Epic Best Buy weekend sale live — deals from $19 on Apple, Sony, Ninja and more
Shop one of the biggest Apple sales of the year
A new Best Buy weekend sale just went live and if you're looking for Best Buy back to school sales, this is one sale you won't want to miss. Best Buy has always been one of my go-to stores for Apple deals and this weekend's sale doesn't disappoint.
Right now, you can get MacBook Air laptops on sale from $799 at Best Buy. Meanwhile, iPads are on sale from $224 (new low price) and the Apple Watch 9 is just $299. Those aren't the only noteworthy deals. Below are 19 of the my favorite sales in this weekend's Best Buy sale. (Also, make sure to check out the latest Buy Buy promo codes for more ways to save).
Quick links
- shop the entire Best Buy weekend sale
- JLab Go Air Pop Earbuds: was $29 now $19
- Appliance sale: Nina, Cuisinart, more from $59
- SodaStream E-TERRA: was $139 now $94
- Sony Noise Canceling Headphones: was $149 now $99
- Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $199 now $149
- Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $179
- 10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $224
- Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299
- MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799
- MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro): was $1,999 now $1,699
Apple
10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $224 @ Best Buy
New low price! The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera and 64GB of storage. You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance and good battery life for a reasonable price.
Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy
The Apple Watch 9 features a faster S9 chip for better performance, 4-core neural engine, and an 18-hour battery life. It also supports Apple Double Tap, a new gesture that can be used to answer/end a call, stop a timer, play/pause music, or dismiss an alarm. In our Apple Watch 9 review, we said the Editor's Choice watch got significant performance upgrades and remains the best smartwatch you can buy.
Price check: $299 @ Amazon
MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.
MacBook Pro 14 (M3): was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Best Buy
The M3-based MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops you can buy. In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 review, we said it delivers blistering performance with a brighter display than its predecessor, robust graphics, and super-long battery life (17 hours with 25 minutes). If you upgrade to the M3 Pro or M3 Pro Max chipset, you get to snag this laptop in a stunning new Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM, respectively. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
MacBook Pro 14 (M3 Pro): was $1,999 now $1,699 @ Best Buy
This upgraded MacBook Pro configuration sports Apple's blazing M3 Pro chipset. It also comes in an optional Space Black finish with 18GB or 36GB of RAM (M3 Pro Max). The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
MacBook Pro 16 (M3 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $1,999 Best Buy
Apple's powerful 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale. The 16-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with the M3 Pro or M3 Max chipset to deliver record-breaking speeds in pro tools like DaVinci Resolve and Maxon Redshift. In our MacBook Pro 16-inch review we called it the most powerful Mac ever made. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M3 Pro CPU, 18GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Audio
JLab Go Air Pop Earbuds: was $29 now $19 @ Best Buy
JLab's Go Air Pop ranks among our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds on the market. These earbuds pack water resistance, a choice of EQ settings and even a case with a built-in charging cable for a fraction of the price. The default sound has plenty of bass, and the battery life is good too: expect about 7 hours of normal use per charge.
Sony ULT Field 1 was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy
The ULT Field 1 is the smallest speaker in its series, yet sounded impressive during our hands-on test. It delivers bigger bass than we expected for its size, up to 12 hours of battery life, and is light enough to throw into a day sack. It has an IP67 rating, making it capable of withstanding water, dust, shock (from falling), and even rust. Users can pair two ULT Field 1 speakers in stereo or can connect and sync with up to 100 speakers for large music installations.
Sony WHCH720N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: was $149 now $99 @ Best Buy
As the follow-up to the company's WH-CH710N over-ear headphones, the WH-CH720N bring improved noise canceling, 35-hour battery life with noise-canceling enabled, and full Sony Headphone Connect app support. Not to mention these are some of the best wireless noise-canceling headphones you can get at this price point.
Sony WF-C700N: was $119 now $99 @ Best Buy
The Sony WF-C700N are one of the best wireless earbuds we’ve tested. In our Sony WF-C700N review, we praised their excellent sound, strong noise cancellation and great call quality. They’re also lightweight and last for 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC on.
Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $179 @ Best Buy
Specifically designed to bring back that thumping bass Beats is known for, improved active noise cancelation, and boosted battery life (40 hours with ANC turned off, and 24 hours with it on). They offer spatial audio support and come with a strong brand look, but our Beats Studio Pro review found the clamping force high, which may affect comfort levels for some wearers.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Earbuds: was $299 now $231 @ Best Buy
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Earbuds give the competition a serious run for their money. In our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review, we said they have well-balanced audiophile sound, class-leading aptX Lossless audio support, and effective ANC. In our best wireless earbuds ranking they take the spot for the best-sounding earbuds we've reviewed.
Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy
We named these Editor's Choice earbuds the best wireless earbuds on the market right now. In our Sony WF-1000XM5 review, we found the smaller and lighter design comfortable to wear for long periods. They also have some of the strongest ANC around, outstanding sound quality, and one of the best user experiences from the Sony Headphones Connect app.
Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $329 @ Best Buy
The XM5 are Sony's premium noise-cancelling headphones and our pick for the best headphones on the market. The large, over-ear cushions are incredibly comfortable and the active noise cancellation is excellent. Plus, despite ANC being a drain on battery life, these amazing headphones still give you up to 30 hours with ANC enabled. You can push that up to 40 hours of battery life with ANC turned off.
Appliances
Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy
This huge sale includes massive savings encompassing everything from up to $1,500 off refrigerators to tabletop air fryers dropping as low as $59. There are also deals on washing machines, coffee makers, cookers and lots more, if you need to kit out your kitchen, look no further.
SodaStream E-TERRA: was $139 now $94 @ Best Buy
The SodaStream E-TERRA lets you make sparkling water from the comforts of your home. Three preset levels let you control your carbonation level so your sparkling water is just how you want it. The E-TERRA includes a sparkling water maker, 60L CO2 cylinder, and a dishwasher-safe reusable carbonating bottle.
Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $199 now $149 @ Best Buy
The Ninja Mega Kitchen System comes with a 64-oz food processor bowl as well as a 72-oz blending jug and two 16-oz single serve cups, all of which fits onto the base. It has 1500 watts of power, meaning it can pulverize anything you throw at it. With three dedicated settings including dough, blend and crush and a pulse setting, the versatility is impressive.
Whirlpool Over-the-Range Microwave: was $359 now $229 @ Best Buy
This Whirlpool is a solid choice if you’re after an over the range microwave. It comes with a 1.7 cubic feet capacity and various presets to cook or defrost your food. Its turntable plate is also dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning up spills easier than ever. We also like its two-speed fan which helps get rid of cooking odors and its adjustable lighting, so you can see what's cooking.
Ninja Woodfire Pro 7-in-1 Grill & Smoker: was $369 now $299 @ Best Buy
If you want a grill that can do it all, this all in one grill and smoker is a fantastic choice from Ninja. It features a built-in thermometer and is weather-resistant. The apartment-friendly design will guarantee that your meals are free of flare-ups.
