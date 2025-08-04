Summer heat got you down? This portable air conditioner deal can help you cool off

I can tell you from experience how awful it is to be stuck in a hot building without any air conditioning to take the edge off. The problem is that if you don't already have A/C at home, actually getting yourself a unit can be expensive. Which is why discounts on portable air conditioners, like this one at Amazon, are worth taking advantage of.

You can pick up this Coolbus 8500 BTU portable air conditioner for $180 at Amazon right now. That's 40% off the original price, and a saving of over $120. Honestly, that's a small price to pay to be able to keep cool in any heatwave.

Coolblus 8500BTU portable air conditioner: was $299 now $180 at Amazon If the heat's getting you down, there's no better way to cool off than with an air conditioner. This portable unit can cool rooms up to 36 sq ft in as little as 15 minutes. Plus, being a portable unit, you don't have to do any installation to get things going.

This 8500 BTU air conditioner is capable of cooling spaces up to 360 sq ft, which should be more than enough for the majority of rooms in your home — and maybe some hallways to boot. It also promises to be able to partially cool rooms in as little as 15 minutes, and operates at as low as 52 decibels.

While not silent, that's about on par with the level of noise in a quiet home anyway. So it should sound just like having a refrigerator running in the background of your room. Which makes it ideal for trying to get to sleep without feeling like you're about to sweat away half your bodyweight.

Other features include a built-in fan (with cooling switched off) and a dehumidifier capable of removing 55L out of the air each day. Because the only thing worse than being too hot is trying to contend with high humidity at the same time.

While the unit does need to be vented, the portable factor gives it a benefit over window units or wall-mounted HVAC units. If you need to move around and stay cool, simply wheel the unit with you. Just make sure to vent it properly.