Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 hands-on review

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has the makings of a solid 2-in-1 laptop thanks to its powerful components and elegant, lightweight design.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is the latest iteration of the company’s 2-in-1 line. Like its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, this convertible functions as both a laptop and tablet. This year's model doesn’t offer major changes, but its current-gen Intel CPU should make it the most performant entry in Samsung's 2-in-1 series yet.

I got some hands-on time with the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 at a Samsung event in NYC. Though my time was brief, I was impressed by the laptop’s relatively light weight and its sturdy convertible design. While it may not have a discrete graphics card like the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, I think this machine has the makings of being one of the best 2-in-1 laptops.

Here are my hands-on impressions of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 Price $1,399 (starting) Display 16-inch 3K (2,880 x 1,800) AMOLED, 16:10, 120Hz CPU Intel Core i5-13500H | Intel Core i7-13700H GPU Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics RAM 8-16GB Storage 256GB - 1TB Dimensions 13.9 x 9.9 x 0.5 inches Weight 3.7 pounds

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: Price and configuration

The entry-level Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has a 16-inch AMOLED display with 3K (2,880 x 1,800) resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a 13th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

The top-end model has the same 16-inch display and packs an Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. All configurations come with the Samsung S Pen stylus.

Expect the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 to release on February 17 for a starting price of $1,399.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: Design

Like its predecessor, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is a convertible 2-in-1 laptop. That means you can use it as a traditional laptop or as a tablet. The latter mode should be useful for creatives, especially since the notebook comes with the S Pen stylus. Placing the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 in tent mode is ideal for watching streaming content.

Placing the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 in tent mode is great when watching streaming content. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

At 13.9 x 9.9 x 0.5 inches and 3.7 pounds, the notebook is large but relatively light. One of the reasons the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 was my favorite laptop of 2022 was because it was so light. I’m glad the latest model retains this aspect.

In terms of style, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is a relatively modest-looking device. With the exception of its hinged design, it won’t look out of place among other laptops. It comes in either Graphite or Beige colors. I got to see the Beige version, which was certainly eye-pleasing. Though I’d prefer the Graphite finish since it’s darker.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 comes in either Beige of Grapphite (Beige pictured). (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has a generous number of ports. This includes one HDMI, two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C, one USB-A, a microSD card slot and a headphone/mic jack.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: Display

The 16-inch 3K (2,880 x 1,800) AMOLED display has a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. According to Samsung, the screen can achieve 400 nits of brightness and 120% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Our testing will reveal what the display is truly capable of, but based on what I saw, the display is sufficiently bright and colorful.

This was evident when I watched The Mandalorian season 3 trailer. Colors were vibrant but not overly so. All the small details in the alien environments were also clearly visible and distinct. If you’re going to watch streaming content on this device, you’re likely going to have an enjoyable experience.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 works great as a Windows tablet. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The touchscreen is nice and snappy. It feels as responsive as the touchscreens found on the best tablets, such as the Galaxy Tab S8 or iPad Pro 2022. Windows 11 works well with touch devices and that remains true for the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360.

I should also note that the keyboard is disabled when you convert to tablet mode. This is a practical feature since you’ll inevitably touch the keys when they're behind the touchscreen. Most modern convertible laptops have this feature, but I still appreciate its inclusion.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: Keyboard and touchpad

The spacious keyboard is easy to type on, even if you have big hands like me. I’m generally not fond of membrane keyboards like those typically found on laptops, but I found the keys on this notebook provided sufficient resistance when pressed. I’d need more time with the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 to fully judge its keyboard, but I don’t suspect I’ll have any major complaints.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has a roomy keyboard that's easy to type on. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The large touchpad felt smooth and responsive. I had no issues moving the cursor around or using gestures. It felt as responsive as any other touchpad I’ve tested.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: Performance

As stated above, the entry-level Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 sports a 13th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The higher-end model features the same display and integrated graphics card, but it packs an i7 processor, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Like I did with the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, I opened 20 windows and ran a YouTube video to get a taste of the laptop’s performance. Some pages began loading slower, but that was likely due to the amount of Wi-Fi bandwidth being used.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 should be a sufficient productivity laptop. Since it has an integrated GPU instead of a discrete graphics card, it won’t be suitable for playing graphically-demanding games. You’ll want to use streaming services like GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass to get your gaming fix.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: Webcam

I briefly checked out the FHD (1,920 x 1,080) webcam and found it delivered sharp and vibrant image quality and balanced colors. The event took place in a location with great lighting, which no doubt helped the webcam image to look its best. But it’s reasonable to assume you’ll look good on video calls anywhere with halfway-decent lighting.

Samsung says that the built-in Studio Mode will offer improved visuals and lighting correction. Features include auto-framing, eye contact correction and smooth backgrounds.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: Audio

I wasn’t able to try the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360’s audio features. Like the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, it seems this laptop should feature good audio quality — both for you and those you’re in a video call with.

Samsung’s press release says the quad-speaker system delivers “clear, high notes and a rich bass sound.” That last point is something I’m interested in hearing for myself since I generally find bass sounds thin and weak on most laptops.

The notebook’s microphones are said to have AI noise canceling that captures your voice while reducing background noise. This is a feature found in most modern laptops and should make conferencing with others a better experience.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: Features

Like the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and the other two Galaxy Book 3 laptops, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has the handy Samsung Multi Control feature. This lets you control your Galaxy smartphone with the laptop’s keyboard and touchpad. It also enables you to copy, paste or drag and drop files between devices. The Second Screen feature turns Galaxy tablets into an additional monitor.

Samsung Multi Control allows you to control your Galaxy smartphone with the laptop's keyboard and touchpad. (Image credit: Samsung)

I tested Samsung Multi Control on the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra but it will work the same on the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. Dragging the laptop’s cursor over to a Galaxy phone’s screen and back is somewhat weird at first. But it only took me a few seconds to acclimate to performing the action. I effortlessly dragged photos from the phone to the laptop and vice versa.

Samsung says that services like Single Sign On, Galaxy Smart Switch and Galaxy Book Experience will help users integrate the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra with other Galaxy devices. The company also promises better connectivity with Windows and one’s Galaxy phone. That all sounds like Samsung’s attempt at trying to replicate the Apple ecosystem, which is a noble effort indeed.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360: Outlook

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 has the potential to be one of the best 2-in-1 laptops of 2023. It's a lightweight convertible for folks who want versatility from their computing devices. Based on what I saw, it seems like a worthy refresh of an already stellar laptop. I was a huge fan of its predecessor so I'm eager to see if the latest model will be one of my favorite tech products of the year.

Of course, we'll have to see if it's as good in real life as it seems during a press event. We'll have one in for testing and publish our Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 review soon, so stay tuned for that!