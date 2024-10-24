Epic early Black Friday savings at Wayfair — 15 deals I’d shop for my home

Although we're still a month out from one of the biggest savings events of the year, Wayfair just dropped an early Black Friday preview sale — and the deals do not disappoint.

For those looking to revamp their home without breaking the bank, I strongly encourage you to take a sneak peak at Wayfair's impressive early Black Friday sale. Right now, you can get a whopping 70% off furniture, bedding, decor, lighting and more. But the clock is ticking! The preview sale ends on November 11, so we recommend perusing these picks ASAP.

Of course, Black Friday is sure to have equally great deals in store, but there's no guaranteeing which items will be on sale. Here are my 15 favorite finds from Wayfair's early sale. (For more ways to save, check out our guide to the best Wayfair coupons).

Seasonal decor: up to 40% off @ Wayfair

Mattresses: up to 50% off @ Wayfair

Tableware: up to 50% off @ Wayfair

Area Rugs: up to 70% off @ Wayfair

Staub Cast Iron 3.5 Qt Pumpkin Cocotte: was $471 now $199 @ Wayfair

This adorable pumpkin-shaped cast iron cocotte is a must-have for fall. Not only will it serve as a whimsical piece of seasonal decor atop your stove, it's also perfect for simmering hearty stews and slow-cooking meat and vegetables to tender perfection.

Wayfair Basics Sheer Curtain 59" x 84" Panel: was $15 now $8 @ Wayfair

Curtains can get expensive, fast. But these airy, sheer pieces start at just $8. These single panels go up in price as the size increases, but even the extra-long, 120-inch length won't run you more than $12. Layer these or use them to softly filter light; reviewers say they wash surprisingly well, and "once ironed, they look just as good as more expensive brands. Would definitely buy again."

Wayfair Sleep Memory Foam Pillow: was $99 now $32 @ Wayfair

This shredded memory foam-filled pillow from Wayfair's in-house brand boasts 16,000-plus 5-star reviews that rave about its cool touch, contouring support and fluff-ability. Every size (standard, queen, and king) is on sale right now and it ships fast.

Brightech Outdoor Solar Powered String Lights: was $169 now $54 @ Wayfair

One of the best solar lights you can buy, this set from Brightech is now just $54 for 27-feet worth of ambiance. They are super easy to install and perfect for any backyard, balcony, patio, terrance, porch, or even interior spaces.

Kelly Clarkson Home Natural Jute Basket: was $149 now $55 @ Wayfair

Store your fall throw blankets, extra pillows, and other miscellaneous decor items like books (even kids' toys!) in this 19-inch tall braided basket. Crafted from 100% natural jute, this exclusive item from Kelly Clarkson's home collection with Wayfair is a steal, considering it's now 63% off.

Novogratz Marilyn 3-Piece Dining Set: was $389 now $157 @ Wayfair

If you don't need a full outdoor dining table — though there are plenty to pick from — but rather a place to rest your glass or plate, this side table and chair combo might be your best bet. A Bob and Cortney Novogratz design, the all-weather wicker seat and back adds an elevated touch to the powder-coated metal frame.

Willa Arlo Berryville Metal Scalloped Mirror: was $244 now $185 @ Wayfair

"Love this mirror shape," one reviewer writes of this wavy number. The metal finish, with a bit of antique flourish, paired with a hefty weight (30 pounds!) speaks to the quality of this piece. It measures in at 35 inches high and 24 inches wide.

Aichele Faux Leather Wingback Chair: was $342 now $229 @ Wayfair

This accent chair will look sophisticated in just about any living room, den or office. Wrapped in faux-leather upholstery, the chair features a traditional wingback design and rests on four angled iron legs for an industrial modern look.

Hamilton Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Table: was $409 now $244 @ Wayfair

From cool nights to crisp days, this powerful fire pit will help extend your time outdoors this fall. You'll love cozying up to the portable fire pit that includes a spark screen, log poker, log grate and vinyl storage cover.

Real Flame Anson Fire Pit: was $384 now $248 @ Wayfair

Constructed with heavy-gauge steel, this fire pit with a raised base protects your patio or deck. The simple, bowl-shaped design should fit into any setup and a complimentary spark screen, fire poker and grate means you'll have all the tools needed to take any gathering past sunset — even when temperatures are low. Just add some marshmallows and chocolate.