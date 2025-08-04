Huge Apple sale just went live — 17 back to school deals from $99

It's a great time to be an Apple user. With back to school sales underway, Apple devices are seeing aggressive price cuts across the board. Whether you're shopping for a new iPad or hoping to finally upgrade your MacBook, there's never been a better time to buy.

The best sale right now comes from Amazon. For a limited time, Amazon has MacBooks on sale from $799. These are the lowest prices I've seen all year for Apple's current-gen M4-based machines. That's not the only sale happening right now. Below I've rounded up 17 of my favorite Apple deals happening now.

MacBooks

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy For $100 more, this deals gets you an M2 chipset and — more importantly — 16GB of RAM. That extra RAM is the reason I'd recommend this machine over the M1-based model as it'll give you a better experience when it comes to multitasking. The laptop is remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

Lowest Price! Apple 13" MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now $799 at Amazon The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M4 chipset. It upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera, and lower starting price.

iPads

Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): was $349 now $299 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

Apple 11" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): was $599 now $499 at Amazon The 2025 iPad Air packs Apple's M3 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and 12MP front camera. The tablet packs a more powerful 8-core CPU, which makes the M3 up to 35% faster for multithreaded CPU workflows than the iPad Air M1. There's also a 9-core GPU on board with 40% faster graphics performance than the M1. In our iPad Air M3 review we said its fun Apple Intelligence features, reliable battery life (9 hours w/ 41 minutes), and overall thin design make it a winning Apple slate.

Audio

Beats Pill: was $149 now $119 at Amazon This deal brings a long-awaited discount to the Beats Pill. We had a Beats Pill hands-on, and found a speaker that has (as you might expect) some massive bass and a slick look. Battery life is respectable at 24 hours, and its waterproofing makes it perfect for pool parties and outdoor use.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

Apple Watches

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $319 at Amazon The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and an FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.

iPhones

Apple iPhone 16e: at AT&T Apple iPhone 16e: was $16/month now $5/month w/ Unlimited @ AT&T

Sign up for an unlimited plan at AT&T, and your monthly payment on an iPhone 16e drops from $16.67/month to just $5.99. Over the course of 36 months, that saves you more than $380 on the cost of Apple's entry-level phone. The iPhone 16e may be a lower-priced model, but it still supports the same Apple Intelligence features as flagship iPhones, and it's got a more modern design than previous iPhone SE models.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: was $999 at T Mobile Postpaid Trade in an eligible device in any condition, and T-Mobile will give you a credit of up to $1,000 that you can apply to an iPhone 16 Pro. You'll need to sign up for T-Mobile's $100/month Experience Beyond plan to qualify as well, though if you opt for the $85/month Experience More plan, you can still get up to $830 in credit. T-Mobile will also pay off your phone up to $800 with your current carrier. This is a great way to get one of Apple's best iPhones at a low-to-no cost.

iPhone 16 Pro Max: free w/ unlimited @ Verizon

The iPhone 16 Pro Max packs a 6.9-inch 2868 x 1320 OLED display with 120Hz refresh, A18 Pro CPU, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP main (f/1.78), 48MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 12MP telephoto (5x, f/2.8). There's also a 12MP (f/1.9) front camera. In our iPhone 16 Pro Max review, we said the Pro Max is the phone to get if you want the largest screen and longest battery life. You can get it free at Verizon with select unlimited data plans.

Macs

Apple Mac mini (M4): was $599 now $539 at Amazon No more running away from Apple’s base model Mac mini. The M4 Mac mini packs that awesome M4 chip along with a doubling of RAM to 16GB and a 256GB SSD. Port array continues to be impressive with Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, Ethernet and more. In our Apple Mac mini M4 review we said the Editor's Choice machine is as close to perfect as it gets. Note: It sold for $499 over Prime Day, but has rarely been on sale this month.