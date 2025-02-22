Huge Home Depot sale is live — 29 deals on furniture, appliances and decor I’d buy for my own home
Get up to 40% off at the one-stop home improvement shop
Presidents' Day might be over — but the sales at Home Depot refuse to quit. For a limited time, you can still shop unbeatable deals on everything from home decor and furniture to appliances and tools. But you'll want to act quick, as these discounts are destined to disappear.
Home Depot is currently knocking up to 40% off everything you need to revamp your home. If your kitchen or bathroom needs a little love, you can save up to 35% on kitchen appliances and 40% on bathroom upgrades. You can also choose from stylish furniture for every room with savings up to 35%.
Scroll down to see my favorite deals in Home Depot's savings section. For more, see our Home Depot promo codes page.
Quick Links
- shop all Home Depot deals
- Furniture sale: up to 35% off
- Rug sale: up to 30% off
- Mattress sale: up to 30% off
- Appliance sale: up to 35% off
- Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off
- Tools sale: up to 40% off
- Home security sale: up to 35% off
- Storage solution sale: up to 30% off
- Vissani 2-Door Mini Refrigerator: was $249 now $189
- Shark Air Purifier Max: was $279 now $229
- Heatmaxx 42 in. Gas Fire Pit Table: was $377 now $289
- Weber 36" Gas Griddle: was $679 now $579
- Roborock S8 Plus robot vacuum: was $999 now $549
- Samsung Wi-Fi Electric Range: was $999 now $628
Editor's Choice
Furniture sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a huge savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home.
Rug sale: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot
In the market for a new area rug? Look no further than The Home Depot. The retailer has stylish and functional rug options in all shapes and sizes. With deal starting at just $20, you'll want to grab one for every room.
Mattress sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot
Home Depot has mattresses on sale from as low as $99. This is the perfect time to upgrade, or get a second mattress for a guest bedroom. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Zinus and Serta.
Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot
If you need fresh appliances, check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.
Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less.
Tools sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
You can never have enough tools, and if there's anything missing from your collection, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off tools right now. The sale includes brands like Dewalt, Milwaukee and more.
Home security sale: up to 50% off @ The Home Depot
Step up your home security game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new video doorbell or security camera, The Home Depot has deals from brand like Ring, Blink, SimpliSafe and more.
Storage solution sale: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot
Hoping to get your spaces organized in 2025? Don't worry — The Home Depot has the perfect storage solutions just for you. Whether it's your closet, garage or basement that needs tidying, there's plenty of shelving, rack and bin options for less at The Home Depot.
Best Home Depot Deals
Bring the outdoors in with this potted faux fiddle leaf fig tree (try saying that 5 times fast). It features lush, realistic leaves made of high quality materials and it includes a white plastic pot so you can repot it in a decorative basket. Add it to cozy corners of your home for a chic touch.
Bring some natural charm into your home with this area rug in lovely blue and gray shades. It's made of 100% polyester, is extremely durable and machine washable.
Featuring a modern, open cage design, this wagon wheel chandelier with a matte black finish will bring an element of style to your foyer, kitchen or dining room. It has adjustable height and is compatible with LED bulbs up to 60W.
Right now you can save big on this 2-pack of home security cameras from Blink. You get 1080p footage, 2 years of battery life and person detection built in. And in works with Alexa.
The Home Depot is offering an impressive $60 off this mini refrigerator that even comes with its own separate freezer compartment and additional door space. There's an option for reversible doors too, meaning it's great for fitting into small spaces.
Keep things simple with this timeless classic charcoal grill. It comes in black, copper, or green, has a porcelain-enameled exterior to prevent rusting, a hinged grate for indirect cooking, and an ash collection system at the bottom. It's not a massive discount but it's still a great deal, which is why it's on our list of the best grills.
The Milwaukee M12 Cordless Combo Kit includes a cordless subcompact hammer drill, an impact driver, and three batteries to keep your new tools topped up while you work.
Get rid of the tiniest of unwanted particles and air contaminants with the Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX. Its anti-allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle everything form smog and toxins to dust and dander, giving you healthier, purified indoor air quality.
Outfit your patio with some new furniture thanks to a discount on this Wicker 4-piece set. It's made out of weather-resistant rattan, and the soft cushions come in one of four colors. The accompanying tabletop is made of tempered glass.
This fire pit table will bring back the heat. With a 42-inch width and zinc-plated fire bowl and steel base construction for longevity, it's ideal for springtime hosting.
Everyone needs a faux leather sofa in their home — and this casual couch features Chestnut Brown faux leather. With gently flared arms and clean lines, the sofa offers a sophisticated touch that complements any interior. It also seamlessly blends style and comfort.
This gold wood full length mirror will create a classic, luxurious look in your home. Hand finished with gold-foil, its ornate design will immediately elevate your any room's elegance.
Score a discount on this Joyside wicker patio set. It comes with two swivel chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are four different cushion color options to match your decor.
This cute, unique couch will add some flair to your living room. Measuring 50 inches, it has a scalloped back and a heart-shaped seat. Plus, it's super soft to the touch thanks to its velvet fabric.
If you're looking for an air purifier, this Edendirect option will work in even large spaces. It features a HEPA filter which prevents impurities from re-circulating in your room and claims to be ultra-quiet for a peaceful night.
Weber's flat top grill range is reduced in this sale, with a $100 discount on the 36-inch model. This griddle has a 4-burner system that generates 60,000 BTUs and full edge-to-edge heating can hit 500°F.
The Roborock S8 Plus is the best hybrid robot vacuum/mop we've tested, and you can now get it on sale for nearly half off. We found it was accurate at detecting carpet, fast at mapping out the home and effective at picking up dust and debris in a single sweep.
This free-standing, self-cleaning 30-inch electric range has five top burners, four cooking presets and an oven offering 6.3 cubic feet of capacity. It's got Wi-Fi and "smart" capabilities, so you can control with with Alexa, Google Assistant or Samsung's Bixby. The only catch is that you'll need a 240V outlet to power it.
This 27-inch washing machine has a 4.5 cubic foot capacity, is Energy Star certified, and has vibration reduction technology to keep it from making too much noise. Its Self Clean+ technology, eliminates 99% of bacteria, and has 10 preset washing cycles, 6 additional washing options, and 5 temperature levels.
The V15s Detect Submarine Vacuum Cleaner is Dyson's only wet and dry vacuum cleaner, and it scored a rave review from our Editor Cynthia. It features all the best of Dyson's vacuum tech, but with the addition of a wet cleaning brush head for hard floors.
Get a hefty discount on this Whirlpool refrigerator. It has a decently roomy 25 cubic foot capacity, an ice and water dispenser, two-tier freezer and humidity controlled crisper drawers. The shelves also have raised edges to help prevent spills and leaks.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The new Mac mini M4 is $50 off in this killer Apple deal
Lululemon’s 'We Made Too Much' section just restocked with my favorite workout shorts — 15 picks from $9