I completely upgraded my car videos with the help of this magnetic phone mount — and it's under $20

Deals
By published

Installing and removing it takes under 2 seconds

Lisen Suction Cup Phone Mount on windshield.
(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I’ve tested many of the best electric cars in the last year, but the one thing I constantly use to help me shoot video is a car phone mount. Lately, I’ve switched from using one of those electric vacuum phone mounts that uses a motor to stick onto my windshield to a more low-tech one — and it’s changed the way I shoot car videos.

The Lisen Suction Cup Phone Mount doesn’t have anything fancy about it. In fact, it has a suction cup on one end and a MagSafe mount on the other. But don’t be fooled by this handy car accessory because it’s both one of the most reliable car phone mounts I’ve used and the one with the most utility. Best of all, it’s under $20 right now. It's definitely one of the best car phone mounts I've used.

Lisen Suction Cup Phone Mount
Lisen Suction Cup Phone Mount: was $29 now $19 at Amazon

Quickly connect or remove the Lisen Suction Cup Phone Mount to just about any surface thanks to its incredible suction power and easy removal. The MagSafe mount holds your phone in place, while allowing you to easily adjust its angle for shooting video or using your phone as a dash cam.

View Deal

For a limited time, you can get the Lisen Suction Cup Phone Mount with a 33% off instant discount that brings its price from $29 down to $19. Amazon also has a promotion going on right now where you can get it for free when you add the Lisen Electric Retractable Car Phone Mount along with the Lisen Suction Cup Phone Mount. At checkout, you’ll see a $19.99 off discount — so you’re technically paying only $37 for both gadgets.

What I really like about the Lisen Suction Cup Phone Mount is how easy it is to fasten to different surfaces in my car. With a quick slide of the lock, it stays secure in place without having to rely on other adhesives. The suction cup is made of this sticky material, but doesn’t leave the residue that typically comes from other adhesives. At the same time, it’s a breeze to remove.

Lisen Suction Cup Phone Mount installation onto windshield.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

When you’re shooting several videos all at different angles as much as I do, it’s nice to have a car phone mount that can quickly adapt — and the Lisen Suction Cup Phone Mount does exactly that. Whether I’m sticking it to the front windshield or dangling it off the glass roof, it never loses its suction. Thanks to its magnetic mount, I’m able to use my iPhone 16 Pro Max (or any other phones with a MagSafe case on) without worry it’ll fall off.

Image 1 of 4
Lisen Suction Cup Phone Mount on windshield.
(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

I’ve paired the Lisen Suction Cup Phone Mount with flip-style phones like the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to capture amazing shots while I’m driving. The amount of utility it provides beats all other car phone mounts I’ve used to date. Plus, it doesn’t require charging like other electric car phone mounts.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 97 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 9 Pro
(128GB OLED)
Our Review
1
Google Pixel 9 Pro 5G (128GB,...
Amazon
View Deal
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Our Review
2
Select Samsung Galaxy S25...
Amazon
$1,299.99
View Deal
Deal ends Mon, Jul 28, 2025
Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
Our Review
3
Google - Pixel 8a 5G 128GB...
Best Buy
$499
View Deal
OnePlus 13
Our Review
4
OnePlus 13,16GB RAM + 512GB...
Amazon
$999.99
View Deal
Google Pixel 9
Our Review
5
Google Pixel 9 5G (128GB,...
Amazon
View Deal
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Our Review
6
Google Pixel 9 Pro 128 GB
Verizon
Preorder
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
(Black)
Our Review
7
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra...
Mint Mobile
View Deal
Google Pixel 8a
Our Review
8
Google Pixel 8a 128 GB
Visible
Preorder
OnePlus 13
Our Review
9
OnePlus 13 - Black Eclipse
OnePlus
View Deal
Google Pixel 9
Our Review
10
Google Pixel 9 256 GB
Verizon
View Deal
Show more
See more Phones Deals
John Velasco
John Velasco
Senior Channel Editor for Phones

John’s a senior editor covering phones for Tom’s Guide. He’s no stranger in this area having covered mobile phones and gadgets since 2008 when he started his career. On top of his editor duties, he’s a seasoned videographer being in front and behind the camera producing YouTube videos. Previously, he held editor roles with PhoneArena, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and SPY. Outside of tech, he enjoys producing mini documentaries and fun social clips for small businesses, enjoying the beach life at the Jersey Shore, and recently becoming a first time homeowner.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.