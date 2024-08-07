Massive Best Buy back to school sale — 17 deals I'd shop now from $19

It wouldn't be back to school season without a shopping haul from Best Buy! This year, the electronics retailer has gone above and beyond when it comes to must-have deals for a successful school year.

Best Buy is currently hosting a huge back to school sale with massive discounts on a wide range of items like laptops, headphones, small appliances and much more. You can get deals on all your favorite brands like Apple, Soundcore, and Lenovo starting at just $19.

So check out my 17 favorite Best Buy back to school items that will prepare for your best school year yet! For more deals, check out our back to school sales guide and this week's top Best Buy coupon codes.

Personal Care Deals

Philips One by Sonicare: was $24 now $19 @ Best Buy

If you’re after a good, entry-level, electric toothbrush, this portable one by Sonicare is a great choice. It has a two minute timer, a long battery life and will give you a brighter smile in no time. Plus, it comes with a travel case, so you can easily bring it with you to your dorm bathroom.

Conair InfinitiPRO 1875: was $39 now $27 @ Best Buy

This high-performance dryer is engineered for professional styling at home. It cuts dry time in half and its ionic technology boosts shine and fights frizz. It has a hang ring for easy storage and also comes with diffuser attachments.

Appliance Deals

Insignia Compact Microwave: was $79 now $64 @ Best Buy

As a college student, you’re likely shopping on a tight budget, which is why you should grab this bargain while you can. This Insignia countertop microwave features six preprogrammed settings including popcorn, potato, pizza, frozen vegetables, beverage and dinner plate. Plus, the power is adjustable up to 1000 watts.

Insignia Retro 3.1 cu. ft. Mini Fridge with Top Freezer: was $219 now $179 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for a mini fridge for your dorm room and care about aesthetics, then this is the deal to get. This Retro fridge from Insignia comes with 3.1 cu. ft. capacity including a mini top freezer and two shelves. It's available in cream, green and red, to fit in with your room decor.

Headphone deals

Soundcore by Anker Liberty 4 NC: was $99 now $69 @ Best Buy

With a spot on our list of the best cheap wireless earbuds of 2024, these Soundcore by Anker earbuds are backed by strong audio, battery life and special features. You get superb sound quality, 10 hours of playback and a durable design. Plus, you can't beat the price!

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $129 @ Best Buy

In our Beats Solo 4 review, we noted the incredible value at full price, so with a $70 discount, these on-ear, wireless headphones are a fantastic deal. We loved the long 50-hour battery life, USB-C connectivity upgrade, conveniently collapsible design, and of course, true-to-life sound quality. If you're after ANC though, these aren't the headphones for you.

AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $189 @ Best Buy

The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

Tablet Deals

10.2" iPad (WiFi/64GB): was $329 now $249 @ Best Buy

The 10.2-inch iPad features Apple's A13 Bionic CPU, a 12MP front camera, and 64GB of storage (instead of 32GB like its predecessor). You also get support for Center Stage, which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls. In our iPad 10.2-inch review, we called it a solid tablet with a great screen, smooth performance, and good battery life for a reasonable price.

11" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB/Cellular): was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

The 11-inch iPad Pro is built around Apple's M2 CPU. It packs an 11-inch 2388 x 1668 Liquid Retina display with ProMotion (120Hz), Apple Pencil 2/Magic Keyboard/Smart Keyboard Folio support, and works with Apple Pencil hover, which lets you see a preview of your mark before you make it. You also get 12MP wide and 10MP ultra-wide cameras and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: was $799 now $699 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering one of the best Galaxy Tab S9 deals around. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is similar to the Tab S8 but its AMOLED upgrade sets it apart and makes watching movies and playing games delightful. The S pen is included so you can easily jot down notes and great ideas. You can also snag the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for $1,049 ($150 off) at Best Buy.

11" iPad Pro (WiFi/256GB): was $999 now $949 @ Best Buy

The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made.

Laptop Deals

Lenovo Ideapad 1i: was $499 now $329 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Ideapad 1i is on sale for $329 at Best Buy. This laptop features an Intel Core i3-1215U CPU with 8GB memory and a 256GB SSD. You also get a 15.6-inch FHS touch display and Intel Iris Xe graphics. While it's not a powerhouse, this laptop should handle everyday browsing and streaming with ease.

HP Envy 14" 2-in-1 Laptop: was $879 now $529 @ Best Buy

This HP 2-in-1 laptop has a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 touch screen display has built-in AI technology that delivers hard-hitting processing power to help you do more faster. Although it's not suited for gaming, this laptop can easily handle most other computing tasks, including light photo and video editing. Plus, it's lightweight and can be used as a tablet on the go.

Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Laptop: was $799 now $549 @ Best Buy

The Asus ZenBook 14 is a mainstream laptop sporting a 1920 x 1200 OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It also boasts a Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It's on sale for just $549, which is a great price for a 14-inch OLED laptop. You also get two Thunderbolt 4 ports and one HDMI 2.1 port, as well as up to 15 hours of battery life.

MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $1,099 now $799 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.

MacBook Air 13 (M3): was $1,099 now $899 @ Best Buy

The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.