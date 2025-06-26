Hurry! This Verizon Home Internet deal includes Amazon gifts cards, YouTube Premium and more

The first batch of 4th of July sales are here. If you're looking to save money on your home internet, Verizon is offering a series of excellent deals right now.

For a limited time, you can get Verizon FiOS Home Internet 1 Gig for $74.99/month. Plus, you can choose between $400 off select Samsung devices or a JBL PartyBox On-the-Go Speaker for free. Additionally, you'll get YouTube Premium for free (for six months), a $200 Amazon gift card, and a bonus $50 Amazon gift card. That's one of the best offers we've seen from Verizon. For more ways to save at Verizon, make sure to check out our Verizon phone deals and Verizon promo codes pages.

Verizon Home Internet: was $99/month now $74/month @ Verizon

Verizon is offering its Home Internet plan for just $74.99/month. Plus, you'll get your choice of $400 off select Samsung products or a JBL PatyBox On-the-Go Speaker for free. Additionally, you'll get YouTube Premium (for six months), $200 Amazon gift card, and a bonus $50 Amazon gift card. To get this deal, you need to live in an eligible area and you must be signed up to one of Verizon's unlimited 5G data plans with Auto Pay enabled. This price will be guaranteed for five years with no contract or equipment fees.

Verizon's Home Internet service is a 100% fiber-optic network that delivers some of the fastest internet speeds around. Paired with one of the best cable TV alternatives, this is an excellent way to save money while cutting the cord.

Home Internet comes with no contracts or equipment charges. Additionally, your price is guaranteed for five years based on the plan you choose. Naturally, there are some eligibility requirements you need to meet first. For example, you need to live in an eligible area where Home Internet is available. To get the $74.99 rate, you'll also need to be on one of Verizon's unlimited 5G mobile plans with Auto Pay enabled.