October Prime Day is behind us, and Black Friday is still weeks away — but that doesn’t mean the deals have dried up. There are still plenty of worthwhile savings to score between the major shopping events, and one of the most impressive sales I’ve spotted so far is on kitchen and home appliances.

In fact, Amazon is currently knocking up to 55% off everything from toaster ovens and blenders to air purifiers and vacuums. Many of the deals come courtesy of our favorite brands that we've personally tested — Ninja, Shark, KitchenAid, Dyson and more, to name a few prominent players.

If you're ready to upgrade your home appliances, I've rounded up the best deals from Amazon that you can shop right now. Plus, don't miss our Amazon promo codes page for more ways to save.

Best Kitchen Appliance Deals

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $59 now $35 at Amazon This 7-quart slow cooker is the perfect size to house a big batch of chili or queso to snack on all day. Or you can plan ahead and slow cook a melt-in-your-mouth roast with some carrots and potatoes for an easy dinner. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Blast Max: was $99 now $69 at Amazon The Ninja Blast Max is capable of taking on any challenge you throw at it, including crushing ice and blitzing berries to make yummy smoothies. It comes with multiple blend settings to make sure your blender is using the right level of power for the task at hand, and the compact size means it’s a great option for anyone with a small kitchen. Read more Read less ▼

KitchenAid Cordless Citrus Juicer: was $99 now $79 at Amazon The KitchenAid Go Cordless Citrus Juicer makes it so simple to have fresh juice every morning with minimal mess. If you hate pulp in your juice, this won’t be for you. But if you’re looking for the fastest way to juice your citrus, this is the answer. It’s simple to clean too, since the top half of the appliance is dishwasher-friendly. Read more Read less ▼

CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer: was $139 now $89 at Amazon An extra large digital air fryer, this CHEFMAN model has 17 presets and an easy-to-use touch screen so you can get cooking immediately. It's big enough for family-sized meals, party-sized appetizers and has a window so you can check your cooking without opening it. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Air Fryer XL: was $179 now $119 at Amazon The Ninja Pro XL 6-in-1 air fryer does everything you need an air fryer to. It cooks, it crisps, it bakes. It's the ideal first air fryer because it does utterly everything you could want. As someone who's used a lot of Ninja tech, I can also say with confidence that it's intuitive and easy to use. Ninja never lets you down. Read more Read less ▼

Keurig K-Express: was $89 now $69 at Amazon The Keurig Express offers three cup sizes — 8, 10 and 12 oz and has a 42 oz detachable water reservoir, making it easy to remove, fill or clean. By removing the drip tray you can position a travel mug up to 7.4 inches tall under the brew stream. Read more Read less ▼

Save 23% Ninja Single Serve Coffee Maker with Pods and Grounds: was $129 now $99 at Amazon This stylish Ninja coffee maker comes in a gorgeous choice of colorways, including Sage Green, and is now on sale for $30 off. Whether you prefer pods or grounds, this device makes tasty brews in 7 sizes (6-oz. to 24-oz) and has a built-in, fold-away milk frother! The only problem you'll have is deciding which color to choose. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer: was $149 now $129 at Amazon Ninja's NeverClog Cold Press Juicer removes the hassle of juicing fruits and vegetables. The special filter pushes pulp through without clogging and lets you customize the amount of pulp in your juice with two interchangeable pulp filters. It comes with a 24-oz juice jug and a 36-oz pulp container, allowing you to make large batches of juice, rather than single servings. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $219 now $149 at Amazon Leave all the multi-tasking in the kitchen to one appliance with this Ninja blender. With four functions for smoothies, processing, dough, drinks and more it will quickly become your go-to kitchen appliance. With this ultimate appliance, you’ll be enjoying fresh, healthy drinks, homemade bread and sweet bakes. Read more Read less ▼

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart: was $499 now $379 at Amazon A Tom's Guide favorite, in our KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart stand mixer review, we dubbed it the "best kitchen purchase" you can ever make. It beats, whisks, and kneads at 10 different speeds, so you don't have to, reducing recipe times. The bowl is big enough to support 9 dozen cookies or 4 loaves of bread at a time. This machine also boasts a 59-point planetary mixing action — fancy words that translate into incredibly mixed ingredients. Plus, it ships with a flat beater, coated dough hook, 6-wire whip, and 1-piece pouring shield. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Barista Express: was $689 now $499 at Amazon The Breville Barista Express is one of the most iconic and respected bean-to-cup espresso machines ever made. Although it's been out for around 6 years at this point, the Barista Express shows no signs of slowing down. Right now it's just $499, which is the same price as Breville's compact Bambino Plus. You basically get a free grinder. Read more Read less ▼

Best Home Appliance Deals

Levoit Core Smart Air Purifier 200S-P: was $89 now $74 at Amazon If you’re after a small yet powerful purifier that can handle mid-large spaces, this Levoit Core smart model is ideal. It comes with a three-stage filtration, and has an auto feature that scans the air for particles and adjusts the fan speed accordingly. Plus, it sends back real-time reports to your phone, for added convenience. Read more Read less ▼

Bissell Little Green Mini Portable Carpet and Upholstery Deep Cleaner: was $99 now $86 at Amazon This is a great discount for the mini version of the portable stain removing vacuum that can be used to remove spills and messes created by the whole family, including pets. The clean water tank has a 16 oz capacity, giving you more time between emptying and refilling. Plus, it comes with a 4-inch tough stain tool, HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool, and trial size cleaning solution. Read more Read less ▼

Shark Never Change Air Purifier: was $179 now $129 at Amazon Named the best air purifier for small spaces in our guide, this Shark air purifier suits rooms up to 250 sq ft, although this is based on one change of air over an hour. With an auto mode, it adjusts the fan speed based on the quality of the air and displays the corresponding data on the panel. It also has Odor Neutralizer Technology, that releases a fresh scent in the air. Read more Read less ▼

Save $120 Shark Cordless Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum (Red): was $299 now $179 at Amazon This lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner can handle just about any task. Equipped with powerful suction, it comes with a multiflex wand that can tackle hard-to-reach places, DuoClean PowerFins, and a self-cleaning brushroll (great for pet hair). It also has a 40-minute runtime on a single charge. Read more Read less ▼

Shark HydroVac MessMaster wet and dry vacuum: was $299 now $199 at Amazon The Shark HydroVac MessMaster is one of the easiest wet and dry vacuums to use. It's so much lighter and easier than lugging around a mop, and the self-cleaning roller means it won't dispense mess back onto your floors. Read more Read less ▼

iRobot Braava Jet M6: was $449 now $199 at Amazon Voted our best robot mop, this model provides a thorough cleaning performance that dries quickly. The accurate navigation and tight controls are impressive, with the ability to clean specific rooms on the map. It also link up to work together with compatible Roombas to boot. Read more Read less ▼

Dreame D20 Air Plus Robot Vacuum: was $349 now $269 at Amazon The Dreame D20 Air Plus can clean and mop your floors. It features 20,000Pa suction power for cleaning and a built-in electronic water tank for mopping. It uses LiDAR technology to navigate through your home and it automatically docks when it's time to empty out its bin. We also appreciate its 4L sealed dust bag that traps up to 120 days worth of dust, pet hair, and debris. Read more Read less ▼

Dyson V8 Cordless : was $389 now $269 at Amazon The Dyson V8 gets you up to 40 minutes of fade-free power. It also comes with two cleaning heads, the Hair Screw Tool (to pick up long hair without tangles), and two additional attachments. We also like that it features HEPA filtration and an additional cleaner head for hard floors​. Read more Read less ▼

Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $269 at Amazon With a 55% discount, this makes this Shark robot vacuum a steal. With impressive suction power, this can easily pick up dirt, debris and pet hair on all floor types. It also has tons of features like Matrix Clean, precision mapping, AI voice control and a 60-day self-emptying capacity. Read more Read less ▼