I completely upgraded my car videos with the help of this magnetic phone mount — and it's under $20

I’ve tested many of the best electric cars in the last year, but the one thing I constantly use to help me shoot video is a car phone mount. Lately, I’ve switched from using one of those electric vacuum phone mounts that uses a motor to stick onto my windshield to a more low-tech one — and it’s changed the way I shoot car videos.

The Lisen Suction Cup Phone Mount doesn’t have anything fancy about it. In fact, it has a suction cup on one end and a MagSafe mount on the other. But don’t be fooled by this handy car accessory because it’s both one of the most reliable car phone mounts I’ve used and the one with the most utility. Best of all, it’s under $20 right now. It's definitely one of the best car phone mounts I've used.

For a limited time, you can get the Lisen Suction Cup Phone Mount with a 33% off instant discount that brings its price from $29 down to $19. Amazon also has a promotion going on right now where you can get it for free when you add the Lisen Electric Retractable Car Phone Mount along with the Lisen Suction Cup Phone Mount. At checkout, you’ll see a $19.99 off discount — so you’re technically paying only $37 for both gadgets.

What I really like about the Lisen Suction Cup Phone Mount is how easy it is to fasten to different surfaces in my car. With a quick slide of the lock, it stays secure in place without having to rely on other adhesives. The suction cup is made of this sticky material, but doesn’t leave the residue that typically comes from other adhesives. At the same time, it’s a breeze to remove.

When you’re shooting several videos all at different angles as much as I do, it’s nice to have a car phone mount that can quickly adapt — and the Lisen Suction Cup Phone Mount does exactly that. Whether I’m sticking it to the front windshield or dangling it off the glass roof, it never loses its suction. Thanks to its magnetic mount, I’m able to use my iPhone 16 Pro Max (or any other phones with a MagSafe case on) without worry it’ll fall off.

I’ve paired the Lisen Suction Cup Phone Mount with flip-style phones like the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 to capture amazing shots while I’m driving. The amount of utility it provides beats all other car phone mounts I’ve used to date. Plus, it doesn’t require charging like other electric car phone mounts.

