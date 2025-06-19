Massive Adidas sale live from $7 at Amazon — 15 early Prime Day deals I'd shop now

No need to wait for Prime Day — Amazon’s Adidas sale has a ton of awesome deals that must not be missed. Whether you’re looking for a sun visor to help you beat the heat or a new pair of running shoes to hit your personal best, you’re in luck.

Right now the popular Adidas Ultraboost Light are on sale from $47 at Amazon. These are one of our favorite pairs of Adidas running shoes because of their stylish design and sock-like fit.

Or, if you need a bag that’s perfect everywhere from the gym to the beach, you can currently get the Adidas Defender 5.0 Duffel on sale from $29 at Amazon.

I’ve listed my favorite Adidas deals below. Prices vary based on your choices of size and color, so check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes coverage, and check out the early Prime Day Ring deals I’d shop with up to 50% off.

Sneakers/shoes

Adidas Adilette Shower Slides: was $30 now $17 at Amazon Whether you're at the beach, gym or grabbing a coffee, these sandals do the job. They feature a contoured footbed that makes them comfy to walk in, and a hook-and-loop bandage upper dries quickly. Additionally, they complement everything perfectly.

Adidas Advantage 2.0 Sneaker (Women's): was $59 now $28 at Amazon These tennis-inspired casual sneakers look awesome and are comfortable even when you're on your feet all day. There's a fun variety of designs to choose from, with a black colorway that has an imitation crocodile leather look or a white one with star-shaped ventilation holes.

Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 Shoe (Men's): was $180 now $134 at Amazon If your running shoes need a basic boost, check out the Adidas Ultraboost 1.0. Featuring ultra-cushioned midsoles and Stretchweb outsoles, these road-running shoes should add a little extra bounce to the ounce in your daily treks. The Continental rubber hugs the pavement like a mountain goat, and the breathable upper is refreshingly minimalist.

Apparel

Adidas Powerimpact Train Medium-Support 3-Stripes Bra (Women's): was $14 now $12 at Amazon This Adidas training bra has been massively discounted in certain sizes and colors. If your size is in stock, act fast! This bra has a flattering cut and supportive design, with a mesh panel at the back to improve ventilation. There's also removeable padding to improve its versatility.

Adidas Essentials Warm-up 3-Stripes Track Top (Men's): was $55 now $17 at Amazon Warm up in style with the essentials track top from Adidas. This jacket takes you straight back to the 90s and we're loving it. It features a relaxed fit, a full zip and a stand-up collar. There are also two pockets across the front to store your stuff (or keep your hands warm.)

Accessories

Adidas Alliance Sackpack Drawstring Backpack: was $20 now $15 at Amazon This dependable Adidas backpack is an Amazon bestseller, and it's even better after a discount. It has a mesh pocket at the side for your water bottle, and a zipped outer pocket to store small items.

Adidas Superlite Sports Visor: was $22 now $19 at Amazon Score this Adidas sun visor for a discount at Amazon. It comes in a bunch of different colors, so you can match it to whatever you're wearing. Its mesh interior wicks sweat and the peak keeps the sun out of your eyes while you're working out.