I’ve spent 600 hours testing instant cameras — here are the 7 deals I’d snap up this Black Friday

Happy Black Friday deals week! We've seen some fantastic discounts on action cameras and vlogging cameras but if those don't tickle your fancy, how about some big savings on the best instant cameras? As a reviews writer at Tom's Guide, I have the pleasure of testing the latest and greatest cameras — I even used an instant camera instead of my phone to document my vacation — so I know what to look for to determine whether it's a good deal or not. And boy are there some great ones right now.

For instance, the Polaroid Go Gen 2 bundle is currently 25% off at Amazon, and this includes 16 pieces of film. This cutesy camera is one of my favorites as it's easy to use and takes gorgeous prints. But if you want large prints instead, the Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 is down to $139 from $149 at Amazon — and this is the first time it's gone on sale since its launch in summer 2024. Hybrid instant cameras, like the Instax mini LiPlay, are on sale too.

Let me take you through the best Black Friday instant camera deals — and don't forget to check out discounts on film too.

Nikita Achanta Staff Writer (Reviews) Nikita is Tom's Guide's in-house instant cameras expert, and she's constantly testing one model or another. She has been using instant cameras since 2015, so she knows the features to look out for. Armed with knowledge about the semantics of instant photography, you can trust her to present the facts, always backed up by thorough testing.

Best budget Polaroid Go Gen 2 bundle ★★★★½

In my Polaroid Go Gen 2 review, I rated this camera highly for its cute, portable, easy-to-use design, and noted that it improves on the first-gen model by introducing a new double exposure mode for creative shots. It also comes with a self-timer and selfie mirror, and boasts a good battery life. This bundle includes 16 pieces of film, so the 25% discount is definitely worth snapping up. Quick specs: Polaroid Go Color film, $1.12 per print Pros: + Good value for money | + Double exposure mode | + Good battery life

Cons: - Low light performance isn't great | - Smartphone app only for scanning Normal price: $119

Today's best Black Friday deal: $89 @ Amazon

Best for travel Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro bundle ★★★★

In my Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro review, I said that this camera combines vintage charm and modern convenience, allowing you to print lovely images from your smartphone while looking oh-so-retro. Color reproduction is faithful, and the camera itself is extremely easy to use. This bundle includes 68 sheets of paper, making it fantastic value for money. Quick specs: Kodak 4PASS 2.1 x 3.4-inch film, 73¢ per print Pros: + Faithful color reproduction | + Straightforward controls | + Very compact and portable

Cons: - No double exposures | - Subpar battery life Normal price: $129

Today's best Black Friday deal: $101 @ Amazon

Best for beginners Fujifilm Instax mini 12 ★★★★½

In my Fujifilm Instax mini 12 review, I said this camera was extremely easy-to-use and took bright and detailed photos, even in low light. It comes with a handy app to scan and share your prints, a selfie mirror and a close-up mode for more versatile shots. You can also get it in one of four lush colorways: blue, purple, green and pink. Quick specs: Instax mini film, 75¢ per print Pros: + Just point and shoot | + Convenient close-up mode | + Powerful flash provides good fill

Cons: - Can't turn flash off | - No smartphone app Normal price: $79

Today's best Black Friday deal: $69 @ Amazon

Best for selfies Fujifilm Instax mini 40 ★★★★

Our Instax mini 40 review noted that this camera is identical to the Instax mini 11 specs-wise, but that the design elements on the mini 40 make it feel aimed at a slightly more mature demographic. The camera is very user-friendly and it consistently nails exposures so you don't have to worry about burning through film. The resulting colors are vibrant and aesthetically pleasing too. Quick specs: Instax mini film, 75¢ per print Pros: + Excellent image quality | + Easy to use | + Cool retro look

Cons: - Only good for close-up photos | - No creative modes Normal price: $99

Today's best Black Friday deal: $89 @ Amazon

Best wide format Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 ★★★★

Launched in summer 2024, this is the first time the Instax Wide 400 has gone on sale — and while it isn't a massive discount, this camera is very easy to recommend even at its retail price. In my Fujifilm Instax Wide 400 review, I noted that this camera improved on the Wide 300's best qualities. Easy to use with an ergonomic layout, the wide prints it produces are detailed, and it comes with handy macro lens and selfie mirror attachment, an adjustment accessory, and a new self timer. And did I say it looks gorgeous? This is a real beaut! Quick specs: Instax Wide film, $1.11 per print Pros: + Lovely wide prints | + Great handling | + Good value for money

Cons: - Disposable batteries | - Not the best in low light Normal price: $149

Today's best Black Friday deal: $139 @ Amazon

Best 2-in-1 Fujifilm Instax mini LiPlay ★★★★

Actually 3-in-1! It's a camera, a printer and an audio recorder (sort of). I loved testing this camera for my Instax mini LiPlay review, as it lets you take retro photos but also print your own from a smartphone, and you can add filters and frames too. Since its launch in summer 2024, the camera has hit its lowest ever price this Black Friday, so now's the time to grab this deal if you want an instant camera that lets you add QR codes to prints! Quick specs: Instax mini film, 75¢ per print Pros: + Camera, printer and audio recorder | + Lots of filters and frames | + Smartphone app

Cons: - Audio recording a hassle | - Filters only while shooting Normal price: $169

Today's best Black Friday deal: $159 @ Amazon

Best for creativity Fujifilm Instax mini 99 ★★★★½

In our Instax mini 99 review, we noted that not only is this camera aesthetically pleasing but it's also highly functional. You get a number of advanced features like exposure compensation, built-in color filters and double exposure capabilities in a user-friendly body. Although it's more expensive than some Instax cameras currently on the market, the added creative control and beautiful styling make it worth the premium. Quick specs: Instax mini film, 75¢ per print Pros: + Gorgeous design | + Lots of creative filters and controls | + Exposure comp controls

Cons: - Lacks a selfie mirror | - No in-camera charging Normal price: $199

Today's best Black Friday deal: $189 @ Amazon

I love instant cameras and while I own a couple, I'm tempted by the discounts I've listed above. Personally, I'm eyeing up the Fujifilm Instax mini 40 which is currently 10% off at Amazon. Not only does this camera take beautiful photos but it looks the part too. You might be tempted by the Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro bundle which is currently 22% off at Amazon and I don't blame you. It's an awesome camera that performs well in low-light conditions too.

