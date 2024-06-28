Huge Nintendo Switch weekend sale at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — 13 games I'd buy now

Want to play something new this weekend? Now's the time to shop the best Switch games. Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are slashing the prices of some must-play titles from Nintendo.

I'd definitely recommend getting Super Mario RPG for $39 at Amazon. This turn-based RPG is finally back and better than ever, with a comedic story to boot. It's on sale for $20 off.

You can also get Super Mario Bros Wonder for $46 at Walmart ($14 off.) This is a perfect game to play with friends and family, offering unique platforming levels and surprises around every corner.

Keep scrolling for all my favorite Switch deals this weekend. Plus, check out this Amazon Prime day preview and the deals I'd get in Best Buy's weekend sale.

Nintendo Switch game deals — Best sales now

Samba De Amigo Party Central: was $39 now $14 @ Amazon

Get in the groove to a collection of 40 songs in Samba De Amigo Party Central. You need to shake your Joy-Con controllers to the beat to get the best score, whether you're playing alone, with a friend or with up to 20 players online. You can even customize your character with unlockable costumes and accessories.

EA Sports FC 24: was $59 now $24 @ Best Buy

The most popular soccer simulator on the planet returns under a new name as the FIFA franchise becomes EA Sports FC 24. Utilizing a new animation system, FC 24 offers a more realistic version of the beautiful game than ever. Plus, it packs all the modes you'd expect including offline career mode and the persistently popular Ultimate Team online mode.

Price check: $24 @ Walmart | $31 @ Amazon

Sonic Origins Plus: was $39 now $23 @ Amazon

Sonic Origins Plus is a must-buy collection for long time fans of Sega's blue blur. It packages together the first three Sonic games and Sonic CD with HD visuals, and new opening and ending animations for each title. However, this isn't just a collection for nostalgic fans, it's also a great way for younger gamers to get up to speed with the origins of the fastest hedgehog on Earth.

It Takes Two: was $39 now $29 @ Best Buy

It Takes Two is a co-op adventure game where you must work together with your partner to complete puzzled and traverse creative platforming sections. The story is a little grating, but the innovative level design is a constant delight. Even better, you can invite a friend to play through the entire game for free. There's no need for you both to purchase a copy.

Persona 5 Tactica: was $59 now $29 @ Best Buy

The Phantom Thieves return once more in Persona 5 Tactica. This new spin-off from the beloved JRPG series adds a turned-based strategic twist to the formula, but while the battle system may be different, the loveable characters and jazzy-style Persona 5 is known for are still here in spades. Plus, there are a few new characters thrown into the mix to keep things plenty interesting.

Price check: $29 @ Walmart | $29 @ Amazon

Captain Toad Treasure Tracker: was $39 now $34 @ Walmart

Captain Toad stars in his puzzle-focused adventure in Treasure Tracker. Each micro-course is a puzzle box to be explored, hiding secret Super Gems and Power Stars to be unearthed. You'll need to watch out for the many hazards in your way but don't worry, you can spin each 3D course to get the perfect vantage point. The Switch version of Captain Toad Treasure Tracker also includes several new levels inspired by Super Mario Odyssey.

Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

If you've ever wanted to construct your own Mario courses rather than just play them, Super Mario Maker 2 is the game for you. Play, create and share your courses with the world and dive into a full single-player story as well. With thousands of user created courses already available Super Mario Maker 2 offers a nearly endless supply of new content.

Price check: $44 @ Amazon | $44 @ Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword on Nintendo Switch gives an HD makeover to one of the Nintendo Wii's most cinematic games. Discover the origin of Link, Zelda and the Master Sword in this engrossing action-adventure that can be played with traditional joystick inputs or via full motion controls. Skyward Sword has all the trappings of a classic Zelda with puzzle-solving and dungeon exploration a key focus, alongside intense combat and boss battles. While Skyward Sword was a little divisive upon release, the years have been kind to it.

Price check: $44 @ Best Buy | $47 @ Amazon

Super Mario RPG: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

A full remake of the original Super Mario RPG released in 1996 for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES), this role-playing game sees Mario, Bowser, Peach and some new friends embark on an adventure to repair a wish-granting star. With updated graphics, gameplay and new cinematics, Super Mario RPG has never looked (or played) this well, but the original game's charms have been carefully retained as well.

Price check: $39 @ Walmart | $59 @ Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $42 @ Amazon

Breath of the Wild is one of the best and most popular games on Switch, so good sales don't come around too often. Amazon is currently offering the game for $17 off its usual price, which is fantastic value for a game offering dozens of hours of content. Make sure to get this deal while you can.

Price check: $42 @ Walmart | $59 @ Best Buy