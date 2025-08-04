Massive Adidas sale live from $9 at Amazon — 15 deals I'd add to my cart now on running shoes, sneakers, apparel and more
Fill your wardrobe with these Adidas deals on a budget
Need a wardrobe refresh? Look no further than Amazon’s Adidas sale. This is one of my favorite places to shop activewear, as some of the best items we’ve tested are often on sale with incredible discounts.
For example, you can get one of our favorite Adidas running shoes, the Adidas Ultraboost Light on sale from $56 at Amazon. Like the name suggests, these are lightweight and provide super comfortable cushioning while you’re out running.
Plus, if you need something to pair with these shoes, you should definitely grab a pack of Adidas Athletic Cushioned Socks on sale from $14 at Amazon.
Keep scrolling to see my favorite Adidas deals in Amazon’s sale! For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes and check out the Nintendo Switch game deals I’d shop from $4.
Sneakers/shoes
Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.
The Adidas Adilette Lumia Sandal is now on sale from $19, making them a great pickup this summer. They come in pretty much every color you could want, and have a cool design with chunky soles and a single wide strap.
These Adidas sneakers are designed for casual wear and are super comfortable! Right now you can grab a pair starting from just $26. Shoppers on Amazon like their comfortable, supportive fit with Cloudfoam cushioning.
These Adidas sneakers are inspired by 2000s fashion, but are packed with cushy comfort. They feature a breathable mesh upper and a soft Cloudfoam midsole to keep your steps light.
The Supernova 2 is good for running and daily wear thanks to the cushioned midsole, high-traction rubber outsoles and breathable mesh upper. The discount varies with color and size, so check the different options for the best deal.
Designed for casual wear, these Adidas sneakers are inspired by the design of running shoes. As well as a sleek look, they sport super soft Cloudfoam cushioning to support your feel all day. They also have a breathable textile upper that's great for summer.
You can now snag these Adidas basketball sneakers on sale from just $48. These are lightweight with a mesh upper and have Lightmotion cushioning that Adidas bills as smooth and responsive.
The Ultraboost Light are one of our favorite pairs of running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're usually a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.
Apparel
These Adidas pants have seen huge discounts in certain sizes and colors. Made of cotton fleece, they're a steal at this price. Make sure to nab them to be ready when the weather cools down.
Whether you're a basketball fan or not, this Adidas tank top is a stylish addition to your wardrobe. This comes in a ton of color options with Adidas' 3-stripes at the side. Its cut with wide arm holes and a v-neck to improve your range of motion.
If you want socks that don't distract from the look of your favorite sneakers, these are a must. This deal gets you a six pack of cushioned no-show socks that are durable and reduce impact on your feet during workouts and casual walks.
This skort is an essential addition to your wardrobe! Right now you can get one on sale from just $24. The built-in tights provide coverage and allow you to move freely, while the skirt comes in four bright colors with a contrast stripe.
When the weather cools down, you'll want this lightweight layer to keep you warm. It's water repellent and comes with pockets to store your stuff, and right now it's on sale starting from $24.
If you'd rather be out on the trails right now, you should pick up this Adidas hiking tee starting from just $25. It's made with Climacool tech that wicks sweat off your body and has backward shoulder seams to make it more comfortable to wear with a backpack!
This Adidas Beyond Full-Zip Hoodie is great for those unexpected showers, since it's water-repellent and will keep you dry in light rain. You can wear it as-is or layer it over a sweater in colder weather.
