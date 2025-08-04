Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is now just $999 at Amazon — and it has one feature the Galaxy Z Fold 7 lacks

All the attention may be on the newly-released Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, but that doesn't mean you should be dismissing the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Especially not now that it's dropped to blow $1,000.

You can pick up the Galaxy S25 Ultra for just $999 over at Amazon. That's $300 off the usual price, and while not quite the lowest price we've ever seen it's not that far off. And that makes it a deal that's too good to pass up, especially if you're looking for a great Android phone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 ultra: was $1,299 now $999 at Amazon Get Samsung's latest non-folding flagship with a major discount at Amazon. It's not quite the lowest ever price, but it's pretty close — and nets you a serious discount on one of the best phones around. Not to mention the fact this one still has S Pen support, which the Z Fold 7 lacks.

While the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to get a bunch of fancy upgrades when it launches next year, that doesn't change the fact the Galaxy S25 Ultra is still the best Android phone you can buy right now. All thanks to its powerful performance, good battery life, a diverse range of AI features and unbeatable camera performance.

There's a reason it's also top of our best camera phones page, after all. The S25 Ultra offers a whopping 200MP resolution on its main camera lens, the 50MP ultrawide lens, alongside an updated 50MP telephoto lens capable of 5x optical zoom. The trademark secondary telephoto lens is still around too, offering 3x optical magnification.

The other big benefit is that the S25 Ultra comes with an S Pen stylus. The Z fold 7 lacks this particular feature, and it's rumored that Samsung may pull it from the Galaxy S26 Ultra as well. So if you want a good phone with actual handwriting capabilities, this may be your last serious option from Samsung for a while.

You can't get One UI 8 on this phone just yet, unless you sign up for the beta, since the stale version is a foldable exclusive for the time being. Though it shouldn't take too long for Samsung to start rolling it out to other phones.

Once that happens you'll be able to experience features like the Improved Audio Eraser, Gemini Live's screenshare, better live notifications in the Now Bar and more. Sadly we don't have a timeline on that yet.