I tested the Sony ZV-1F and said it was the best cheap camera for vloggers — and it's discounted by $101 this Prime Day

We're less then a day away from Amazon Prime Day deals, and we're already seeing some major discounts on our favorite tech — from TVs and espresso machines to instant cameras. Deals on cameras are gaining speed too, and if you want a camera specifically for vlogging, boy have I found the right one for you.

I reviewed the Sony ZV-1F a few months ago and I gave it 4.5 stars and the coveted Editor's Choice Award, and now, the Sony ZV-1F is just $448 at Amazon and just £357 at Amazon U.K. If you don't like paying full price, I'd snap this deal up right now — trust me, this camera is worth every penny.

U.S. deal Sony ZV-1F: was $549 now $448 at Amazon Stepping up from a smartphone? The Sony ZV-1F is a great vlogging camera that’s portable and doesn’t break the bank. It shoots lovely 4K/30P footage, can shoot in S-Log 3 to capture a wider dynamic range, and comes with handy vlogging features. Stills taken are good too as is the built-in mic.

The ZV-1F won me over with its straightforward control scheme which makes it the perfect camera for those stepping up from smartphone photography. It doesn't break the bank, even at its retail price, so it's great for vloggers on a budget. It's capable of recording lovely, detailed 4K/30p footage and FHD/120fps slow motion footage.

It enables users to experiment with creative styling too, featuring 10 Creative Looks (filters), such as film, vivid, sepia, and more. These can be used in both video and stills. If you want to quickly upload footage to social media and can't be bothered with post-production, these filters come in clutch.

U.K. deal Sony ZV-1F: was £549 now £357 at Amazon For my British comrades, Amazon is offering a 22% discount on the Sony ZV-1F, bringing it down to just £357 from its retail price of £549. The camera is available in either black or white to match the user's aesthetic.

What I love most about the ZV-1F are its vlogging-specific features, such as Product Showcase. Toggling this feature makes the ZV-1F focus on the subject closest to the lens while blurring the background. This is an extremely handy tool for product reviews and unboxing videos, and especially for those who don't possess the technical know-how. You can see how this works in the clip below.

The ZV-1F is an excellent camera that I'd recommend to everyone, especially to vloggers who are just starting out or even those who want a cheap camera for casual videography. I've loved testing the ZV-1F and I am certain you will enjoy using it too. That's why the camera being $101 off at Amazon U.S. and £121 off at Amazon U.K. is just too good to pass up.

