Massive Adidas sale live from $7 at Amazon — 15 early Prime Day deals I'd shop now
Don’t miss these huge deals on Adidas sneakers and apparel
No need to wait for Prime Day — Amazon’s Adidas sale has a ton of awesome deals that must not be missed. Whether you’re looking for a sun visor to help you beat the heat or a new pair of running shoes to hit your personal best, you’re in luck.
Right now the popular Adidas Ultraboost Light are on sale from $47 at Amazon. These are one of our favorite pairs of Adidas running shoes because of their stylish design and sock-like fit.
Or, if you need a bag that’s perfect everywhere from the gym to the beach, you can currently get the Adidas Defender 5.0 Duffel on sale from $29 at Amazon.
I’ve listed my favorite Adidas deals below. Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes coverage, and check out the early Prime Day Ring deals I’d shop with up to 50% off.
Quick Links
- Shop Adidas deals at Amazon
- Badge of Sport Basketball Shorts (Men's): was $10 now from $7
- Essentials Single Jersey 3-Stripes T-Shirt (Men's): was $25 now from $10
- Essentials Small Logo Flared Leggings (Women's): was $35 now from $13
- Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now from $17
- Techfit Training Short Leggings (Women's): was $25 now from $17
- Essentials Warm-up 3-Stripes Track Top (Men's): was $55 now from $17
- Superlite Sports Visor: was $22 now from $15
- Advantage 2.0 Sneaker (Women's): was $59 now from $25
- Defender 5.0 Duffel: was $40 now from $29
- Supernova Stride Running Sneaker (Women's): was $49 now from $36
- Ultraboost Light (Men's): was $190 now from $47
Sneakers/shoes
Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.
These tennis-inspired casual sneakers look awesome and are comfortable even when you're on your feet all day. There's a fun variety of designs to choose from, with a black colorway that has an imitation crocodile leather look or a white one with star-shaped ventilation holes.
These budget-friendly running sneakers from Adidas just got a price cut that makes them even more affordable. Their mesh upper makes them lightweight and breathable, and they have a Dreamstrike+ midsole to make them more supportive.
The Ultraboost Light are one of our favorite pairs of running shoes from Adidas. Our Adidas Ultraboost Light review says these are stylish, fit well and are lighter than the previous Ultraboost 22. They're usually a bit more expensive than other models on the market, but this is an amazing discount you shouldn't miss.
Our Adidas Ultraboost 5 review called these "a standout option for those who want a good-looking shoe for general use as well as running." We loved their stylish design, grippy soles and smooth-feeling, comfortable foam stack.
If your running shoes need a basic boost, check out the Adidas Ultraboost 1.0. Featuring ultra-cushioned midsoles and Stretchweb outsoles, these road-running shoes should add a little extra bounce to the ounce in your daily treks. The Continental rubber hugs the pavement like a mountain goat, and the breathable upper is refreshingly minimalist.
Apparel
Whether you're on the basketball court or out on the town, these Adidas shorts are super comfortable. They're breathable, move with you and wick sweat off your body. That makes them great for both workouts and casual wear.
After this discount, how could you say no to this sleek t-shirt? It has a sporty look and is super comfortable thanks to its jersey fabric and roomy, relaxed fit.
This Adidas training bra has been massively discounted in certain sizes and colors. If your size is in stock, act fast! This bra has a flattering cut and supportive design, with a mesh panel at the back to improve ventilation. There's also removeable padding to improve its versatility.
These Adidas flared leggings will help you show your flair! They're soft and stretchy, with a high-rise waist. These blend in well whether you're out and about or heading to a yoga class.
When it's too hot for leggings, opt for these Adidas Techfit Training Shorts. These compression short leggings fit snugly for extra support, while wicking sweat off your body to keep you comfortable and dry.
Warm up in style with the essentials track top from Adidas. This jacket takes you straight back to the 90s and we're loving it. It features a relaxed fit, a full zip and a stand-up collar. There are also two pockets across the front to store your stuff (or keep your hands warm.)
Accessories
This dependable Adidas backpack is an Amazon bestseller, and it's even better after a discount. It has a mesh pocket at the side for your water bottle, and a zipped outer pocket to store small items.
Score this Adidas sun visor for a discount at Amazon. It comes in a bunch of different colors, so you can match it to whatever you're wearing. Its mesh interior wicks sweat and the peak keeps the sun out of your eyes while you're working out.
This Adidas Duffel is an essential for traveling, gym trips, hitting the beach and everything in between. This deal is on the 42L model, which has plenty of storage space and pockets to keep your stuff organized. It's also made of water resistant fabric.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.