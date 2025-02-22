Huge Home Depot sale is live — 29 deals on furniture, appliances and decor I’d buy for my own home

Presidents' Day might be over — but the sales at Home Depot refuse to quit. For a limited time, you can still shop unbeatable deals on everything from home decor and furniture to appliances and tools. But you'll want to act quick, as these discounts are destined to disappear.

Home Depot is currently knocking up to 40% off everything you need to revamp your home. If your kitchen or bathroom needs a little love, you can save up to 35% on kitchen appliances and 40% on bathroom upgrades. You can also choose from stylish furniture for every room with savings up to 35%.

Scroll down to see my favorite deals in Home Depot's savings section. For more, see our Home Depot promo codes page.

Editor's Choice

Furniture sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot

The Home Depot is currently hosting a huge savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home.

Rug sale: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot

In the market for a new area rug? Look no further than The Home Depot. The retailer has stylish and functional rug options in all shapes and sizes. With deal starting at just $20, you'll want to grab one for every room.

Mattress sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot

Home Depot has mattresses on sale from as low as $99. This is the perfect time to upgrade, or get a second mattress for a guest bedroom. The sale includes brands like Sealy, Zinus and Serta.

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot

If you need fresh appliances, check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, ranges and more from top brands.

Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less.

Tools sale: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

You can never have enough tools, and if there's anything missing from your collection, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off tools right now. The sale includes brands like Dewalt, Milwaukee and more.

Home security sale: up to 50% off @ The Home Depot

Step up your home security game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new video doorbell or security camera, The Home Depot has deals from brand like Ring, Blink, SimpliSafe and more.

Storage solution sale: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot

Hoping to get your spaces organized in 2025? Don't worry — The Home Depot has the perfect storage solutions just for you. Whether it's your closet, garage or basement that needs tidying, there's plenty of shelving, rack and bin options for less at The Home Depot.

Best Home Depot Deals

StyleWell 4ft Faux Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree in White Pot: was $99 now $69 at The Home Depot Bring the outdoors in with this potted faux fiddle leaf fig tree (try saying that 5 times fast). It features lush, realistic leaves made of high quality materials and it includes a white plastic pot so you can repot it in a decorative basket. Add it to cozy corners of your home for a chic touch.

Moomal Farmhouse Chandelier: was $186 now $112 at The Home Depot Featuring a modern, open cage design, this wagon wheel chandelier with a matte black finish will bring an element of style to your foyer, kitchen or dining room. It has adjustable height and is compatible with LED bulbs up to 60W.

Shark Air Purifier Max: was $279 now $229 at The Home Depot Get rid of the tiniest of unwanted particles and air contaminants with the Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier MAX. Its anti-allergen HEPA filter is designed to tackle everything form smog and toxins to dust and dander, giving you healthier, purified indoor air quality.

StyleWell Doherty Faux Leather Rectangle Sofa: was $549 now $329 at The Home Depot Everyone needs a faux leather sofa in their home — and this casual couch features Chestnut Brown faux leather. With gently flared arms and clean lines, the sofa offers a sophisticated touch that complements any interior. It also seamlessly blends style and comfort.

Roborock S8 Plus robot vacuum: was $999 now $549 at The Home Depot The Roborock S8 Plus is the best hybrid robot vacuum/mop we've tested, and you can now get it on sale for nearly half off. We found it was accurate at detecting carpet, fast at mapping out the home and effective at picking up dust and debris in a single sweep.

Samsung Wi-Fi Electric Range: was $849 now $628 at The Home Depot This free-standing, self-cleaning 30-inch electric range has five top burners, four cooking presets and an oven offering 6.3 cubic feet of capacity. It's got Wi-Fi and "smart" capabilities, so you can control with with Alexa, Google Assistant or Samsung's Bixby. The only catch is that you'll need a 240V outlet to power it.

Samsung Front Load Washing Machine: was $899 now $648 at The Home Depot This 27-inch washing machine has a 4.5 cubic foot capacity, is Energy Star certified, and has vibration reduction technology to keep it from making too much noise. Its Self Clean+ technology, eliminates 99% of bacteria, and has 10 preset washing cycles, 6 additional washing options, and 5 temperature levels.