the chance. For more deals, check out our Prime Day deals live blog.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $22 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for? Save $7 right now.

Apple AirTag (4-pack): was $99 now $74 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent Bluetooth tracker that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. Each coin-sized tracker offers a replaceable battery lasting over a year, water resistance, and seamless integration with iPhones. This bundle includes four, so you can have one on multiple items. This is just $5 shy of the the lowest price we've ever seen for this 4-pack.

iPads

Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): was $349 now $299 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

Apple iPad Mini 7: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The new iPad mini is already getting a discount, and any price cut to this small tablet is welcome. We're big fans of its incredibly portable design and long battery life (it lasted 10 hours in our battery life tests.) It comes with speedy performance thanks to Apple's A17 Pro chip, and has a gorgeous 8.3-inch (2,266 x 1,488) Liquid Retina display. You also get 12MP cameras on the front and back and Wi-Fi 6e support. In our iPad mini 7 review, we said it delivers the full iPad experience in a tiny size.

Apple 11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $599 now $549 at Amazon The 2025 iPad Air packs Apple's M3 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The tablet packs a more powerful 8-core CPU, which makes the M3 up to 35% faster for multithreaded CPU workflows than the iPad Air M1. There's also a 9-core GPU on board with 40% faster graphics performance than the M1. In our iPad Air M3 review we said its fun Apple Intelligence features, reliable battery life (9 hours w/ 41 minutes), and overall thin design make it a winning Apple slate.

Apple 13" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $799 now $729 at Amazon This larger size iPad Air sports the same M3 processor as its 11-inch counterpart, but it's coupled with a 13-inch LED (2732 x 2048) display. Otherwise, it packs the same 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, WiFi 6E support, and 12MP front camera. The new CPU and larger display should make this iPad a favorite for gamers.

AirPods

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Apple AirPods 4 w/ ANC: was $179 now $158 at Amazon These AirPods 4 have all the same great features as the base AirPods 4, except they also include Active Noise Cancellation. They also feature Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, and Voice Isolation. It's a modest, but welcome price cut.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $189 at Amazon The cheapest Apple Watch to buy ahead of Prime Day is the Apple Watch SE GPS, which doesn't have all the same bells and whistles found on its pricier siblings, but it's still a mighty capable smartwatch. It comes in two sizes, and this deal is on the smaller 40mm version, with the midnight sport band.

Apple Watch SE (GPS/Cellular): was $299 now $239 at Amazon If you're after GPS and Cellular, which allows you to make calls and check your apps without your phone nearby, the best deal right now on the Apple Watch SE is in the 40mm version, with the midnight sport band. It's a great watch for less than $240, so grab it while you can.

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is the best Apple Watch for fitness and health tracking. It boasts Apple's latest holistic tech and features, including sleep apnea detection, and a gorgeous new display that's easy to read while working out. This deal is on the smaller, 42mm version, without cellular. It's a great price, and I'm not sure it'll get much cheaper on Prime Day.

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/Cellular): was $499 now $399 at Amazon If you're looking for the Apple Watch 10 with GPS and Cellular (this allows you can make calls and use data or apps when you don't have your iPhone or Wi-Fi.) The best deal is on the 42mm with the sport loop, which is discounted from $499 to $399 right now on Amazon.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $741 at Amazon The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is Apple's most hardwearing smartwatch with double the water resistance of its siblings and an all-titanium design. This deal is on the version of the watch that comes with a blue alpine loop in small, but having tested them all, I'd say this is the most comfortable watch strap, so I'd recommend. It's a fantastic price for Apple's best watch for fitness fanatics.

MacBooks

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now $849 at Amazon The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. The new Mac upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,429 at Amazon The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.



Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 at Amazon If you're looking for raw horsepower, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro chip is for you. It offers blistering performance and will likely speed through most of your daily tasks without so much as a hiccup. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 Pro CPU, 24GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

iMacs and Mac Mini

Apple Mac mini (M4): was $599 now $545 at Amazon No more running away from Apple’s base model Mac mini. The M4 Mac mini packs that awesome M4 chip along with a doubling of RAM to 16GB and a 256GB SSD. Port array continues to be impressive with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, Ethernet and more. In our Apple Mac mini M4 review we said the Editor's Choice machine is as close to perfect as it gets. Note: It sold for $499 over the holidays, but has rarely been on sale this month.

Apple iMac (M4): was $1,299 now $1,184 at Amazon The iMac M4 delivers all the strengths of the iMac with the added juice provided by Apple's M4 chip, delivering better performance than any iMac to date. In our iMac M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice all-in-one delivers great performance. It features a 24-inch 4480 x 2520 display, 16GB of RAM, M4 chipset, 256GB SSD, and 12MP webcam.

Beats headphones

Beats Flex Wireless: was $69 now $39 at Amazon While they aren't technically true wireless, on account of the wire that connects the buds, the Flex are a great pair of fitness earbuds. They're super comfortable thanks to their lightweight, and this $30 saving is a solid discount.

Beats Pill 2024: was $149 now $99 at Amazon This deal brings a long-awaited discount to the Beats Pill. We had a Beats Pill hands-on, and found a speaker that has (as you might expect) some massive bass and a slick look. Battery life is respectable at 24 hours, and its waterproofing makes it perfect for pool parties and outdoor use.

Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $249 now $154 at Amazon The Powerbeats Pro are a solid pair of Apple wireless fitness earbuds. They have a seamless setup, just like AirPods, and good battery life. The earbuds themselves can play music for 9 hours, and the charging case adds an additional 18 hours. If you have an iPhone and need earbuds for your workout, these are a great pick — not that they aren't great for Android, too.