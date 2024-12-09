Massive Amazon sale — 25 deals I’d shop right now from $17
Amazon is offering discounted devices ahead of the holidays
With the holidays just a few short weeks away, it seems like sales are popping up everywhere we turn. However, in the flurry of deals, Amazon just so happens to be outshining the competition with its current device sale.
When it comes to tech, Amazon is the place to score huge savings on popular devices starting at just $17. Right now, you can snag the brand-new Kindle Paperwhite for just $134. If you're looking for a smart display that won't break the bank, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is a whopping 50% off.
The best part about all these discounted Amazon devices? They also make fantastic holiday gifts. To take advantage of these and more unbeatable Amazon hardware deals, keep scrolling to see all my favorite picks.
Quick Links
- shop all Amazon device deals
- Echo Pop: was $37 now $17
- Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $27
- Echo Spot: was $79 now $44
- Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen): was $89 now $44
- Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $59
- Fire HD 10: was $139 now $74
- Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199 now $119
- Kindle Paperwhite (2024): was $159 now $134
- Fire Max 11 Tablet: was $279 now $169
Best Amazon Echo Deals
Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The front-facing speaker delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.
Earning its place in our Home Editor's desk set-up, the Echo Show 5 is a compact smart display that works well on bedside tables or kitchen counters. The 5-inch screen shows weather updates, timers, and video calls, while maintaining a small footprint. The sunrise alarm feature makes it particularly useful as a smart alarm clock.
This round display offers a different take on the smart screen format. Great for quick glances at weather, time, and notifications, with a design that fits nicely on any surface. The circular screen adds character while still handling all standard Alexa features.
Taking the Best Overall spot in our smart displays guide, the Echo 8 is a "great choice for those who want an Alexa-powered smart display that isn’t too big or too little." The 8-inch screen hits the sweet spot for video calls and content viewing. The improved camera keeps you centered in frame during calls, and the speaker quality works well for both music and podcasts.
The Echo Hub is a wall-mounted control panel that simplifies smart home management. The 8-inch touchscreen offers quick access to all your connected devices, from security cameras to smart lights, while keeping a low profile on your wall. Perfect for those tired of juggling multiple apps or hunting for their phone to adjust simple things like thermostats or lights.
Best Ring Deals
At just $59, the best value Ring Video Doorbell got even better. The newest of Ring's doorbells has head-to-toe video and package detection. You can't replace its battery, but it's a fantastic option at this price.
Ring's newest video doorbell is bundles with a Ring Indoor Cam for $40 less than if you were to buy them seperately. It can be wired or run on battery power, has head-to-toe video, and is the least expensive of Ring's video doorbells that can let you know if there's a package at your door. Unlike pricier models, though, it lacks a removable battery.
This security camera combines bright LED floodlights with 1080p video recording. The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus' color night vision ensures clear footage even in darkness, while motion detection keeps you alerted to any activity. View live footage through the Ring app, and store recordings for up to 180 days.
This bundle saves you $70 on the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, and throws in the Amazon Echo Show 5 for free. The Echo Show 5 is on our list of the best smart displays, and gives you a live view from your video doorbell or security camera. It also makes for a great bedside companion.
This deal gets you the Ring Battery Doorbell Plus along with the Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, so you can see who's at your door, as well as elsewhere around your house. This model has package detection and head to toe video; the biggest difference between it and the Ring Video Doorbell is that this version has a removable battery, which makes it more useful for those who don't — or can't — run if off power from your house.
With this Amazon bundle deal you can get Ring's best all-around video doorbell along with a quality spotlight camera for $40 less than if you were to purchase them separately. Note that this deal is for the battery-powered version of the Spotlight Cam Plus, not the hardwired version.
Best Kindle Deals
The Kindle Kids edition is the same as the Kindle above, but it comes with an added cover that will keep it safe from spills and mishaps. It also includes a 6-month subscription to Amazon's Kids Plus platform, which offers a library of kids books that will satisfy even the most voracious of readers.
We gave the Paperwhite a 4.5-star rating in our review, making it the best Kindle we've reviewed in our best Kindle buying guide. While it's not a huge departure from what we expect from a Kindle Paperwhite, it boasts a 25% faster page turn time, and a bright, backlit display. You also get 12 weeks of battery life — double that of the Kindle.
Kids will love the new Paperwhite Kids (2024), which comes with the same 6-month subscription to Amazon Kids Plus that you'll find with the Kindle Kids, as well as a waterproof design that will save it from any mishaps. Accidents happen though, so Amazon's backed it with a worry-free guarantee.
This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter (note that the pink raspberry color cover is the only one still in stock). The 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.
Available only in Jade and with a massive 64GB of storage, this bundle is ideal for the ultimate Kindle lover. It includes a Premium Pen, plant-based leather folio, and 9W power adapter, with a total value of $540.
Best Amazon Fire Deals
The Fire TV Stick Lite is the most affordable device in the Fire TV Stick range. While you miss out on 4K Ultra HD support, it does support Full HD resolution and comes with an Alexa Voice Remote Lite. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review we said this streamer is your best pick if you're looking for a dirt-cheap option for an older TV.
The new Fire TV Stick 4K (2024) sports an upgraded 1.7GHz quad-core processor that's 30% more powerful than the previous model. In our Amazon Fire TV stick 4K review, we praised its 4K video quality for a budget price. Features include Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, Wi-Fi 6 support and a Live TV guide button on the remote. You also get Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos support to improve your streaming audio.
This is a sturdy tablet built specifically for young users. The included case handles drops and bumps, while parental controls keep content age-appropriate. It even vomes with a year of Amazon Kids+ content and a worry-free guarantee for peace of mind.
Save $70 on this Amazon Fire tablet, a perfectly portable option with an 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) display for streaming media, reading, and browsing the web. This HD 8 Plus tablet features a hexa-core CPU that's 30% faster than its predecessor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage space. For video calls and photos, the tablet's equipped with a 2MP front camera and a 5MP rear camera.
If you want a Fire tablet with a larger screen, look no further than the Fire HD 10, slashed by $65 right now. Released in 2023, the Fire HD 10 tablet boasts an octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 10.1-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) display, and a 5MP camera in both front and back. This discounted tablet comes with lockscreen ads, or you can spend a little more on the Fire HD 10 without lockscreen ads for $104 (save $50).
The Fire TV Soundbar is a great cheap option to boost your Fire TV's audio. It supports DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Audio, plus Bluetooth connectivity so it won't hog a valuable HDMI port. There's no Dolby Atmos, but for this price it's not too bad.
Referred to in our review as "Amazon's best tablet yet", the Fire Max 11 proves Amazon can make a premium-feeling tablet. The sharp 11-inch display and octa-core processor handle streaming and gaming with ease, while the durable aluminum build and 14-hour battery life make it great for travel. Between the WiFi 6 connectivity, expandable storage, and clear video calling camera, it's a versatile tablet that punches above its price point.
Blink Deals
Don't let its size fool you — the Blink Mini 2 packs some impressive features into its compact frame. This weather-ready camera handles both indoor and outdoor surveillance, with color night vision and person detection making it smarter than its price suggests
The Blink Video Doorbell is affordable compared to the competition at its full price. With 40% off the regular price, it's an absurd deal. If you're an Alexa user and want a video doorbell with all the features for a low price, this is one to grab. It's an all-time low price, too.
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.