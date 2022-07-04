FAQs

What are Wayfair promo codes? Wayfair promo codes are hidden vouchers that can help lower the price of items sold on Wayfair. When applicable, Wayfair coupon codes can be applied while viewing your shopping cart. They're applied before you begin the checkout process.

What is the Wayfair Credit Card? Wayfair has two credit card options designed to help shoppers save money. Consumers earn Wayfair Rewards Dollars based on purchases they make with these cards. The Wayfair Credit Card offers $40 off your first order of $250 or more. In addition, card holders get 5% back in Rewards Dollars at Wayfair. Meanwhile, the Wayfair Mastercard offers the same perks, but adds 3% back in Rewards Dollars at grocery stores, 2% back in Rewards Dollars on online purchases, and 1% back in Rewards Dollars everywhere else. Neither of the cards requires an annual fee. You can sign up for either card at Wayfair via this link (opens in new tab).

How can I get free shipping at Wayfair? Most orders of $35 or above will receive free shipping at Wayfair. Thousands of items are also eligible for speedy 2-day delivery. Orders under $35 are subject to a flat shipping rate of $4.99.

What is Wayfair Professional? Wayfair Professional (opens in new tab) is a special service offered to companies. It's free to join and members enjoy personalized services, exclusive pro member pricing, and fast shipping. To join, you'll need to verify your business via its business identification number.

Wayfair hints and tips

In addition to Wayfair promo codes, there are various other ways to save money at Wayfair.

Wayfair Doorbuster Deals: These daily deals can knock up to 70% off select items. It's worth noting that many of these deals expire rapidly and are available for a limited time only.

Wayfair Closeout Deals: For the most aggressive Wayfair deals, you'll want to shop the Wayfair Closeout section. Here you'll find steep discounts on overstocked and discontinued items.

Wayfair Open Box Deals: Buying refurbished is a great way to save money. Wayfair offers hundreds of returned and like-new items for sale every day. These open box deals include everything from kitchen stools to living room sofas.

How to use Wayfair promo codes

Wayfair coupon codes can be manually entered while viewing your shopping cart. Underneath the Proceed to Checkout button, is a field called Add Gift Card/Promo Code. Manually type in your Wayfair promo code here, click the Apply button, and your coupon will automatically kick in.