This week's best deals under $25 — here's all the budget items worth adding to your cart
Shop sales from YETI, Roku, Apple and more
Looking to score some great deals post-Prime Day? You're in luck! Some of our favorite brands and retailers are still running sales with deals on must-have items — many of which are under the $25 mark.
If you're in the market for a cheap pair of earbuds, the Anker Soundcore P20i are just $19. And if you need a new tumbler to hold your coffee on your morning commute, the YETI Rambler Tumbler is just $15. Looking to upgrade your streaming set up? The Roku LE HD Streaming Stick is just $19.
From handy smart home devices to cool wireless headphones, I've handpicked the best deals of the week that won't cost a penny over $24.99. Keep scrolling to check them out.
Deals Under $25
This satin pillowcase is an affordable upgrade for a better night's sleep. The pillowcase is soft on hair, gentle on sensitive skin and luxurious to the touch. Plus, at 43% off, you can actually buy multiple pillowcases and stay well under any budget.
Need a cheap pair of wired on-ear headphones? These Sony 'phones will do the trick. They're lightweight, sturdy and have 30mm drivers for bright, clear sound. And you don't need to take my word for it — these popular headphones have a 4.3 star rating based on customer reviews.
Price check: $9 @ Amazon
If you need something to keep your hair under control while you're working out, this Lululemon Ribbed Nulu Twist-Front Headband is a very stylish way to do so. It also wicks sweat and dries fast.
Add a smart bulb to your home for just $9 thanks to this deal. If you own other smart devices, you can connect this bulb via Alexa or Google Home. If not, you can control the bulb fully via the Kasa Smart app. You can set timers, routines, and adjust brightness levels — perfect for movie nights.
Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. With deals starting at just $9, this is a sale you don't want to miss.
KitchenAid's Classic Utility Whisk is great for beating eggs, whipping meringue, blending batters or keeping the lumps out of your sauces. The sturdy head is constructed of stainless steel wire and the handle is designed for maximum comfort. The elegant design is completed with a pretty Pistachio handle with a saving of 33%.
These Lego Roses really brighten up a living space, and they make for an excellent gift. The set comes with 120 pieces, and is relatively simple to build. What's more, these roses will never wilt!
This is the perfect addition to your camp kitchen! The 4-piece set include 1 bowl/container, 1 lid/plate, 1 ECO utility spork and a reusable tether, making it ideal when you're enjoying a meal in the great outdoors.
Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.
Perfect for holding your coffee during your morning walk or commute, this tumbler is made from durable stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation to protect your hot or cold beverage at all costs It also comes with a lid that has a MagSlider lid to eliminate the chance of spills.
A bunch of us here at Tom's Guide own this charger and love it. Sure, it tends to go on sale often and we recommend it each time because it's so light, portable, and convenient. It's just a $1 shy of its all-time price low right now and an amazing buy if you find yourself running out of juice when you're out or just want peace of mind when traveling.
This little SanDisk drive holds up to 128GB of your files in a lightweight plastic chassis that fits in the palm of your hand. The drive has a rotating plastic cover that shields either the USB-A or USB-C end from the world while freeing the other up to plug into your laptop, PC, smartphone or tablet, allowing you to easily move up to 128GB of files between devices.
The TaylorMade Distance+ is an underrated golf ball. Sure, it doesn't have the ultra-soft feel and high spin rate of more expensive balls, but in my experience, these balls feel better than they should for the price. If you're a beginner golfer or just someone on a budget, this is an excellent price for a dozen balls from a well-respected brand.
Quality headlamps aren't just for camping, they also make a great addition to any emergency kit. You can also use it for chores around the house where extra illumination is warranted. Best of all, this one is rechargeable, so you don't need a zillion packs of batteries to power it.
Any towel will technically do for the beach, but this Turkish beach towel set is an option that will make your beach day better. It folds small, is sand-resistant, and dries faster than a normal terry beach towel. Plus, it comes in tons of different prints.
This versatile shoe is perfect for hitting the beach while wearing your favorite swimsuit or pairing with shorts and heading out to dinner. The casual shoe has wide straps made of fabric and a soft rubber sole for extra comfort. Note: Use coupon code "VIPEXTRA" at checkout to get this price.
This Walmart-exclusive streaming device won't get you streaming TV shows and movies in 4K resolution but it won't break the bank either. Whether you need a stocking stuffer or a cheap way to upgrade a Full HD TV, this Roku device is a solid option.
Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.
The MZOO sleep mask is an Amazon best seller sporting over 73,500 perfect reviews from customers who give it the "night shifter seal of approval," and say it provides 100% darkness while the pressure it puts on the eyes is "just perfect." This sleep mask will see you through your summer flights with more $$$ to spend on snacks onboard.
If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.
With the Stanley Quencher craze still going strong, it can be difficult to secure a discount on this incredibly popular tumbler. But right now you can save $5 on the 14 oz trendy beverage container.
The Crocs Via Flip Flops are a perfect summer companion. These have a thick V-shaped strap, giving a sporty, casual look. Slip them on and step out in a flash!
An ideal travel backpack for work, this half-price bag comes in a huge array of color options, and has a USB charger so you can keep your phone powered while you're out and about. It's also made of water-resistant material.
Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.
The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. It's also the perfect gift for someone who misplaces their belongings. What more could you ask for?
It's not often you find a power bank with exception utility, nor this kind of discount. Yet, the Mregb Portable Solar Power Bank has it all, including a handy LED flashlight when you need it. And with its integrated solar panel, you can even recharge it with sun power.
The Wyze Cam v4 is small, lightweight, and inexpensive but still offers a lot of punch when it comes to quality and features: 2.5K QHD video with color night vision, two-way audio, local recording courtesy of an microSD card slot, a 116 degree field of view, a motion activated spotlight and it's IP65 weatherproof as well. A Cam Plus or Cam Unlimited subscription unlocks additional features like secure cloud recording and people, package, pet and vehicle detection.
