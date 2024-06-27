Early Prime Day Adidas deals 2024 — best deals I'd shop right now starting from $9

You can't score great deals on Adidas apparel all year round, so Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to pick up big discounts on your favorite gear.

Even though the official sales haven't arrived yet, you can already find Adidas gear on sale starting from $9 at Amazon, and we expect the deals to get even better as Prime Day draws ever closer.

One of my favorite deals is on a popular Adidas sports bra I already own (and love), which is now just $14 at Amazon and offers brilliant support and comfort whatever your workout style.

Remember, sizes and colors will determine what discounts you can access. For other activewear buys we recommend, Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' sale is a great place to start, and be sure to check out the Amazon Prime Day preview sale for more savings on tech and apparel.

We'll add the best early Prime Day Adidas deals to this line-up as we find them, so keep an eye out for your favorites.

Best early Prime Day Adidas deals

Adidas (Women's) High-Waisted Shorts: was $35 now from $9 @ Amazon

These Adidas Women's Tights are now just $9 in this early Prime Day deal. I'd opt for these as loungewear to keep me cool during summer months, for strolls in the park, or even yoga classes.

Adidas (Men's) Essentials Training T-Shirt: was $25 now $13 @ Amazon

For only $13, this training tee is a steal. Made using AEROREADY tech, the shirt "manages your body's moisture to keep you dry and in the zone," which is perfect if you enjoy training outdoors.

Adidas (Women's) Medium Support Sports Bra: was $35 now $14 @ Amazon

I own this sports bra myself, and it offers the perfect blend of comfort and support. Plus, it looks great. It's branded as a medium-support bra, but I've worn it during HIT workouts and weightlifting, and it barely moves. At $14, it's a fantastic steal.

Adidas (Men's) Essentials 3-Stripes Open Hem Fleece Pants: was $50 now from $15 @ Amazon

We're obsessed with these fleece pants sourced using Better Cotton. Paired with a tee, summer and autumn evenings are sorted with this discount.

Adidas (Women's) Ultraboost 22 running shoe: was $80 now $40 @ Amazon

We love the Ultraboost 22 running shoe for comfort and cushioning whether you're planning easy miles or a harder effort. At 50% off, now is the time to invest with this limited-time deal.

FAQs

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024? Amazon Prime Day officially launches on 16 and 17 July 2024. Remember to have a valid Amazon Prime membership active ahead of time so you can access the best deals throughout the sale.