Best tech gifts under $100 in 2022

Gifting awesome holiday gifts doesn’t need to be expensive, especially when it comes to cool tech and gadgets. In fact, many of the best tech gifts are under $100, making it easy to find something exciting for everyone on your list.

We have our favorite smart home products and fitness and health tech, speakers and headphones and even something for travel. Let’s take a closer look at all the best tech gifts under $100 you can get this season.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen)

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) (opens in new tab) is truly the ultimate smart home gift. This orb-shaped Alexa speaker has a digital display on its side that shows the time, temperature, timers, song titles and more. It’s basically an alarm clock but smarter, putting Alexa conveniently at your bedside to play music, make calls, answer queries or whatever you might need. The sound quality is stellar for a speaker this size, so you’re basically giving multiple gifts in one: an alarm clock, a speaker and a smart home-connected device all for a fair value. Read our full Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) review if you want to learn more.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)

(Image credit: Amazon)

For a few dollars less than the Echo Dot with Clock, consider the standard Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) (opens in new tab). It has the same sound performance as the Echo Dot with Clock, plus a room temperature sensor built in that can make adjustments to a smart thermostat. This is great for asking the weather and playing music, and you could truly have one in every room. It’s a tried-and-true gift with so many practical uses. Read our Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) review if you want to learn more.

Cync Dynamic Smart Light Strips

(Image credit: GE)

We love the Cync Dynamic Smart Light Strips (opens in new tab), and think they’re one of the best tech gifts under $100 for several reasons. This is a new product, and what’s cool is that it’s more controllable than most standard light strips. The lights can be segmented to show multiple colors at once and it can even rotate through all the colors to make light shows. You can use the preset light shows or use the Cync app to set a custom one up. We think these are great for teen hangouts, but also can be made to look classy in an entertainment center or around a bed frame.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

(Image credit: Apple)

Everyone always needs a portable battery pack, but if you know someone with an iPhone 12, iPhone 13 or iPhone 14, a great gift is the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack (opens in new tab). It’s really handy for keeping your iPhone charged when you’re out and about. It snaps to the back of an iPhone really easily and stays secure. It’s super slim and still fits in your pocket, too. It’s a bit of a pricier item on this list of tech gifts under $100, but it’s guaranteed to impress. Read our Apple MagSafe Battery Pack review if you want to learn more.

Beats Flex

(Image credit: Amazon)

Another one of the best tech gifts under $100 is the Beats Flex (opens in new tab) wireless earbuds from Beats by Dre. The Beats Flex is a modernized (and more affordable) take on the brand’s other popular earbuds. This set has an attractive design, steady playtimes, seamless pairing to Apple devices, and pretty good call quality. They’re especially good for working out, there really aren’t a lot of low-cost earbuds that stay secure, sound great and are sweat resistant, which is why the Beats Flex are excellent for the price. Read our Beats Flex review if you want to learn more.

Beats Flex (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $49.95 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

UE Wonderboom 3

(Image credit: UE)

Despite its portable size, the UE Wonderboom 3 (opens in new tab) packs a serious punch. It proves a small package doesn’t mean a speaker needs to fall short on performance and features. It’s especially smart for outdoor listening, since it’s waterproof and has a dedicated setting that’s meant to make music sound better in an open space. Otherwise, 14 hours of playtime should keep the soundtrack running on your adventures. It certainly keeps up with our on-the-go lifestyle, but it’s also great for sports, camping, college dorms and more. Read our full UE Wonderboom 3 review if you want to learn more.

Airfly Pro

(Image credit: AirFly)

The AirFly Pro from Twelve South (opens in new tab) is the ultimate gadget recommendation for the person in your life who travels. AirFly Pro is a Bluetooth receiver that lets you use your AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones with most standard entertainment consoles on airplanes. It plugs into a headphone jack and wirelessly transmits audio to up to two pairs of Bluetooth headphones at once, meaning two people can watch the same movie together. AirFly Pro has 16 hours of battery life, which is plenty for most trips.

HP Sprocket Photo Printer

(Image credit: HP)

To make memories on a trip, or anywhere else for that matter, a photo printer is an amazing gift. Our favorite for the best tech gifts under $100 this year is the HP Sprocket Photo Printer (opens in new tab). This device instantly prints sticky-backed images from a compatible smartphone app. In the app, you can edit photos with fun stickers, frames and filters before you print, making the stickers cute accessories for stationary, scrapbooking, phone cases and more. The HP Sprocket Photo Printer is truly a memory maker, starting from the movement you take it out the box. Read our full HP Sprocket Photo Printer review to learn more.

HP Sprocket (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $69.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Logitech Litra Glow

(Image credit: Logitech)

The Logitech Litra Glow (opens in new tab) is one of the cooler home office devices to come out in recent years. You’ve seen ring lights before but this is a light truly dedicated for your desktop computer, with a ledge to sit on top of a monitor or laptop screen. We use this all the time for video calls to make our lighting look so much better. It has tons of customization options, and the light is filtered in a way that doesn’t hurt your eyes or distract from your screen. Read our full Logitech Litra Glow review to learn more.

Hum by Colgate

(Image credit: Colgate)

The Hum by Colgate (opens in new tab) is the smartest toothbrush we’ve ever tested. Hum by Colgate is a connected toothbrush that pairs with an app to track your brushing habits and tries to keep you accountable for dental hygiene. The sensors in the Hum toothbrush can identify spots you frequently miss and provide direction to improve your brushing. When you meet your brushing goals, you’ll bank credits that can be redeemed for replacement brush heads, toothpaste or even another Hum. It’s $79, again, a very competitive price for a high-end electric toothbrush.

Fitbit Inspire 3

(Image credit: Fitbit)

One of the best tech gifts under $100 for getting in shape for the new year is the Fitbit Inspire 3 (opens in new tab). There’s a saying that good things come in small packages, and that rings true for this affordable fitness tracker with a color AMOLED screen, and a fantastic battery life. In a world of huge smartwatch screens and even bigger energy prices, this affordable little tracker is perfect for those looking to take their first steps into fitness, without a huge flashy gadget on their wrist, or a huge dent in their pocket. Read our full Fitbit Inspire 3 review to learn more.

Amazon Kindle (2022)

(Image credit: Amazon)

The new Amazon Kindle (2022) (opens in new tab) is an excellent e-reader under $100. It’s super lightweight and compact, making it easy to take on the go, or throw in your bag. If you know someone who likes reading or is trying to get more into it, a kindle makes it so easy to find new books and get into stories wherever you are. You can download books to own in the Kindle library, or you can sync an eligible library account to rent popular reads.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

(Image credit: Roku)