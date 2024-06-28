Massive Best Buy weekend sale is live — here's 31 deals I'd shop now on OLED TVs, laptops and more

This is a great weekend for deals. 4th of July sales and Prime Day discounts are getting underway, and Best Buy just released a bunch of awesome deals to take on Amazon.

There's a seriously epic deal on a massive OLED TV up for grabs this weekend. The Samsung 77-inch S89C OLED 4K TV is $1,649 at Best Buy. This huge OLED display delivers great picture quality and will make a statement in your entertainment center.

Plus, there are exclusive offers for My Best Buy members. You can get a free $50 credit when you spend $125 on video games. There's plenty of Switch, Xbox and PS5 games to choose from in the offer. There's also a free $50 credit when you buy an eligible 65-inch 4K TV. Samsung, LG, Sony, and more TVs are up for grabs with prices from $299.

Headphones

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $249 @ Best Buy

These are some of the most popular headphones on the market for their overall power and sound quality. They're also incredibly comfortable. In our Beats Studio Pro review, we liked the improved battery life and enhanced noise cancelation. They even come with a 3.5mm jack, which is something you don't always get on modern headphones.

Video games

Switch games: deals from $14 @ Best Buy

From Mario to EA FC24, Best Buy is taking from $10 to $20 off a small selection of games. (Most games are $20 off). The sale also includes Zelda, Assassin's Creed and more.

Marvel's Midnight Suns: was $59 now $19 @ Best Buy

Marvel's Midnight Suns is one of the most overlooked games on PS5. It brings together a roster of iconic Marvel superheroes to battle the demonic Lilith via strategic turn-based battle. But when you're not engaged in combat you can build your relationships back at home base which in turn makes your heroes stronger. Marvel's Midnight Suns is a criminally overlooked superhero romp and a steal at this price.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Laptops

HP 17.3" Laptop: was $549 now $369 @ Best Buy

Want a cheap laptop with a large screen? This deal provides. This HP Laptop has a 17.3-inch FHD display, an 12th Generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB Memory and 256GB storage. These specs provide performance that's good enough for everyday work and browsing the web.

Asus Vivobook 16: was $749 now $524 @ Best Buy

This Vivobook laptop from Asus is on sale for over $200 off. It features a 16-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor, 12GB memory and 512GB storage. One month of Microsoft 365, one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and six months of Trend Micro Internet Security are included.

MSI Bravo: was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

Looking for a back to school laptop that's good for work and play? The MSI Bravo has all the hallmarks of a gaming laptop, minus the high price tag. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD with 144Hz refresh rate, AMD Ryzen 5-7535HS, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 4050 GPU.

Lenovo Slim Pro 7: was $1,199 now $899 @ Best Buy

In our Lenovo Slim Pro 7 (2023) review, we said this laptop delivered strong performance, solid battery life and a comfortable keyboard. It's also surprisingly good for gaming, thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. This model packs a 14.5-inch 2.5K display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor, 16GB memory and 512GB SSD.

TVs

TV sale: deals from $64 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has smart TVs on sale for as low as $64. Keep in mind, the cheap TVs tend to be smaller, 1080p models (which are more suitable for a children's room or guest room). However, the sale also includes larger sets. These are among the cheapest TVs we've seen from Best Buy. By comparison, Amazon is offering a similar sale with prices from $64.

Price check: from $64 @ Amazon | from $74 @ Walmart

Hisense 55" U6N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $599 now $449 @ Best Buy

This new budget-friendly TV from Hisense could take the crown for the best value TV in 2024. As the successor to the U6K, it delivers a Mini-LED display with great color and contrast at an incredible price. It comes with Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, HDR 10 and HLG support, a 60Hz refresh rate and Chromecast/Apple AirPlay. Note: Amazon has it for $1 less.

Price check: $448 @ Amazon

TCL 85” S4 4K Google TV: was $899 now $749 @ Best Buy

The TCL S4 brings a lot of nice features to a budget price point, including Dolby Vision, HDR Pro, Dolby Atmos and Google Assistant. It's only a 60Hz panel, sadly, but if you mostly plan on watching TV, movies and dabbling in sports, then this is great value for such a large TV.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon

LG 48" B4 Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $799 @ Best Buy

The B4 is LG's entry-level OLED TV model for 2024. This TV supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and has improved picture quality thanks to LG's A8 processor. For gamers, it features four HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, a brightness booster and Game Optimizer Mode. The 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive.

LG 42" C4 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The C4 is LG's new flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV hands-on review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon has the TV for $3 less.

Price check: $1,196 @ Amazon

Samsung 77" S89C OLED 4K TV: was $3,599 now $1,649 @ Best Buy

At 77 inches, Samsung's Class S89C OLED is a superb option for those who want the most screen real estate. As with most in this price range, it leverages a Quantum HDR OLED display, anti-glare, and a LaserSlim design. It's pretty hard to beat a huge price drop, especially on an OLED like this.

Phones

iPhone 15: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ Best Buy

Best Buy's iPhone 15 deals will offer a credit of up to $830 with trade-in of an older phone. Otherwise, the retailer has the new iPhone 15 family from $799.

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking $100 off the Pixel 8a when you purchase and activate your phone during checkout. (Click the "We'll help you connect this phone to a carrier" option before adding to cart). The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 64MP (f/1.89) main and 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide. There's also a 13MP (f/2.2) front camera. In our Google Pixel 8a review we said the Editor's Choice phone shows us why it's the best cheap phone on the market with its intelligent AI features, charming design and class leading software support.

My Best Buy member deals

Bella appliances: deals from $19 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking up to 60% off its line of Bella appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $19 for a 3-quart air fryer. Other devices on sale include centrifugal juicers, coffee machines, toaster ovens, blenders, and more.

Video games: spend $125 get $50 reward @ Best Buy

Heads up, gamers. When you spend $125 or more on video games at Best Buy, members will get a free $50 promotional credit. The sale includes a variety of Xbox, Switch, and PS5 games such as Super Mario Party, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Elden Ring, and more.

Jabra earbuds: deals from $149 @ Best Buy

Jabra makes some of the best workout headphones we've tested. As part of Best Buy's member sale, the retailer is taking $50 off select Jabra earbuds. Models on sale include the Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 with Dolby Atmos.

65" 4K TV: free $50 credit w/ purchase @ Best Buy

There's never been a better time to go big screen. When My Best Buy members buy an eligible 65-inch TV (or larger), they'll get a free $50 Best Buy credit. You'll receive your credit about 15 days after your TV is delivered. Even better, may of the TVs are on sale with deals from $299.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $749 now $529 @ Best Buy

The Inspiron 15 is an everyday laptop that can be used for everything from homework to Netflix streaming. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Core i7-1255U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. We like this config because you get more than just entry-level specs, such as double the RAM and a generous 1TB SSD.

Canon EOS R100: was $829 now $629 @ Best Buy

The Canon EOS R100 is Canon's entry-level mirrorless camera. In our Canon EOS R100 review, we concluded that if you're just after the basics, this is a decent camera offering good image quality in a lightweight and affordable package. It has no flip out screen, so is more geared towards photography than video or vlogging.

Price check: $699 @ Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: was $799 now $649 @ Best Buy

If you want one of the best Android tablets, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 offers a beautiful AMOLED display, a good pair of speakers and decent performance thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. You also get the S-Pen included, which is great value.

Price check: $679 @ Amazon

11" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $799 now $649 @ Best Buy

The 11-inch iPad Pro is built around Apple's M2 CPU. It packs an 11-inch 2388 x 1668 Liquid Retina display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

Price check: out of stock @ Amazon

Hisense 85" A6 4K TV: was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

An 85-inch TV at this price point is pretty rare. However, Best Buy members can snag the Hisense A6 for $250 off. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google TV, and four HDMI ports.

12.9" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB): was $1,099 now $849 @ Best Buy

It's no longer the top tablet, but the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is still a force to be reckoned with. In our iPad Pro 2022 review we called it an all-around great tablet that delivers solid performance, a handy Apple Pencil Hover feature, and excellent video quality. It features Apple's M2 CPU, 12.9-inch 2732 x 2048 Liquid XDR display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

Price check: sold out @ Amazon