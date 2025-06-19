I took some of my best photos with the Canon EOS R5 Mark II — and it’s currently at its lowest ever price

As part of my job as reviews writer at Tom's Guide, I get to test some of the best mirrorless cameras, whether they're for beginners, enthusiasts or professionals.

If it's a high-speed camera with a solid burst rate, I always put it through its paces by photographing animals and birds — and if you're on the lookout for a camera that can withstand anything, the Canon EOS R5 Mark II is the one for you.

However, there's no sugarcoating it: the EOS R5 Mark II is an expensive camera. Its body alone costs $4,299 / £3,799, and I haven't seen it get a major price drop... until today.

Right now, you can save $500 at Amazon U.S. or £238 at Amazon U.K.. If you're a pro photographer and are looking to upgrade, I'd snap (pun fully intended) this deal up immediately.

U.S. deal Canon EOS R5 Mark II (U.S.): was $4,299 now $3,799 at Amazon The Canon EOS R5 Mark II improves on its predecessor by introducing a 45MP Stacked sensor that captures lots of detail for extreme cropping. Its intelligent autofocus system with auto subject-detection quickly locks on to animal and human faces and eyes, as well as vehicles. It’s built well and handles sublimely, and its 30fps burst shooting and 8.5-stops of IBIS make capturing action effortless.

The EOS R5 Mark II is capable of withstanding anything you throw at it. Fully weather-sealed and protected against dust and rain, you can use it in virtually any environmental setting — indoors and outdoors. It's sublime to handle thanks to the sculpted grip, and it never feels too bulky to carry around your neck.

U.K. deal Canon EOS R5 Mark II (U.K.): was £3,799 now £3,561 at Amazon Brits, rejoice! The EOS R5 Mark II is discounted in the U.K. too. Bad news is that it isn't as big a discount as the one being offered to the Americans. At Amazon U.K., you can save £238... which isn't a lot but it's something.

But of course, the EOS R5 Mark II's prowess lies in its imaging capabilities. Featuring a 45MP Stacked CMOS sensor which enables speedier readouts to minimize rolling shutter distortions, it takes stunning photos with beautiful color science. 45 megapixels also give you room for extreme cropping.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide) (Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

Canon has also perfected the EOS R5 Mark II's autofocus system. With auto subject detection, the camera quickly locks on to animals, birds, humans, vehicles, you name it.

In my testing, the camera took mere milliseconds to focus on the subject regardless of how many times I switched between, say, humans and vehicles. It even locked on to a slightly obscured squirrel which even my own eyes could not see!

A picture is worth a thousand words, of course, so you can browse through the sample gallery above and see just how gorgeous they are.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The EOS R5 Mark II has a stacked feature set and you can read all about it in my full review. Its in-camera upscaling (powered by AI) for images shot as JPEG/HEIF is a highlight.

It enhances resolution by 4x, extrapolating the image’s EXIF data, creating stills up to 180MP from the original 45MP image. You can upscale either one image or a series of burst shots, and it's one feature that can revolutionize how you photograph subjects.

The EOS R5 Mark II is our pick for the best full frame mirrorless camera for a plethora of reasons. It's super straightforward to use with a well-laid out control scheme, its autofocus system gives you little to complain about, and it takes ridiculously good photos.

If I were you, I'd save $500 at Amazon U.S. or £238 at Amazon U.K. right now — that's the lowest I've seen the camera drop to!