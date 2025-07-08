Best Lego Prime Day deals live — 17 sales on our favorite sets right now

Prime Day 2025 is finally here, and with it come a whole bunch of deals and rival sales as retailers compete to try and stake a claim to the contents of your wallet. Chief among them is Lego, which has launched its "Insiders Day" sale to help you add even more colorful building blocks to your collection.

Any good Lego fan will know that those sets are not cheap, especially if you want the big, beautiful licensed editions. Sales are also pretty rare, especially on the biggest and grandest sets that you'll want to decorate your home with.

Fortunately both Prime Day and Lego Insiders Day have knocked down the price tags on some of the best Lego sets you can buy. For instance, the Marvel Daily Bugle set is now just $279/£239 at the Lego Store for Insiders members, down from $349/£299. Meanwhile Brits can pick up Lord of the Rings Rivendell for £365 at Amazon, which is 15% less than the usual £429 price tag.

Lego is also offering Insiders double reward points on select sets. How many points you get differs by region, but it's equivalent to 10% cash back. A few even offer quadruple points, which is like getting 20% back.

Lego Insider's Day Deals

If you're not a member of Lego Insiders, the company's in-house loyalty program, now's the time to sign up. Not only is it free to join, but you also earn reward points for every purchase you make from the Lego store or website.

Points are worth roughly 5% of what you paid at normal times. You can then redeem them to earn money off future purchases, or gain access to exclusive sets and gifts in the Lego Insiders Rewards Center.

Double Insiders Points on select themes @ Lego

Right now Lego is offering double Insiders points on selected themes — which is the equivalent of 10% cash back. Themes included in this offer include City, Creator, Dreamzzz, Friends, Ninjago, Duplo, Minecraft, Animal Crossing, Wednesday, Wicked and Lego Classic

Quadruple Insiders Points on select sets @ Lego

If you're looking to stock up on Insider's Reward points, then be sure to check out these sets offering 4x the normal number of points — equivalent to 20% cash back. There are only 5 sets in this deal, 3 of which are cars, but if you've always had an eye on the Technic Mercedes G-Wagen then now's the time to buy.

Free gifts with purchase @ Lego

Spend enough at lego at any given time and you'll be given some free gifts to go with it è and Insider's Day is no exception. Spend $150/!35 and you'll nab this cool African Savanah set. Meanwhile if you've also spent at least $65/£60 on City, Classic, Creator, Duplo, Friends, DreamZzz or Ninjago you'll get an iuce-pop tray that lets you make Minifigure-shaped popsicles.

Prime Day Lego Deals in US

Lego Daily Bugle: was $349 now $279 at LEGO Save $70 on this giant 3,789 piece recreation of the Daily Bugle from Marvel's Spider-Man comics. But that's not all; this set also comes with 25 minifigures, some of which can't be found elsewhere, like Daredevil and Punisher, plus classics like Spider-Man, Doc Ok, Miles Morales, and J Jonah Jameson himself.

Lego Milky Way Galaxy: was $199 now $159 at LEGO Lego's been going all in on helping its bricks decorate your home, with artwork and flowers. The Milky Way Galaxy might be the most extravagant pieces yet. This set recreates our home galaxy in meticulous detail using over 3,000 individual pieces. And while it may be a long process, you still get an excellent piece of wall art for your home in the process.

Lego NASA Lunar Roving Vehicle (LRV): was $219 now $153 at Amazon I've always had a soft spot for the real-life space sets, but the NASA Lunar Rover has always felt a little expensive to me. Fortunately it's now 30% off at Amazon, netting you the buggy (and its associated accessories) for just $153. It's also roughly the right scale the the Lego Creator Astronaut, if you want to kit out your lunar rover with some actual space explorers.

Lego Blacktron Renegade: was $99 now $79 at LEGO If you're more of a classic Lego space fan, then the Blacktron renegade will probably help tickle your nostalgia sensors. This modern recreation of Classic Space's bad guys is a great build with 1,151 pieces, featuring the Blacktron ship itself, a buggy and three minifigures.

Lego Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House: was $74 now $59 at LEGO Animal Crossing is one of the biggest new licensed sets to hit store shelves, and this one gives you the home of the series' most recognizable character — Tom Nook. There's no Timmy and Tommy, but you do get Rosie the cat and both characters' respective houses.

Lego Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer: was $159 now $111 at Amazon One of the most iconic ships in the Star Wars franchise, now on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Not only does this get you a playable Star Destroyer ship, you also get Darth Vader, a handful of imperial officers and soldiers, plus the exclusive 25th anniversary Cal Kestis minifigure.

Lego Brickheadz - The Phantom Menace: was $54 now $37 at Amazon Brickheadz aren't as common as they once were, but Lego is still making them. In fact, the latest batch is this 6-figure set from Star Wars Episode I - The Phantom Menace. In it, you get Podracer Anakin, Queen Amidala, Jar Jar, Darth Maul, Qui Gon Jinn and Captain Panaka.

Best UK Lego deals

Lego Motorized Lighthouse: was £259 now £194 at LEGO Not all Lego has to be from big licensed brands, and the Motorised Lighthouse is a great example of what Lego can make on its own. Not only is it a great display piece by itself, but the top of the lighthouse actually lights up and spins just like the real thing.

Lego Lamborghini Sián: was £389 now £272 at LEGO Lego and flashy cars go together really well — and for most of us it's the closest we'll get to owning such extravagant vehicles. It helps that sets like the Lamborghini Sián also look really nice, but like its real life counterpart the price can sting a bit. Fortunately it's now on sale for Lego Insiders — with over £110 off.

Lego Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree: was £259 now £212 at Amazon The Great Deku Tree is a just-own for Zelda fans, and the Prime Day sales mean that the usual high price tag is now 18% lower than normal. While still a pricey set, the new £212 price tag is a lot more palatable — especially when you remember there are two possible builds. So whether you're a fan of Ocarina of Time or Breath of the Wild, this set is one for you.

Lego Lord of the Rings Rivendell: was £429 now £365 at Amazon Another pricey set that is getting a rare discount for Prime Day, the Lego Rivendell set is a gorgeous recreation of Elrond's home from the Lord of the Rings (and The Hobbit) movies. But with over 6,000 pieces and 15 minifigures, it's not for the faint of heart.

Lego Star Wars Onyx Cinder: was £124 now £99 at LEGO Skeleton Crew may not have got a lot of attention, but it still gave us this excellent set — featuring one of the most interesting-looking Star Wars ships in a while. With over 1,300 pieces and five minifigures, this is definitely one to add to the collection.

Lego Botanicals Orchid: was £44 now £28 at Amazon If you want to spruce up your home with plantlife, but can't be trusted to keep it alive, then the Lego Botanicals range is certainly the one for you. This buildable orchid is a personal favorite, since it's a lot less fussy than the real thing but looks just as nice.