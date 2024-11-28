The best Black Friday camera deals — save up to $800 on Canon, Sony, Lumix and more

There's no better time to snap up a camera than during Black Friday deals, especially if you've been thinking of dipping your toe in the (photography) water. The holidays are upon us but so is the new year, and it's usually around this time when a lot of us decide to take up a new hobby. We test some of the best cameras so we know which features to look out for to determine whether you're getting bang for your buck. And you're in luck: we've found some killer deals on the likes of Canon, Sony, Lumix and Olympus.

Whether you're a pro photographer or just starting out, we've found deals for everyone. The very beginner-friendly Canon EOS R100 is currently 42% off at Amazon, and the bundle includes an 18-45mm lens. This is the perfect camera for those stepping up from smartphone photography. On the other hand, pros who dabble in sports photography and need a camera that won't succumb under pressure will love the Canon EOS R6 Mark II. It's down to just $1,999 from $2,499 and will pair well with your existing Canon lenses. Vloggers, don't fret: we've found awesome deals on Sony's vlogging lineup too.

But that's not all. If you're eyeing up an action camera or instant camera instead, we've compiled a list of those too. Trust us, we've got you. Ready? Here we go.

Nikita Achanta Reviews writer & camera tester Nikita tests some of the best cameras at Tom's Guide, putting each camera through rigorous testing by pushing battery life to the limit, analyzing build quality and features to determine whether it's good value for money. She's also the in-house instant cameras expert as she has been using instant cameras since 2015.

Peter Wolinski Reviews and cameras editor Pete heads up the cameras coverage here at Tom's Guide. He bought his first camera, a Fujifilm, back in 2015 and remains a passionate photographer to this day, both at work and in his spare time. He's also big into action cameras, using them to document his exploits on a motorcycle. Pete loves geeking out about cameras and comparing specs to help you find the right product for you.

Best Black Friday Canon camera deals

Great for beginners Canon EOS R100 with 18-45mm lens: was $599 now $349 at Amazon For beginners, the Canon EOS R100 is a fantastic choice and would make a fine gift too. In our Canon EOS R100 review, we noted that this camera has a bare bones feature list, resulting in a compact, lightweight and relatively inexpensive camera. It’s simple to use yet capable of capturing excellent 24.1MP images and decent 4K video at 25p. If you're stepping up from a smartphone, you won't go wrong with the EOS R100.

A unique vlogging camera Canon PowerShot V10: was $429 now $344 at Amazon The PowerShot V10 is a uniquely-designed vlogging camera with an innovative stand and flip up screen, to make solo vlogging to camera easy. In our Canon PowerShot V10 review, we loved the face tracking AF, 4K video, sound quality and its portability. If you want to dabble in stills as well, we'd advise spending a bit more on the Canon EOS R50, but if it's video alone you care about, this vlogging camera could make a great purchase.

Best Black Friday Sony camera deals

Sony ZV-1 II: was $899 now $698 at Amazon The Sony ZV-1 II is an awesome all-round vlogging camera featuring a wide-angle zoom lens for versatile framing. The camera features My Image Style which lets you tweak brightness and color while viewing what you plan to shoot, and Creative Look to apply one of 10 presets to match your vision.

For novice vloggers Sony ZV-1F: was $499 now $398 at Amazon The Sony ZV-1F is the perfect camera for beginners who want to get into vlogging and online content creation. This little camera shoots 4K video at 30p and features a range of automatic modes that are super useful for new vloggers and creators. There's a bokeh button for instant background blur as well as a product showcase mode for product review and unboxing content. At over $100 off, this is a great time to pick up the ZV-1F.

Vlogging powerhouse Sony ZV-E10 with 16-50mm lens: was $799 now $698 at Amazon Save $100 on the Sony ZV-E10 in this year's Black Friday sales. This portable camera gives you one-touch control over background blurring, captures 4K video at 30fps, and comes with a fast autofocus system with impressive object and eye detection. An easy camera to recommend at its retail price too, this deal is too good to pass up on.

Best Black Friday Lumix camera deals

4.5* rating Panasonic Lumix S5 with 20-60mm lens: was $2,099 now $1,297 at Amazon The Panasonic Lumix S5 hits all the right notes for still photographers, and delivers video features that you won’t find in competitively priced full-frame mirrorless cameras. With a full-frame 24MP sensor and array of video options, plus a sophisticated feature set, it will appeal to a broad range of photographers, especially those with a strong interest in video capture. Not surprisingly, those with more imaging experience will make the most of the camera’s capabilities. That said, the S5 offers enough basic picture-taking options to get started, while still affording plenty of room to grow one’s photo and video skills.

Video workhorse Panasonic Lumix S5IIX with 20-60mm and 50mm lenses: was $2,947 now $2,197 at Amazon In our Lumix S5IIX review, we fell in love with this camera, mainly thanks to its exhaustive video features, its subject detection AF, supreme build quality and excellent handling. The incredible full frame sensor helps, too, and performs excellently in low light and difficult dynamic ranges. This is our top mirrorless camera for video, thanks to its sheer video prowess, so it if you're shopping for a new video workhorse, look no further.

Video-focused camera Panasonic Lumix S9 with 20-60mm lens: was $1,799 now $1,497 at Amazon The Lumix S9 is Panasonic's stripped-back video-focused hybrid camera, designed to compete with compact video-oriented rivals like the Sony A7C II and a6700. It features no viewfinder and only a single SD slot, and is normally quite pricey (although this deal helps solve that). However, it has some awesome features, like 6K video, IBIS and a custom LUT bank. This bundle features a 20-60mm zoom lens.

Best Black Friday Olympus camera deals

Casual and street photography Olympus OM-5 with 12-45mm lens: was $1,599 now $1,099 at Amazon The OM-5 is a compact Micro Four Thirds camera with a 20.4 megapixel sensor that's perfect for casual and street photography, or as a travel companion. It sports a classic retro look which is pretty eye-catching if you ask me. This camera will also shoot 4K in cinematic 24p, which is ideal for short clips for socials or YouTube.

High-speed shooter Olympus OM-1 (body only): was $1,986 now $1,399 at Amazon The OM-1 is OM-System's flagship camera, packing a 20MP BSI Micro Four Thirds sensor, up to 8-stop IBIS, and hybrid contrast/phase detection AF with subject detection modes. With its small sensor, the OM-1 is all about speed, shooting at up to 120fps. It'll also shoot 4K/60p in up to 10-bit 4:2:0 color.

Best Black Friday Nikon camera deals

8K video Nikon Z8 (body only): was $3,999 now $3,496 at Amazon The Nikon Z8 is built for the pros, offering features like 8K RAW video, up to 120fps, and a powerful 45.7MP sensor, all packed into a compact body. The camera features excellent subject- and eye-detection AF that you can truly rely on in unpredictable situations. It also has a 4-axis tilting monitor, making it perfect for stills and video both.

Best Black Friday Fujifilm camera deals

Best APS-C Mirrorless Fujifilm X-T5 (body only): was $1,699 now $1,599 at Amazon The X-T5 is currently $100 off, which isn't a huge discount, but still puts this camera at its cheapest ever price. If you want a stylish powerful retro, it's either this or the Nikon Z f. The Fujifilm uses an APS-C sensor, which means a more compact build and smaller lenses. It also packs Fuji's incredible film simulation profiles. Hurry though, as stocks are already low at Amazon.

Best Black Friday instant camera deals

Black Friday instant cameras deals analysis Black Friday instant cameras deals analysis Nikita Achanta Reviews writer & camera tester How about an instant camera, huh? I've been using instant cameras since 2015 and you can usually find me testing one or two every week. I've found some epic deals for you this year, so whether you're a Polaroid fan or an Instax die-hard, there's something for everyone. The Polaroid Go Gen 2 bundle is the best deal of them all. This is a camera that can be used by anyone and comes with plenty of film to last you all through the holiday celebrations. But if future film costs are concerns, I'd recommend the Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro bundle as paper is much cheaper than both Polaroid's and Fujifilm's.

Best for beginners Fujifilm Instax mini 12: was $79 now $69 at Amazon In my Fujifilm Instax mini 12 review, I said this camera was extremely easy-to-use and took bright and detailed photos, even in low light. It comes with a handy app to scan and share your prints, a selfie mirror and a close-up mode for more versatile shots. You can also get it in one of four lush colorways: blue, purple, green and pink.

Best for selfies Fujifilm Instax mini 40: was $99 now $89 at Amazon Our Instax mini 40 review noted that this camera is identical to the Instax mini 11 specs-wise, but that the design elements on the mini 40 make it feel aimed at a slightly more mature demographic. The camera is very user-friendly and it consistently nails exposures so you don't have to worry about burning through film. The resulting colors are vibrant and aesthetically pleasing too.

Best wide format Fujifilm Instax Wide 400: was $149 now $139 at Amazon Launched in summer 2024, this is the first time the Instax Wide 400 has gone on sale — and while it isn't a massive discount, this camera is very easy to recommend even at its retail price. In my Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 review, I noted that this camera improved on the Wide 300's best qualities. Easy to use with an ergonomic layout, the wide prints it produces are detailed, and it comes with handy macro lens and selfie mirror attachment, an adjustment accessory, and a new self timer. And did I say it looks gorgeous? This is a real beaut!

Best 2-in-1 Fujifilm Instax mini LiPlay: was $169 now $159 at Amazon It's a camera, a printer and an audio recorder (sort of)! I loved testing this camera for my Instax mini LiPlay review, as it lets you take retro photos but also print your own from a smartphone, and you can add filters and frames too. Since its launch in summer 2024, the camera has hit its lowest ever price this Black Friday, so now's the time to grab this deal if you want an instant camera that lets you add QR codes to prints!

Best for creativity Fujifilm Instax mini 99: was $199 now $189 at Amazon In our Instax mini 99 review, we noted that not only is this camera aesthetically pleasing but it's also highly functional. You get a number of advanced features like exposure compensation, built-in color filters and double exposure capabilities in a user-friendly body. Although it's more expensive than some Instax cameras currently on the market, the added creative control and beautiful styling make it worth the premium.

Best Black Friday action camera deals

Black Friday action cameras deals analysis Black Friday action cameras deals analysis Peter Wolinski Reviews and cameras editor When it comes to action camera deals, the best deal this Black Friday is on the latest model, the Hero13 Black accessories bundle, which packs a decent array of additional accessories for only $10 more than the base GoPro Hero13 Black (itself reduced by $60). As for Insta360, its deals are never huge, but we're seeing a few discounts on its best products like the X4 and Go 3S. The deal on the DJI Osmo Action 4 (OA4) is an absolute belter, though. This is DJI's 2023 flagship, so it's hardly old tech, but you can pick it up for just $209, which includes a $15 gift card.

Best value bundle GoPro Hero13 Black Accessories bundle: was $449 now $349 at Amazon This accessories bundle is easily the best action camera deal right now. It includes the Hero13 Black, two batteries, a microSD card, a pouch and a grip, all for only $10 more than the sale price of the base GoPro Hero13 Black. You're effectively getting all of the accessories above for just $10! The Hero13 Black is already a great deal at its sale price given how recently it was released, making this bundle awesome value. If I were to pick any deal to snatch this Black Friday, it's this one!

Best for pros GoPro Hero13 Black: was $399 now $339 at Amazon The GoPr Hero13 Black is the latest and greatest action camera from GoPro. It narrowly missed out on the top spot in our best action cameras roundup, as the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro is better value at MSRP. However, the Hero13 Black isn't at MSRP right now (and the DJI OA5 Pro isn't on sale)! As you'll see in our GoPro Hero13 Black review, it packs sharp 5.3K video, buttery smooth stabilization and interchangeable lenses. Given how recently it was released, this $60 is discount is a great offer — it won't go much lower than this.

Previous editor's choice GoPro Hero12 Black: was $349 now $299 at Amazon The Hero12 Black may be last year's model, but that doesn't mean it's past its prime. GoPros evolve very slowly, so this is the same fundamental camera as the Hero13 Black aside from a few secondary upgrades. In our GoPro Hero 12 Black review we really liked the Bluetooth support for wireless audio recording, outstanding video performance and horizon lock stabilization. It's just as powerful but $50 cheaper than the new model! Be warned that Amazon states the list price of this model as $399 — that was its original list price, but it actually hovers at about $349 these days after being succeeded.

Latest model GoPro Hero: was $199 now $179 at Amazon We've yet to test the GoPro Hero, as it's the latest GoPro camera and we're waiting for GoPro to send us a test unit. I'll be testing it very soon, but the Hero is intended to rival the Insta360 Go 3S in that it's a tiny but 4K capable action camera. It isn't as small as the Go 3S' thumb camera. However, it is a whole lot cheaper and has better overall waterproofing, so if you need something tiny, this will definitely be a great choice.

8K video Insta360 Ace Pro: was $349 now $299 at Amazon During our initial Insta360 Ace Pro review in 2023, I thought it was a really solid camera but overpriced at $449 ($50 higher than a new GoPro). The 8K support didn't justify the price. However, Insta360 has massively dropped the list price to $349, making this a much more tempting purchase given it's powerful video specs, fantastic stabilization and best-in-class (and free) smartphone app. Better yet, it's now on sale with another $50 slashed off the price.

Best 360 camera Insta360 X4: was $499 now $429 at Amazon Now we're really talking. This is the only camera I have ever awarded full 5 stars to in my Insta360 X4 review, because it's utterly brilliant. The X4 is the most powerful 360 camera ever made, shooting full 360 degree content in 8K (which ends up at 2.7K when reframed to 16:9 for viewing on a screen). If you want to shoot awesome and surreal 360 or invisible selfie stick footage, this is the camera to buy, and it's now $70 which is the best price ever. That means there's never yet been a better time to buy.

Best tiny camera Insta360 GO 3S: was $429 now $389 at Amazon I have a big soft spot for the Insta360 Go 3S. It's the only camera small enough that you can put it on a cap peak. Our Insta360 Go 3S review shows that this device is pretty powerful, though, as it shoots 4K/30p. Onboard memory is fixed as there's no microSD card, so you'll want the 128GB model for shooting 4K. The GoPro Hero is another tiny camera that's much cheaper, but doesn't have the ultra small removable thumb camera, making it less versatile. At $389, this is the best price we've seen on this model.

$15 gift voucher DJI Osmo Action 4: was $314 now $209 at Amazon The DJI Osmo Action 4 was a close contender in the last-gen action camera race, competing against the GoPro Hero12 Black. Our DJI Osmo Action 4 review shows that this is a phenomenal action camera capable of professional content production. It is waterproof down to 59 feet and can hook up wirelessly to DJI mics, like the fantastic DJI Mic 2. This bundle comes with a $15 Amazon gift voucher. You can buy the standalone camera without a gift voucher, but that's on sale for the same price. $209 is the lowest ever price for this camera.