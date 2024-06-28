Huge Nintendo Switch weekend sale at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — 13 games I'd buy now
Score some of the best Switch games in these sales
Want to play something new this weekend? Now's the time to shop the best Switch games. Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are slashing the prices of some must-play titles from Nintendo.
I'd definitely recommend getting Super Mario RPG for $39 at Amazon. This turn-based RPG is finally back and better than ever, with a comedic story to boot. It's on sale for $20 off.
You can also get Super Mario Bros Wonder for $46 at Walmart ($14 off.) This is a perfect game to play with friends and family, offering unique platforming levels and surprises around every corner.
Keep scrolling for all my favorite Switch deals this weekend. Plus, check out this Amazon Prime day preview and the deals I'd get in Best Buy's weekend sale.
Nintendo Switch game deals — Best sales now
Samba De Amigo Party Central: was $39 now $14 @ Amazon
Get in the groove to a collection of 40 songs in Samba De Amigo Party Central. You need to shake your Joy-Con controllers to the beat to get the best score, whether you're playing alone, with a friend or with up to 20 players online. You can even customize your character with unlockable costumes and accessories.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon
The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is one of the most overlooked games on Nintendo Switch.
Price check: $39 @ Best Buy | $19 @ Walmart
EA Sports FC 24: was $59 now $24 @ Best Buy
The most popular soccer simulator on the planet returns under a new name as the FIFA franchise becomes EA Sports FC 24. Utilizing a new animation system, FC 24 offers a more realistic version of the beautiful game than ever. Plus, it packs all the modes you'd expect including offline career mode and the persistently popular Ultimate Team online mode.
Price check: $24 @ Walmart | $31 @ Amazon
Sonic Origins Plus: was $39 now $23 @ Amazon
Sonic Origins Plus is a must-buy collection for long time fans of Sega's blue blur. It packages together the first three Sonic games and Sonic CD with HD visuals, and new opening and ending animations for each title. However, this isn't just a collection for nostalgic fans, it's also a great way for younger gamers to get up to speed with the origins of the fastest hedgehog on Earth.
It Takes Two: was $39 now $29 @ Best Buy
It Takes Two is a co-op adventure game where you must work together with your partner to complete puzzled and traverse creative platforming sections. The story is a little grating, but the innovative level design is a constant delight. Even better, you can invite a friend to play through the entire game for free. There's no need for you both to purchase a copy.
Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy
The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.
Price check: $29 @ Walmart | $29 @ Amazon
Captain Toad Treasure Tracker: was $39 now $34 @ Walmart
Captain Toad stars in his puzzle-focused adventure in Treasure Tracker. Each micro-course is a puzzle box to be explored, hiding secret Super Gems and Power Stars to be unearthed. You'll need to watch out for the many hazards in your way but don't worry, you can spin each 3D course to get the perfect vantage point. The Switch version of Captain Toad Treasure Tracker also includes several new levels inspired by Super Mario Odyssey.
Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart
If you've ever wanted to construct your own Mario courses rather than just play them, Super Mario Maker 2 is the game for you. Play, create and share your courses with the world and dive into a full single-player story as well. With thousands of user created courses already available Super Mario Maker 2 offers a nearly endless supply of new content.
Price check: $44 @ Amazon | $44 @ Best Buy
The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart
The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch gives an HD makeover to one of the Nintendo Wii's most cinematic games. Discover the origin of Link, Zelda and the Master Sword in this engrossing action-adventure that can be played with traditional joystick inputs or via full motion controls. Skyward Sword has all the trappings of a classic Zelda with puzzle-solving and dungeon exploration a key focus, alongside intense combat and boss battles. While Skyward Sword was a little divisive upon release, the years have been kind to it.
Price check: $44 @ Best Buy | $47 @ Amazon
Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon
A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.
Price check: $39 @ Walmart | $59 @ Best Buy
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $42 @ Amazon
Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Amazon is currently offering the game for $17 off its usual price, which is fantastic value for a game offering dozens of hours of content. Make sure to get this deal while you can.
Price check: $42 @ Walmart | $59 @ Best Buy
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: was $59 now $46 @ Walmart
Mario's latest side-scrolling adventure is a wonderfully refreshing spin on the classic formula. Venturing to the Flower Kingdom, you'll discover stage-altering Wonder Flowers which can warp levels, create new platforming challenges and even turn Mario into an elephant. Playable in up to four player co op, Mario Wonder is a platforming marvel for the entire family, and one of the very best Nintendo Switch games you can play now.
Price check: $50 @ Amazon | $59 @ Best Buy
The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: was $69 now $51 @ Walmart
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild, and it doesn't disappoint. Step back into the world of Hyrule, and embark on Link's most perilous quest to date. You'll need to master new abilities such as Ultrahand and Fuse in order to unravel the mystery of what happened to Princess Zelda and defeat the sinister Ganondorf.
Price check: $58 @ Amazon | $69 @ Best Buy
