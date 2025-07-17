This week's best deals under $25 — here's all the budget items worth adding to your cart

Looking to score some great deals post-Prime Day? You're in luck! Some of our favorite brands and retailers are still running sales with deals on must-have items — many of which are under the $25 mark.

If you're in the market for a cheap pair of earbuds, the Anker Soundcore P20i are just $19. And if you need a new tumbler to hold your coffee on your morning commute, the YETI Rambler Tumbler is just $15. Looking to upgrade your streaming set up? The Roku LE HD Streaming Stick is just $19.

From handy smart home devices to cool wireless headphones, I've handpicked the best deals of the week that won't cost a penny over $24.99. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Deals Under $25

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (Queen): was $11 now $6 at Amazon This satin pillowcase is an affordable upgrade for a better night's sleep. The pillowcase is soft on hair, gentle on sensitive skin and luxurious to the touch. Plus, at 43% off, you can actually buy multiple pillowcases and stay well under any budget.

Kasa KL110 LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb: was $16 now $10 at Amazon Add a smart bulb to your home for just $9 thanks to this deal. If you own other smart devices, you can connect this bulb via Alexa or Google Home. If not, you can control the bulb fully via the Kasa Smart app. You can set timers, routines, and adjust brightness levels — perfect for movie nights.

Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces you'll want to rock all season long. With deals starting at just $9, this is a sale you don't want to miss.

KitchenAid Classic Utility Whisk: was $14 now $10 at Amazon KitchenAid's Classic Utility Whisk is great for beating eggs, whipping meringue, blending batters or keeping the lumps out of your sauces. The sturdy head is constructed of stainless steel wire and the handle is designed for maximum comfort. The elegant design is completed with a pretty Pistachio handle with a saving of 33%.

Lego Roses Building Set: was $14 now $11 at Amazon These Lego Roses really brighten up a living space, and they make for an excellent gift. The set comes with 120 pieces, and is relatively simple to build. What's more, these roses will never wilt!

UCO ECO 4-Piece Mess Kit: was $19 now $13 at REI This is the perfect addition to your camp kitchen! The 4-piece set include 1 bowl/container, 1 lid/plate, 1 ECO utility spork and a reusable tether, making it ideal when you're enjoying a meal in the great outdoors.

REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack: was $29 now $14 at REI Keep key essentials close at hand with the REI Co-op Trail 2 Waist Pack. It features two liters of storage with one main zippered compartment, a smaller front zippered compartment and a secret stash pocket around the back. Constructed of ripstop nylon, the exterior is treated with a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) to ensure all your valuables stay dry.

Yeti Rambler Tumbler (10 oz): was $20 now $15 at Amazon Perfect for holding your coffee during your morning walk or commute, this tumbler is made from durable stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation to protect your hot or cold beverage at all costs It also comes with a lid that has a MagSlider lid to eliminate the chance of spills.

Iniu 10,000 mAh Power Bank: was $24 now $15 at Amazon A bunch of us here at Tom's Guide own this charger and love it. Sure, it tends to go on sale often and we recommend it each time because it's so light, portable, and convenient. It's just a $1 shy of its all-time price low right now and an amazing buy if you find yourself running out of juice when you're out or just want peace of mind when traveling.

SanDisk 128GB Ultra Dual Drive Go USB-A/USB-C: was $21 now $16 at Amazon This little SanDisk drive holds up to 128GB of your files in a lightweight plastic chassis that fits in the palm of your hand. The drive has a rotating plastic cover that shields either the USB-A or USB-C end from the world while freeing the other up to plug into your laptop, PC, smartphone or tablet, allowing you to easily move up to 128GB of files between devices.

TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Balls: was $19 now $16 at Amazon The TaylorMade Distance+ is an underrated golf ball. Sure, it doesn't have the ultra-soft feel and high spin rate of more expensive balls, but in my experience, these balls feel better than they should for the price. If you're a beginner golfer or just someone on a budget, this is an excellent price for a dozen balls from a well-respected brand.

Nite Ize Radiant 170 Rechargeable Headlamp: was $24 now $16 at REI Quality headlamps aren't just for camping, they also make a great addition to any emergency kit. You can also use it for chores around the house where extra illumination is warranted. Best of all, this one is rechargeable, so you don't need a zillion packs of batteries to power it.

Antfuny Turkish Beach Towels: was $19 now $17 at Amazon Any towel will technically do for the beach, but this Turkish beach towel set is an option that will make your beach day better. It folds small, is sand-resistant, and dries faster than a normal terry beach towel. Plus, it comes in tons of different prints.

Havaianas Urban Basic Flip Flops (Men's): was $36 now $17 at Havaianas This versatile shoe is perfect for hitting the beach while wearing your favorite swimsuit or pairing with shorts and heading out to dinner. The casual shoe has wide straps made of fabric and a soft rubber sole for extra comfort. Note: Use coupon code "VIPEXTRA" at checkout to get this price.

Roku LE HD Streaming Stick: was $24 now $19 at Walmart This Walmart-exclusive streaming device won't get you streaming TV shows and movies in 4K resolution but it won't break the bank either. Whether you need a stocking stuffer or a cheap way to upgrade a Full HD TV, this Roku device is a solid option.

Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now $19 at Amazon Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.

Mzoo Sleep Eye Mask: was $28 now $19 at Amazon The MZOO sleep mask is an Amazon best seller sporting over 73,500 perfect reviews from customers who give it the "night shifter seal of approval," and say it provides 100% darkness while the pressure it puts on the eyes is "just perfect." This sleep mask will see you through your summer flights with more $$$ to spend on snacks onboard.

Anker Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $19 at Amazon If you're willing to live without active noise-cancellation, these Soundcore by Anker P20i buds are fantastic value for money. Offering 10mm drivers for impressive "big" bass, along with Bluetooth 5.3, 30-hour battery life, water-resistance, 22 preset EQs and in-app customisation, which is great for this price.

Matein Travel Laptop Backpack: was $39 now $21 at Amazon An ideal travel backpack for work, this half-price bag comes in a huge array of color options, and has a USB charger so you can keep your phone powered while you're out and about. It's also made of water-resistant material.

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $22 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. It's also the perfect gift for someone who misplaces their belongings. What more could you ask for?

Mregb Portable Solar Power Bank: was $39 now $24 at Amazon It's not often you find a power bank with exception utility, nor this kind of discount. Yet, the Mregb Portable Solar Power Bank has it all, including a handy LED flashlight when you need it. And with its integrated solar panel, you can even recharge it with sun power.